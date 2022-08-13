Read full article on original website
Emerson Palmieri: West Ham in talks with Chelsea over a move for Italy defender
West Ham are in talks with Chelsea over their Italy full-back Emerson Palmieri. Hammers boss David Moyes has turned to the 28-year-old as he looks to bolster his defence. Injuries to new signing Nayef Aguerd and experienced duo Craig Dawson and Angelo Ogbonna have forced Moyes to use Ben Johnson in central defence so far this season alongside Kurt Zouma.
Chelsea interested in Anthony Gordon, open ‘informal’ talks over £40m move — reports
Chelsea’s transfer window endeavors keep on going full steam ahead, as we continue to make deep assessments into what our squad needs ... or just shoot at every target that appears on the radar. Along the latter track, we are being linked with Everton’s Anthony Gordon in a potential...
Report: Atletico Madrid Rejected Bid From Manchester United For Portuguese Forward Joao Felix
According to a recent report, Atletico Madrid would have rejected a bid from Manchester United to sign the Striker Joao Felix.
Digging Deeper Into Liverpool’s 1-1 Draw with Crystal Palace
Frustrating, that. Deserved more, didn’t get it. Again. Bad trend. Below. Winners. Losers. All that jazz. Luis Díaz: Apparently, when you’re a man down, it helps to have somebody to cover ground for two. Luis Díaz not only scored a phenomenal solo goal to rescue a point for the Reds tonight, but he was absolutely everywhere after Darwin Núñez was sent off, tracking Palace counter attacks tirelessly before driving up the pitch again.
Chelsea 2-2 Tottenham Hotspur: Community Player Ratings
Well. That was a game! Tottenham played like garbage today against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge, going down twice and then coming back twice to give Spurs a hard-fought 2-2 draw. Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg scored a long low screamer, and Harry Kane scored a flicked header off of a corner in injury time to get Tottenham the point in a match that will be remembered a lot more for what the managers did than what the players did.
Chelsea 2 - 2 Tottenham Hotspur: Tempers flare in heated draw
It definitely felt like another Battle at the Bridge as Spurs grabbed a late equalizer to get a point at Stamford Bridge, 2-2. Antonio Conte made no changes to his lineup again, trusting the players he closed out the season with and opened this year’s campaign. As midweek matches become a thing, the lineup rotations will certainly be a thing but Conte knows his comfort level. Tuchel countered with a back three of their own in hopes of slowing down the attacking band. Chelsea also rolled out newly signed Marc Cucurella, who cost a whopping £55m plus add-ons to slot into the left fullback position.
Chelsea 2-2 Tottenham: 'Spurs show they now have fight as well as depth' - Jermaine Jenas analysis
I've been waiting a long time for Tottenham to play as badly as they did against Chelsea and still get a positive result. One of my biggest criticisms of Spurs for many months has been their inability to put in a poor performance and still avoid defeat. All the best...
Report: Manchester City Still Targeting Kieran Tierney From Arsenal
Sergio Gomez is set to be Manchester City's last venture into the transfer market this summer, but according to reports the club are still targeting Arsenal full-back Kieran Tierney. The player was part of shortlist the club made up of left-backs they were interested in.
Liam Delap Loan to Stoke City ‘Done’ -report
Stoke have reached an agreement with Manchester City to sign Liam Delap on loan this season, with no option to buy. David Ornstein of The Athletic have him going on soon. Seems to be a win win as City get a young player time on the pitch and he will comeback next summer. This mov should work out for everyone. City have made no qualms about his value and this can let him go out and prove it.
Monday August 15th Open Thread
Welcome to the Open Thread, your daily dose of zany TLO randomness. Anything goes, within reason. Buying a house and want advice on the process? Post your questions here! Already bought a house and have a question on something happening in the house? Ask This Old TLO. Have a bizarre legal situation arise and need some non-binding legal advice from strangers who claim to be lawyers? We’ve got dozens of them apparently! Want to make others jealous of the amazing lunch you have waiting in your office fridge? Keep that to yourself we don’t need more reminders our cold cut sandwich is going to suck. Have big exciting news and want to get some positive affirmations? We’ve got plenty for you! On to the schedule:
Liverpool vs. Crystal Palace: Premier League 2022-23 Preview & Team News
After an opening week stumble and draw against newly promoted Fulham, Jürgen Klopp’s Reds look to get their Premier League season on track quickly as they return to Anfield for the 2022-23 home opener against a Crystal Palace side that also got less than they would have been hoping for in a week one defeat at home to Arsenal.
On This Day (15 August 1997): Sunderland’s first competitive game at the Stadium of Light
The prospect of Sunderland moving from Roker Park had gone back many years. It was an ambition for chairman Bob Murray to take us to a new home when it became clear that we were in danger of being left behind with the introduction of the Premier League. First we...
HOLTECAST | The Aston Villa 2-1 Everton Review and life without Diego Carlos!
Now that we’ve all had a bit more time to enjoy Aston Villa’s first victory of the season, how are the lads feeling about the performance on Saturday and what sort of positives can we take into the next match?. Who stood out the most on Saturday?. Boubacar...
Sky Blue News: Gomez Announced, KDB named POTW, Women’s Side Ready, and More...
It’s mid-week and there is a lot to unpack. The news on Tuesday was dominated by Manchester City announcing the signing of our new Left Back (still hard to believe really), Sergio Gomez. Let’s get to the headlines. Sergio Gomez: Man City complete £11m (€13m) signing of left-back...
Thomas Tuchel, Antonio Conte 'enjoy' manager fireworks in Chelsea draw with Spurs
Thomas Tuchel and Antonio Conte admitted they enjoyed their touchline bust-up after both managers were sent off at the end of a stormy 2-2 draw between Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur at Stamford Bridge on Sunday. The pair had to be separated twice by staff and players following both of Spurs'...
Chelsea 2-2 Tottenham: Thomas Tuchel says 'match sucked me in' as he and Antonio Conte saw red
Managers marauding down the Stamford Bridge sidelines in celebration or confrontation is hardly a new thing. But even the 'Special One' Jose Mourinho might have raised an eyebrow at the antics of two of his successors in the Chelsea hotseat on Sunday evening. Blues boss Thomas Tuchel and Tottenham head...
Kevin De Bruyne Is Glad To Have Erling Haaland As 'Focal Point'
Kevin De Bruyne and Erling Haaland got off to a great start linking up on the opening weekend of the Premier League season against West Ham with the pair then starting together again when City hosted Bournemouth.
Manchester United Call Off Adrien Rabiot Transfer
Manchester United have now called off their pursuit of Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot and any move for the midfielder is now highly unlikely to happen due to a major valuation gap in wages, says new reports.
Sub David Alaba Scores With First Touch As Real Madrid Come From Behind To Win At Almeria
Alaba made an instant impact off the bench to help Real begin the new La Liga season with a win at Almeria on Sunday.
The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham news and links for Tuesday, August 16
This is a Tottenham Hotspur blog? You coulda fooled fitzie. Last week the Hoddle of Coffee highlighted a wonderful transfer announcement video from Burnley FC a la Fawlty Towers. Apparently it was such a smashing success (Burnley’s announcement, not the hoddle) that the Clarets followed that up with another recent...
