Bravo fans are being subjected to their third season-long Austen Kroll relationship arc. I’m almost hoping for a TropHop update at this point. In an interview with Page Six, Austen’s latest damsel, Olivia Flowers, shared what it was like to admit she was in a situationship with him. “After ‘Winter House’ and ‘Summer House,’ people were like, ‘oh, really?” she admitted, adding […] The post Olivia Flowers Says People Told Her To Run From Dating Austen Kroll appeared first on Reality Tea.

CELEBRITIES ・ 10 MINUTES AGO