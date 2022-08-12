Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
She. A Free Verse Poem.Brooklyn MuseVentura, CA
Two California individuals stole pride flags and now face hate crime chargesJosue TorresLos Olivos, CA
Why this California town should be your next choice to visit?VishnuSolvang, CA
Opinion: Montecito Resident, Prince Harry, Was The Wrong Keynote Speaker During Nelson Mandela Day at The U.N.Amancay TapiaNew York City, NY
Related
Hilton Beachfront Resort plans 80-room expansion on the Santa Barbara waterfront
The Hilton Beachfront resort in Santa Barbara is planning an 80-room expansion in with a fire pit, lounge, bar and adult swimming pool. The post Hilton Beachfront Resort plans 80-room expansion on the Santa Barbara waterfront appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
santabarbaraca.com
Augie’s Santa Barbara – Coming Soon!
Augie’s mission will be to deliver exceptional authentic healthy, fresh, and local Mexican cuisine and beverages, with a high degree of approachable service, in a space that is uniquely part of the experience, with all touch points exhibiting the warm, friendly, authentic, service focused experience that will define Augie’s as a premier dining spot in Santa Barbara.
Santa Barbara Edhat
StonePark Capital acquires The Waterman Hotel in Santa Barbara's Funk Zone
StonePark Capital is pleased to announce the recent acquisition of The Waterman, a 31-room hotel, located in the Funk Zone neighborhood of Santa Barbara, California, at 12 E. Montecito Street. Built in 2014, The Waterman has been a welcome addition to the region, offering visitors a unique lifestyle hospitality option. The property features stylishly fun guest rooms and lively common areas, including a swimming pool and an outdoor gathering area directly on State Street.
pacbiztimes.com
List of fastest growing private companies includes 22 from tri-county region
The Central Coast showcased the diversity of its companies in the latest edition of the Inc. 5000, as 22 companies based in tri-county region made the magazine’s list of the 5,000 fastest growing privately held companies in the country. Of those 22 companies, seven were in the top 1,000,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
102-year-old woman crashes into home in Santa Barbara County
A 102-year-old woman suffered minor injuries when she crashed into her own home in northern Santa Barbara County Tuesday afternoon. It happened around 1:45 p.m. on the 3800 block of Berwyn Drive in the city of Santa Maria. The woman got her pedals confused and mistakenly accelerated into the side of her garage, according to […]
Santa Barbara Independent
Santa Ynez Valley Medical Associates Joins Cottage Health
SOLVANG –Santa Ynez Valley Medical Associates in Solvang has joined Cottage Health. Cottage welcomes Dr. Roger I. Lane and Physician Assistant Pablo Rojas, and the practice will be renamed Cottage Primary Care – Santa Ynez Valley. Cottage Primary Care – Santa Ynez Valley has been providing high quality...
Major discount grocery store chain set to open another new location in Santa Barbara County
A major discount grocery store chain will be opening another new location in Santa Barbara County. Read on to learn more. If you've been looking for a new, convenient place to shop for groceries that won't break the bank, you may be excited to learn that the popular discount grocery store chain Aldi will be opening a new store in Lompoc.
Santa Barbara Independent
Take a Trip Through 1950 Santa Barbara With Un-redacted Census Data
Christmas came in April this year for the Santa Barbara County Genealogical Society. Seventy-two years ago, the 1950 decennial census was taken across the nation, and the results were stashed in the National Archives. Collecting information about age, sex, race, employment, military service, and more, the census provided important data about the U.S. population, but the specifics were not released due to a rule that has kept the details of every census since 1870 private from the public for 72 years.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Santa Barbara Independent
Summer Vibes in Paso Robles and San Luis Obispo
I’ve been wanting to check out a show at Vina Robles Amphitheatre since it opened in 2013, and somehow despite numerous wine tasting trips to Paso Robles and an early pandemic visit to see the extremely cool outdoors-among-the-vines Field of Light at Sensorio exhibit, which is right on the same rural highway, I never managed to make the 125 mile trek until a special deal at Hotel SLO caught my eye.
Santa Maria Police welcomes new police dog
The Santa Maria Police Department recently welcomed one furry four-legged friend and promoted a K-9 officer. The post Santa Maria Police welcomes new police dog appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Barbara Independent
Six-Month Update, from Hizzoner Randy Rowse
As Mayor, I like to do periodic check-ins with you about what’s been done and what is in the works for the near future. Many of the issues which are perpetually in the forefront are housing availability, water, and the issues of chronic homelessness. The future configuration and vitality of State Street has been added to the list of top issues.
Crash on Santa Maria River Bridge brings morning commute to standstill on northbound 101
The accident reported around 6:15 a.m. and involving at least three cars blocked all lanes. The post Crash on Santa Maria River Bridge brings morning commute to standstill on northbound 101 appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Santa Barbara man pleads guilty to 2021 fatal wrong-way DUI accident in Ventura
A Santa Barbara man pleaded guilty to gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated after causing an accident that killed a teen in Ventura in December 2021, the Ventura County District Attorney's Office announced on Tuesday. The post Santa Barbara man pleads guilty to 2021 fatal wrong-way DUI accident in Ventura appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Procession honors late Ventura County Supervisor Carmen Ramirez
Community members, local law enforcement agencies, and fire departments honored late Ventura County Supervisor Carmen Ramirez with a precession from Ventura to Oxnard on Monday afternoon just days after her unexpected death. The post Procession honors late Ventura County Supervisor Carmen Ramirez appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Moon Fire burns 1.6 acres in Thousand Oaks
A fire in Thousand Oaks burned 1.6 acres, but the Ventura County Fire Department announced that the situation was under control within an hour and forward progress was stopped. The Moon Fire was burning near the 400 block of Mooncrest Court, just north of the Potrero Open Space. As of just before 6 p.m., it […]
Cat dies in structure fire at Goleta home
A family cat died in a residential structure fire that broke out in a single-story Goleta home on Monday morning, but no other injuries were reported. The post Cat dies in structure fire at Goleta home appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Carmen Ramirez Killed In A Pedestrian Accident In Oxnard (Oxnard, CA)
Carmen Ramirez, a former Oxnard City Council Mayor Pro and current District 5 Chair of the Ventura County Board of Supervisors was killed in a fatal crash. The Oxnard Police Department reported a pedestrian crash in downtown [..]
5 Things To Do in California For Couples
Looking for things to do in California as a couple? You’re in luck because there is plenty!. Whether you want to do touristy things, go to amusement parks, sit on the beach, or explore nature, you will for sure find something to enjoy!
UPDATE: Northbound Hwy 101 partially reopens after crash in Santa Maria
A multi-vehicle crash blocked all lanes of traffic on the northbound side of Hwy 101 in Santa Maria Tuesday morning.
Noozhawk
Heat-Illness Trail Tragedy Shows Signs of Bringing Vital Information to Hikers, Solace to Family
The death of 17-year-old Jake Parks from heat illness after a hike in the mountains above Santa Barbara earlier this year was an incalculable loss for his family. Jenni and Todd Parks’ son was stricken during the May 14 outing, and died a few hours later at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.
Comments / 0