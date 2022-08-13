ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former Sixers Star Calls Out Steve Nash, Supports Kevin Durant: "Why Are You Married To Steve Nash? He’s An Unproven Coach, KD Has Had Enough Coaches And Is A Basketball Savant At This Level Where He Can Say, ‘No, This Is Not Good Enough.'"

Few coaches in the NBA have had it as rough as Steve Nash since he took over as the Nets head coach in 2020. On paper, it was supposed to be a great job for a first-time head coach but it has been anything but great. He has had to deal with drama the likes of which we haven't in the NBA, probably ever, and he has taken a lot of criticism for their failures as a group along the way.
Nets star Ben Simmons is ready for next season

Brooklyn's Ben Simmons remains a major talking point as trade rumors percolate involving teammates Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. On ESPN's "First Take" on Monday, Stephen A. Smith shared a recent conversation he had with Simmons. “I had a problem with him not playing, the past is the past, he...
