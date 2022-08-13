PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- In just a few minutes of meeting 14-year-old Liam, it was clear he was a kind soul who had a ton of potential. “I’m going to say hi to the Great Dane,” Liam said as he got a tour of What Dogs Want Academy in Phoenix. That is one of his favorite dog breeds, but there were just too many to say hi to when we stopped by to learn the ropes with trainer and owner Stefanie Strackbein. He says dogs relax him and can comfort us when we are having a bad day.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 21 HOURS AGO