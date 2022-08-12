Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
‘A special year': Hard Rock adds college football final to jam-packed 2026 list of events
MIAMI GARDENS — If you’re a college football fan, you ought to circle Jan. 5, 2026, on your calendar. That’s the day the national championship will be decided at Hard Rock Stadium. Or, if you’re a sports fan in general, you could just circle all of 2026...
Click10.com
Miami Northwestern athletic director facing heat over travel funds for football game in Orlando
MIAMI – The Miami Northwestern Bulls took to the practice field on Monday ahead of their big kick off game in Orlando this weekend. A recent post on social media has been making the rounds and is taking center stage, calling out the school’s athletic director Andre Williams.
Miami Hurricanes' James Williams Named Top 5 Safety in ACC
Miami Hurricanes sophomore James Williams named a top five safety in the ACC and is ready to lead.
stateoftheu.com
Recruiting Update - Canes Find Their Center of the Future
It’s been two weeks since our last update and there are a few developments to share. Miami landed another key offensive line prospect, missed on a few commitments, and a five star prospect announced his decision date. Miami Lands Their Center of the Future. Connor Lew, IOL. Miami came...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Miami New Times
The Joint of Miami Is the Rap Venue the City Didn't Know It Needed
The Joint of Miami's interior walls are adorned with psychedelic, pop culture-inspired art. A large blue velvet couch in front of a bizarre Mickey Mouse mural — depicting the Disney mascot with boobs and a gold pyramid for a head holding a joint whose smoke spells out the words "Stay Lifted" — occupies the cozy bar and lounge area. The venue markets itself as Wynwood's first marijuana-themed lounge.
The speed of 4-star Chris Johnson makes Dillard a threat
POMPANO BEACH, FLORIDA – Tyler Tate isn’t just talking up the Dillard High School football program. The third-year head coach confidently believes the Panthers have the talent to become a legitimate state title contender. “We’ve got a great team,” Tate said. “Our expectations are to win a state ...
TMZ.com
Christian Slater Sells Miami Home After Only 3 Days On The Market
Christian Slater's Florida home didn't last long ... selling way above asking price after just 3 days on the market!. Real estate sources tell TMZ the "Mr. Robot" actor sold his 4-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom pad in Miami's Coconut Grove neighborhood for $4.258 million ... which was 10% above the $3.950 million asking price.
NBC Miami
Hurricane Andrew 30 Years Later: Share Your Memories With NBC 6
Nearly 30 years ago, on the morning of August 24, 1992, residents of South Florida never could have imagined that their lives would change forever. With sustained winds of 165 miles per hour and destructive power never before seen in our area, Hurricane Andrew hit Miami-Dade County as a Category 5 hurricane.
RELATED PEOPLE
islandernews.com
"Miami is a city where I can relax,” Bad Bunny opens his new restaurant in Downtown Miami
After his newest release became the fastest album in history to hit 6 billion streams on Spotify, the famous Puerto Rican rap star, Bad Bunny, has just opened a Japanese steakhouse in the heart of Brickell with restaurateur David Grutman of Groot Hospitality. Versión en español. Having opened...
WSVN-TV
Summer may be over but with SoFlo’s year-round sun, here are some places to keep cool
No surprise it’s really, really hot this time of year. Some days it feels like we live on the surface of the sun! That means, we have to find ways to stay cool in South Florida. Thankfully, there’s plenty to do, and you won’t think you stepped into an oven, Deco grabbed some shades and checked ’em out.
HipHopDX.com
Rick Ross Adds Barber To His Résumé After Giving Out Back-To-School Haircuts
Miami Gardens, FL – Rick Ross is a man of many talents, and he can now add barber to his growing résumé. While hosting a back-to-school event with at the Betty T. Ferguson Recreational Complex in Miami Gardens on Saturday (August 14), Rozay picked up a pair of clippers and gave one lucky (or unlucky) kid a haircut.
“It’s Just About the Big Phallic Avocado”: We Sat Down With Miami’s Exotic Fruit Guy
Head over to MiamiFruit for some of the most expensive fruits you’ve ever laid your eyes on. $277, for example, will snag you an eight-pound box of red atemoya, known for its smooth flesh and bouncy, chewy texture. For $157, you can grab a six-pound box of super-sweet, custardy cardaba bananas. A one-pound box of charichuelo, which the site describes as “lemon nerf balls,” runs $177. Or for a whopping $555, grab 16 packs of frozen langsat, a lychee-like fruit rarely found in the U.S.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WSVN-TV
Rusty Pelican celebrates its 50th anniversary by bringing back its old menu
Just like there are people who scream, “Let me out of the trunk!” — there are places that scream SoFlo. Calle Ocho, Vizcaya and when it comes to restaurants, the Rusty Pelican is right up there. Now, this beloved spot is celebrating an anniversary this week, and...
Hit by nationwide flight delays and cancellations? Blame Florida
It’s time to blame somebody or something for the flight cancellations and delays that have made travel miserable for months. So, here it is: It’s Florida’s fault, according to the New York Post. Federal data show that all four major Florida airports (Orlando, Miami, Tampa, and Fort...
10-year-old loses part of leg after 8-foot shark attack in Florida Keys: reports
A 10-year-old boy is recovering at a Miami hospital from a shark attack that left him without part of his leg, according to news reports.
Hook and Reel Cajun Seafood and Bar Coming to North Miami Beach
The seafood chain has about 60 locations nationwide, including two in Pembroke Pines
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Click10.com
Drone flying above Fort Lauderdale Beach observes sharks moving close to swimmers
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A Local 10 News viewer captured some startling images with their drone off Fort Lauderdale Beach. In the video, multiple sharks can be seen swimming not far from the shore. Several people are swimming in the surf, unaware of the sharks swimming nearby. The video...
CBS News
Missing woman Amanda Caress has been found
MIAMI - The family of Duke University student Amanda Caress, who went missing in South Florida, say she has been found. According to Miami-Dade police, the 19-year-old was reported missing after she was last seen on NW 107th Street in North Miami Beach on Thursday, August 11th. A resident of...
Comments / 0