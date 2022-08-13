DEPOSIT FREE PROGRAM! Lovely 2 bed 2 bath Tempe Patio Home - ASK ABOUT OUR DEPOSIT FREE PROGRAM! Lovely 2 bed 2 bath patio home just minutes to airport, ASU, walking trails, Loop 101 and Old Town, shops and parks! Home has been remodeled with one of a kind custom features throughout. Cozy great room with defined eating area and fireplace. Spacious kitchen with all appliances included with lots of cabinets for storage. Tile and wood flooring throughout the home. Has all the necessary features including a 2 car garage, private patio and inside washer and dryer. The gated community offers, volleyball and pool. Excellent location close to freeways, shopping, dining & recreation galore. Rio Salado Golf Course, a park & a bike/exercise path are right behind the community that connects Tempe Town Lake & Scottsdale.

TEMPE, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO