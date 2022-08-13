ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Olivia Flowers Says People Told Her To Run From Dating Austen Kroll

Bravo fans are being subjected to their third season-long Austen Kroll relationship arc. I’m almost hoping for a TropHop update at this point. In an interview with Page Six, Austen’s latest damsel, Olivia Flowers, shared what it was like to admit she was in a situationship with him.  “After ‘Winter House’ and ‘Summer House,’ people were like, ‘oh, really?” she admitted, adding […] The post Olivia Flowers Says People Told Her To Run From Dating Austen Kroll appeared first on Reality Tea.
