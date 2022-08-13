ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
OK! Magazine

Ellen DeGeneres Snubbed From Anne Heche's Funeral, Ceremony Will Be 'Small & Private': Insider

It looks like Ellen DeGeneres will not be attending ex Anne Heche's funeral, an insider divulged. “Anne’s funeral will be this week and Ellen will not be invited. It’s just close family and friends. It will be small and private,” a source told Radar. The actress, who died on Friday, August 12, after she landed in a coma from a car accident, has been fondly remembered by her exes, including DeGeneres. “This is a sad day,” the comedian tweeted after news spread that Heche passed away. “I’m sending Anne’s children, family and friends all of my love.”“Ellen felt the need...
StyleCaster

Here’s How Kim Feels About Kanye ‘Dating Again’ After She Told Him They’ll ‘Never’ Get Back Together Following Her Split From Pete

It’s all alright. Kim Kardashian revealed how she felt about Kanye West’s dating life. A source close to the Skims founder told Hollywood life on August 15, 2022, about how her ex-husband’s new girlfriend is affecting her. The insider told Hollywood Life that Kim is actually happy with her ex’s dating life. “Kim is so glad that Kanye is dating again and that he has not tried to win her back after she split with Pete,” the insider revealed. “One of her biggest worries was that Kanye was going to think that her breakup meant that he had a chance to...
Reality Tea

Olivia Flowers Says People Told Her To Run From Dating Austen Kroll

Bravo fans are being subjected to their third season-long Austen Kroll relationship arc. I’m almost hoping for a TropHop update at this point. In an interview with Page Six, Austen’s latest damsel, Olivia Flowers, shared what it was like to admit she was in a situationship with him.  “After ‘Winter House’ and ‘Summer House,’ people were like, ‘oh, really?” she admitted, adding […] The post Olivia Flowers Says People Told Her To Run From Dating Austen Kroll appeared first on Reality Tea.
SheKnows

Kate Middleton Will Be Showcasing Her Athletic Side With This Major Tennis Star

One of Kate Middleton’s greatest joys has always been sports — she was an athlete growing up, so championing an active lifestyle is easy for her. Her latest venture is going to be a fun one because it combines her love of tennis with a charitable component. She will be teaming up with tennis superstar Roger Federer for an exciting day on the court to draw attention to her two patronages, Action for Children and the Lawn Tennis Association (LTA).
