Premier League

BBC

Emerson Palmieri: West Ham in talks with Chelsea over a move for Italy defender

West Ham are in talks with Chelsea over their Italy full-back Emerson Palmieri. Hammers boss David Moyes has turned to the 28-year-old as he looks to bolster his defence. Injuries to new signing Nayef Aguerd and experienced duo Craig Dawson and Angelo Ogbonna have forced Moyes to use Ben Johnson in central defence so far this season alongside Kurt Zouma.
SB Nation

Digging Deeper Into Liverpool’s 1-1 Draw with Crystal Palace

Frustrating, that. Deserved more, didn’t get it. Again. Bad trend. Below. Winners. Losers. All that jazz. Luis Díaz: Apparently, when you’re a man down, it helps to have somebody to cover ground for two. Luis Díaz not only scored a phenomenal solo goal to rescue a point for the Reds tonight, but he was absolutely everywhere after Darwin Núñez was sent off, tracking Palace counter attacks tirelessly before driving up the pitch again.
SB Nation

Chelsea 2-2 Tottenham Hotspur: Community Player Ratings

Well. That was a game! Tottenham played like garbage today against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge, going down twice and then coming back twice to give Spurs a hard-fought 2-2 draw. Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg scored a long low screamer, and Harry Kane scored a flicked header off of a corner in injury time to get Tottenham the point in a match that will be remembered a lot more for what the managers did than what the players did.
SB Nation

Chelsea 2 - 2 Tottenham Hotspur: Tempers flare in heated draw

It definitely felt like another Battle at the Bridge as Spurs grabbed a late equalizer to get a point at Stamford Bridge, 2-2. Antonio Conte made no changes to his lineup again, trusting the players he closed out the season with and opened this year’s campaign. As midweek matches become a thing, the lineup rotations will certainly be a thing but Conte knows his comfort level. Tuchel countered with a back three of their own in hopes of slowing down the attacking band. Chelsea also rolled out newly signed Marc Cucurella, who cost a whopping £55m plus add-ons to slot into the left fullback position.
SB Nation

Liam Delap Loan to Stoke City ‘Done’ -report

Stoke have reached an agreement with Manchester City to sign Liam Delap on loan this season, with no option to buy. David Ornstein of The Athletic have him going on soon. Seems to be a win win as City get a young player time on the pitch and he will comeback next summer. This mov should work out for everyone. City have made no qualms about his value and this can let him go out and prove it.
SB Nation

Monday August 15th Open Thread

Welcome to the Open Thread, your daily dose of zany TLO randomness. Anything goes, within reason. Buying a house and want advice on the process? Post your questions here! Already bought a house and have a question on something happening in the house? Ask This Old TLO. Have a bizarre legal situation arise and need some non-binding legal advice from strangers who claim to be lawyers? We’ve got dozens of them apparently! Want to make others jealous of the amazing lunch you have waiting in your office fridge? Keep that to yourself we don’t need more reminders our cold cut sandwich is going to suck. Have big exciting news and want to get some positive affirmations? We’ve got plenty for you! On to the schedule:
SB Nation

Liverpool vs. Crystal Palace: Premier League 2022-23 Preview & Team News

After an opening week stumble and draw against newly promoted Fulham, Jürgen Klopp’s Reds look to get their Premier League season on track quickly as they return to Anfield for the 2022-23 home opener against a Crystal Palace side that also got less than they would have been hoping for in a week one defeat at home to Arsenal.
SB Nation

The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham news and links for Tuesday, August 16

This is a Tottenham Hotspur blog? You coulda fooled fitzie. Last week the Hoddle of Coffee highlighted a wonderful transfer announcement video from Burnley FC a la Fawlty Towers. Apparently it was such a smashing success (Burnley’s announcement, not the hoddle) that the Clarets followed that up with another recent...
