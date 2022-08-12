ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coral Gables, FL

stateoftheu.com

Recruiting Update - Canes Find Their Center of the Future

It’s been two weeks since our last update and there are a few developments to share. Miami landed another key offensive line prospect, missed on a few commitments, and a five star prospect announced his decision date. Miami Lands Their Center of the Future. Connor Lew, IOL. Miami came...
Miami New Times

The Joint of Miami Is the Rap Venue the City Didn't Know It Needed

The Joint of Miami's interior walls are adorned with psychedelic, pop culture-inspired art. A large blue velvet couch in front of a bizarre Mickey Mouse mural — depicting the Disney mascot with boobs and a gold pyramid for a head holding a joint whose smoke spells out the words "Stay Lifted" — occupies the cozy bar and lounge area. The venue markets itself as Wynwood's first marijuana-themed lounge.
TMZ.com

Christian Slater Sells Miami Home After Only 3 Days On The Market

Christian Slater's Florida home didn't last long ... selling way above asking price after just 3 days on the market!. Real estate sources tell TMZ the "Mr. Robot" actor sold his 4-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom pad in Miami's Coconut Grove neighborhood for $4.258 million ... which was 10% above the $3.950 million asking price.
NBC Miami

Hurricane Andrew 30 Years Later: Share Your Memories With NBC 6

Nearly 30 years ago, on the morning of August 24, 1992, residents of South Florida never could have imagined that their lives would change forever. With sustained winds of 165 miles per hour and destructive power never before seen in our area, Hurricane Andrew hit Miami-Dade County as a Category 5 hurricane.
HipHopDX.com

Rick Ross Adds Barber To His Résumé After Giving Out Back-To-School Haircuts

Miami Gardens, FL – Rick Ross is a man of many talents, and he can now add barber to his growing résumé. While hosting a back-to-school event with at the Betty T. Ferguson Recreational Complex in Miami Gardens on Saturday (August 14), Rozay picked up a pair of clippers and gave one lucky (or unlucky) kid a haircut.
InsideHook

“It’s Just About the Big Phallic Avocado”: We Sat Down With Miami’s Exotic Fruit Guy

Head over to MiamiFruit for some of the most expensive fruits you’ve ever laid your eyes on. $277, for example, will snag you an eight-pound box of red atemoya, known for its smooth flesh and bouncy, chewy texture. For $157, you can grab a six-pound box of super-sweet, custardy cardaba bananas. A one-pound box of charichuelo, which the site describes as “lemon nerf balls,” runs $177. Or for a whopping $555, grab 16 packs of frozen langsat, a lychee-like fruit rarely found in the U.S.
CBS News

Missing woman Amanda Caress has been found

MIAMI - The family of Duke University student Amanda Caress, who went missing in South Florida, say she has been found. According to Miami-Dade police, the 19-year-old was reported missing after she was last seen on NW 107th Street in North Miami Beach on Thursday, August 11th. A resident of...

