Tiffany Haddish's Sister, Jasmine English, Reveals What the Star Thought of Her Joining 'Claim to Fame' After Elimination (Exclusive)
Tiffany Haddish was "100% supportive" of sister Jasmine English wanting to match wits with other famous family members on Claim to Fame. "Kai" was revealed to be English – the Girls Trip star's sister – on Monday's episode of the ABC reality show that tasks celebrity family members with keeping their own identity secret while discovering their competitors'. After her elimination, English opened up to PopCulture.com about her experience on the show, including Haddish's reaction to her casting.
Ellen DeGeneres Snubbed From Anne Heche's Funeral, Ceremony Will Be 'Small & Private': Insider
It looks like Ellen DeGeneres will not be attending ex Anne Heche's funeral, an insider divulged. “Anne’s funeral will be this week and Ellen will not be invited. It’s just close family and friends. It will be small and private,” a source told Radar. The actress, who died on Friday, August 12, after she landed in a coma from a car accident, has been fondly remembered by her exes, including DeGeneres. “This is a sad day,” the comedian tweeted after news spread that Heche passed away. “I’m sending Anne’s children, family and friends all of my love.”“Ellen felt the need...
Ashley Judd Found Mom Naomi Alive After She Shot Herself
Actress Ashley Judd revealed Friday that she found her mother, singer Naomi Judd, alive after she shot herself in April—and she waited with her for 30 minutes for help to arrive. The disclosure came in a court petition to seal the records of the investigation into Naomi’s suicide, a file that includes recorded interviews with Ashley and Naomi’s husband, Larry Strickland. Media organizations have submitted requests to see the files, but Ashley Judd said it would violate the family’s privacy. The Associated Press reports that she argues she was in “clinical shock, active trauma and acute distress” when she spoke to law enforcement and does not want video or audio of those raw moments made public.If you or a loved one are struggling with suicidal thoughts, please reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741Read it at Associated Press
Box Office: ‘Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero’ to Defeat Idris Elba’s Survival Thriller ‘Beast’
“Beast,” a survival thriller starring Idris Elba, is expected to debut to $10 million over the weekend. But those ticket sales likely won’t be enough to lead domestic box office charts. Instead, the Universal Pictures release looks to be defeated by “Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero,” a manga adaptation from Crunchyroll, a company that specializes in Japanese anime movies and television. The PG-13 “Super Hero” is targeting $13 million to $15 million in its opening weekend as it touches down in 3,900 North American theaters. It marks the widest release ever for Crunchyroll. Anime films have been increasingly popular in the United...
Tatiana Maslany: 5 Things To Know About The Actress Playing She-Hulk
It’s time for She-Hulk to have her moment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Actress Tatiana Maslany, 36, is playing the iconic green superhero in the Disney+ series She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, which premieres August 18. The nine-episode show features Jennifer Walters/She-Hulk, a single attorney in her 30s who transforms into a 6-foot-7-inch friendly monster after accidentally cross-contaminating with her cousin Bruce Banner/Hulk’s blood. Tatiana auditioned for the superhero show and instantly fell in love with creator Jessica Gao‘s script.
