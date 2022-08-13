Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Police Refuse To Look For Missing 4-Year-Old Boy Abducted During Assault They Say Just "Ran Away"The Vivid Faces of the VanishedMenlo Park, CA
Cigarette Butts Are Toxic Waste, Berkeley Experts SayThomas SmithBerkeley, CA
Judge: Walgreens substantially contributed to the opioid epidemic in San Franciscohoustonstringer_comSan Francisco, CA
Beloved San Francisco diner closes after 20 yearsJosue TorresSan Francisco, CA
Toys “R” Us shops are opening across California inside some Macy’s storesJosue TorresCalifornia State
Related
oaklandside.org
As Oakland kids go back to school, parents and teachers worry about dangerous streets
After a summer that saw increased attention to Oakland’s dangerous roads, including several fatal collisions, families across the city worried about their children as they returned to school last week. “OUSD starts Monday, August 8, and that means intense morning traffic as families figure out their new routines,” Montclair...
NBC Bay Area
Demonstrators Hold Town Hall Meeting to Keep Oakland Elementary School Open
Almost a week into the new school year at Oakland Unified School District, community members continue to occupy an elementary school that the district planned to close at the end of last school year. It has been a tense couple of weeks at Parker Elementary School and after a physical...
kalw.org
SFPD holds town hall meeting on officer-involved shooting
The altercation in the area of Shotwell and 18th streets on Aug. 6 involved Jose Corvera, 51, who was not injured during the encounter, though four different SFPD officers discharged their firearms, as Cmdr. Paul Yep pointed out during Monday's town hall. Around eight o’clock that morning, officers on patrol...
Antioch community, 'Math Rap' teacher backs tutoring program aimed at helping low-income students
The push is on in Antioch to help low-income students get the tutoring they need and the community is stepping up.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Back to school start dates: Bay Area students return to class
SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) -- Here's a list of the Bay Area school districts and campuses that have or will be welcoming students back to school this month.Brentwood Union School District (All Schools)First Day: 7/28• Brentwood Elementary• Adams Middle SchoolAntioch Unified School DistrictFirst Day: 8/4Oakland Unified School District (All Schools)First Day: 8/8 (Oakland)• Montclair Elementary, Peralta Elementary• Roosevelt Middle School• Fremont High, Oakland TechSan Mateo Union High School DistrictFirst Day: 8/8Acalanes Union High School DistrictFirst Day: 8/8New Haven Unified School District (Union City)First Day: 8/10• Pioneer Elementary• Itliong-Vera Cruz Middle School• James Logan HighSan Mateo Foster City School District (K-8)First Day: 8/11Alameda Unified School District (All Schools)First...
Local family celebrates housewarming party after tragic setbacks
The Parker family of El Sobrante, who in recent years have faced a series of inconceivable personal setbacks, celebrated some joyful news last weekend at a housewarming party at their newly purchased home, according to a Facebook post by St. Vincent de Paul of Contra Costa County. The housewarming party,...
berkeleyside.org
Meet the 4 new principals chosen to lead Berkeley schools this year
Four new principals have been appointed to lead three Berkeley elementary schools and one middle school this year. They will be joined by new superintendent Enikia Ford Morthel, who began her new role as Berkeley Unified superintendent July 1. Salita Mitchell: Longfellow Middle School. After two years as vice principal...
Labor of love brings smiles to Oakland school children's faces
OAKLAND -- It's a labor of love and back-to-school tradition for cancer survivor Dee Johnson. Every year, she brings smiles to the faces of Oakland school children during her annual backpack giveawayJohnson has given away more than 133,000 backpacks to low-income public school children in Oakland and Alameda County over the last quarter century."It's just unbelievable," she said as she looked at a sea of smiling faces during this year's giveaway at Martin Luther King Jr Elementary School.The foster mother co-founded the Lend A Hand Foundation in 1997. "In 1996, I developed lung cancer, so I survived, and it meant my...
IN THIS ARTICLE
SF public defender accuses police of ‘biased stop’
The San Francisco Public Defender's Office accused police officers of botching a "biased stop" that escalated into an officer-involved shooting.
sfstandard.com
‘Unnecessary’ SFPD Stop Endangered Public With Four Officers Opening Fire on Mentally Unwell Man, Say Public Defenders
The Public Defender says San Francisco police caused a chaotic shootout after needlessly stopping a mentally unwell man. SFPD held a town hall event on Aug. 16 to answer questions and show body camera footage of the Shotwell Street incident that saw four officers discharge their weapons in pursuit of Jose Corvera.
Fairfield police arrest Oakland robbery suspect
FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KTXL) — The Fairfield Police Department arrested a robbery suspect out of Oakland early Tuesday morning, according to police. Police, along with a SWAT unit, served search and arrest warrants for the suspect on behalf of the Oakland Police Department. The warrants were served at a residence on the 1900 block of Kidder […]
Teenager arrested in fatal Brentwood fitness center shooting
A 17-year-old was arrested on Thursday by Brentwood Police for his involvement in a fatal shooting at a local fitness center that resulted in one death.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Richmond police patrol activity report: Aug. 12-14
The Richmond Police Department regularly releases an overview of recent significant incidents its patrol officers responded to in the city. The segment is an overview and does not reflect the entirety of service calls and reports taken throughout each shift. RPD PATROL ACTIVITY REPORT – WEEKDAY SHIFT OVERVIEW: Aug. 12-14,...
HipHopDX.com
Zion I Fans Gather At Berkeley Hospital Where Zumbi Was Allegedly Murdered, Investigation Ongoing
Berkeley, CA – Fans of Zumbi gathered near Alta Bates Hospital in Berkeley on Sunday (August 14) for the first public candlelight vigil since his death. The late Zion I MC died on August 13, 2021 under suspicious circumstances that were soon being investigated by the homicide division of the Berkeley Police Department. However, in the year since, there’s been no significant update.
Inaugural Richmond block party, resource fair set for City Hall
The Richmond Community Block Party and Resource Fair is set to take place at City Hall on Friday, Aug. 19. In addition to community resources, the fair will feature food, games, jumpers, a backpack giveaway and health screenings and other services from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the 450 Civic Center Plaza, City Hall Atrium.
mendofever.com
Rohnert Park Man Sentenced to Life in Prison for Molesting Minors
The following is a press release issued by the Sonoma County District Attorney’s Office:. Defendant Dana McGowan, 70 years old of Rohnert Park, was sentenced yesterday by the Honorable Christopher Honigsberg to serve 45 years-to-life in state prison following his pleas of “no contest” in June of this year to multiple charges of child molestation.
SFist
Two Alleged Gang Members Found Guilty of Federal Murder Charges In 2019 Fillmore Heritage Center Shooting
Two men who are said to be members of San Francisco's Mac Block gang have been found guilty by a federal jury of killing one man and injuring several others in a March 2019 shooting at a memorial service on Fillmore Street — and they were convicted under federal racketeering charges which come with life sentences.
San Francisco police to provide details on officer-involved shooting, public can comment
(BCN) — The San Francisco Police Department is scheduled to hold a virtual town hall meeting today at 3 p.m. to provide more public information about an officer-involved shooting, according to the department. Nobody was shot in the Aug. 6 shooting, police said. The incident took place at Shotwell and 18th Streets, after officers tried […]
2 die in SF Bayview District homicide; relative held on murder charges
SAN FRANCISCO -- A 23-year-old San Francisco man was being held on murder charges Monday after his relatives died of wounds suffered in a weekend shooting inside their Bayview District home.San Francisco police said officers responded to a call of shots fired in the 1100 block of Ingerson Ave. at approximately 2:45 a.m. on Saturday.Upon arrival, officers found a 47-year-old man and a 41-year-old woman suffering from gunshot wounds inside a home. The officers rendered aid and summoned medics to the scene who transported the victims to the hospital.Unfortunately, both victims later succumbed to their wounds.During the investigation, homicide detectives detained a relative of the victims at the scene. Further investigation led to Irvin Hernandez Flores being booked into San Francisco County Jail on two counts of homicide and also burglary and child endangerment.No other information on a motive or the child endangerment charge has been released. While an arrest has been made, this remains an open and active investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. You may remain anonymous.
oaklandside.org
The 3 Oakland councilmembers running for mayor debated at a forum last night
The race to become the next mayor of Oakland tends to attract a large number of contenders. This year, with Mayor Libby Schaaf leaving office after leading the city for the maximum number of years allowed under the city charter, is no exception. Five candidates have now qualified to run,...
Comments / 4