One year ago, the Afghan government collapsed, and the Taliban took over in Kabul. It happened faster than intelligence assessments predicted. The Taliban faced little-to-no resistance as it swept across Afghanistan. So the United States scrambled to evacuate all Americans, Afghan allies who helped the American military and as many Afghan civilians as possible. But the harsh reality is that so many Afghan civilians and allies to the U-S government never got their ticket out of Afghanistan. And even those who did, face an uncertain future.Aug. 14, 2022.

