Phoenix, AZ

phoenixmag.com

4 Concerts to Check Out This Week (August 15-21)

Every week, we present a curated list of live music in a wide range of genres all around the Valley. This week, some of our artists are trying to make a comeback, but most of them truly never went anywhere. August 17. Odesza. The EDM duo has titled this tour...
AZFamily

‘Sniffspot’ offers Arizona homeowners’ backyards to pet owners

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- As many Arizonans find ways to cut back on spending amid record inflation, others are trying to find creative ways to bring in money. Side hustles often mean being a ride-share driver, or delivering food, but a new service called Sniffspot allows people to rent out their backyard to other people’s dogs. It operates like an Airbnb. Users look up their area to see how many hosts are available. Homeowners can then rent out someone’s backyard by the hour. In the Phoenix area, there are about 50 hosts charging about $15 bucks an hour per dog.
kjzz.org

Arizona monsoon brings out palo verde beetles, moths and more

The Phoenix area has gotten more monsoon rain this year than in previous years, and that’s meant residents have also seen some more bugs and other creatures that rely on that precipitation. Shinji Otsuru is a keeper at the Phoenix Zoo who takes care of reptiles and amphibians. The...
phoenixmag.com

Best Fest Q&A: Chef Joey Maggiore of The Sicilian Butcher

Creamy cheese, rich meats and fresh heirloom tomatoes. These are all ingredients restaurateur Joey Maggiore uses in the dishes at his Phoenix restaurant, The Sicilian Butcher. Try them for yourself at Best Fest and learn more about the illustrious Italian chef below. What can attendees expect from you at Best...
phoenixmag.com

11 Things To Do in the Valley This Week

This is a curated list of weekly events around the Phoenix area for the week of August 15 through August 21, 2022. Calendar listings include public events and attractions from around the Valley and state. Confirm information before making plans by calling the listed phone number, or check each website for last minute confirmation or cancellations.
Ahwatukee Foothills News

‘Ahwatukee Nutcracker’ gets new name – and a movie

After 22 years, “The Ahwatukee Foothills Nutcracker” has been rebranded to “The Arizona Nutcracker” and anyone 18 and under can prepare for its debut performances this December by signing up for one of the audition times Aug. 20 at Dance Studio 111. Dance Studio 111 owner...
Jalopnik

How Girl Gang Garage Empowers Women and Launches Careers

Hidden away in a quiet, industrial area outside of downtown Phoenix is a custom car shop. Out front sits an old VW Beetle, a Nash Metropolitan and a Suzuki kei truck. The combination alone makes you ponder what lies behind the doors. Inside is an impressive collection: a couple of wild restomodded vintage Chevy trucks, built for SEMA’s annual Vegas blowout, and a variety of motorcycles. But this is not your typical restoration shop.
AZFamily

Smart 14-year-old boy great with pets and with a kind soul is looking for his family

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- In just a few minutes of meeting 14-year-old Liam, it was clear he was a kind soul who had a ton of potential. “I’m going to say hi to the Great Dane,” Liam said as he got a tour of What Dogs Want Academy in Phoenix. That is one of his favorite dog breeds, but there were just too many to say hi to when we stopped by to learn the ropes with trainer and owner Stefanie Strackbein. He says dogs relax him and can comfort us when we are having a bad day.
cookfortoday

Visit Dillon's Western Trails Ranch location.

There are four Dillons restaurants in Phoenix, Arizona, and the surrounding area. If driving up to Wickenburg, Arizona, or on a long journey to Las Vegas, Nevada, you will be driving by the Western Trails Ranch. It is definitely worth stopping by and checking out. Bikers welcome.
fox10phoenix.com

Horse therapy at Hunkapi Programs in Scottsdale asks for help as hay is impacted by inflation

People aren't the only ones feeling the pinch of higher prices. They're starting to impact horses, too. The price of hay has almost doubled in cost over the last six months and Hunkapi Programs in Scottsdale needs your help because the price of hay has nearly doubled in the past six months. It offers therapeutic horseback riding, but to keep the horses at full strength, it takes a lot of hay, pellets, grain supplements and more.
outsidetheboxmom.com

3 Dangerous Pests Homeowners in Phoenix Should Be Aware Of

Are you unsure how to get rid of pests in your home? Have you tried all of the available methods and are still hesitant? Pests are a problem for almost all homeowners. Luckily, this article provides a solution for pest control on your property. However, if you’re a beginner, finding...
kjzz.org

Phoenix sued over downtown homeless encampment

Late last week, a group of homeowners and business owners in Phoenix filed a lawsuit against the city, specifically related to an encampment of people who are experiencing homelessness. The 15 plaintiffs have land between Van Buren and Grant and between Seventh and 15th avenues, and the suit says they’re...
