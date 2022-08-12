ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara, CA

santabarbaraca.com

Augie’s Santa Barbara – Coming Soon!

Augie’s mission will be to deliver exceptional authentic healthy, fresh, and local Mexican cuisine and beverages, with a high degree of approachable service, in a space that is uniquely part of the experience, with all touch points exhibiting the warm, friendly, authentic, service focused experience that will define Augie’s as a premier dining spot in Santa Barbara.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

StonePark Capital acquires The Waterman Hotel in Santa Barbara's Funk Zone

StonePark Capital is pleased to announce the recent acquisition of The Waterman, a 31-room hotel, located in the Funk Zone neighborhood of Santa Barbara, California, at 12 E. Montecito Street. Built in 2014, The Waterman has been a welcome addition to the region, offering visitors a unique lifestyle hospitality option. The property features stylishly fun guest rooms and lively common areas, including a swimming pool and an outdoor gathering area directly on State Street.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
KTLA

102-year-old woman crashes into home in Santa Barbara County

A 102-year-old woman suffered minor injuries when she crashed into her own home in northern Santa Barbara County Tuesday afternoon. It happened around 1:45 p.m. on the 3800 block of Berwyn Drive in the city of Santa Maria. The woman got her pedals confused and mistakenly accelerated into the side of her garage, according to […]
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Santa Ynez Valley Medical Associates Joins Cottage Health

SOLVANG –Santa Ynez Valley Medical Associates in Solvang has joined Cottage Health. Cottage welcomes Dr. Roger I. Lane and Physician Assistant Pablo Rojas, and the practice will be renamed Cottage Primary Care – Santa Ynez Valley. Cottage Primary Care – Santa Ynez Valley has been providing high quality...
SOLVANG, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Take a Trip Through 1950 Santa Barbara With Un-redacted Census Data

Christmas came in April this year for the Santa Barbara County Genealogical Society. Seventy-two years ago, the 1950 decennial census was taken across the nation, and the results were stashed in the National Archives. Collecting information about age, sex, race, employment, military service, and more, the census provided important data about the U.S. population, but the specifics were not released due to a rule that has kept the details of every census since 1870 private from the public for 72 years.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Summer Vibes in Paso Robles and San Luis Obispo

I’ve been wanting to check out a show at Vina Robles Amphitheatre since it opened in 2013, and somehow despite numerous wine tasting trips to Paso Robles and an early pandemic visit to see the extremely cool outdoors-among-the-vines Field of Light at Sensorio exhibit, which is right on the same rural highway, I never managed to make the 125 mile trek until a special deal at Hotel SLO caught my eye.
PASO ROBLES, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Six-Month Update, from Hizzoner Randy Rowse

As Mayor, I like to do periodic check-ins with you about what’s been done and what is in the works for the near future. Many of the issues which are perpetually in the forefront are housing availability, water, and the issues of chronic homelessness. The future configuration and vitality of State Street has been added to the list of top issues.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
KTLA

Moon Fire burns 1.6 acres in Thousand Oaks

A fire in Thousand Oaks burned 1.6 acres, but the Ventura County Fire Department announced that the situation was under control within an hour and forward progress was stopped. The Moon Fire was burning near the 400 block of Mooncrest Court, just north of the Potrero Open Space. As of just before 6 p.m., it […]
THOUSAND OAKS, CA

