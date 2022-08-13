ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

phoenixmag.com

4 Concerts to Check Out This Week (August 15-21)

Every week, we present a curated list of live music in a wide range of genres all around the Valley. This week, some of our artists are trying to make a comeback, but most of them truly never went anywhere. August 17. Odesza. The EDM duo has titled this tour...
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

More areas of the Valley shifting to a 'buyer’s market' for homes

PHOENIX — The Valley housing market continues to cool down and the impact is being felt in some areas more than others. Just a couple of months ago in May housing markets across the state were red hot. Inventories were down and prices were up double digits annually. Rising...
PHOENIX, AZ
Phoenix, AZ
Lifestyle
City
Phoenix, AZ
Local
Arizona Lifestyle
ABC 15 News

Peoria man remembers years as a tailor for Elvis Presley

PEORIA, AZ — While Tuesday marks 45 years since Elvis Presley died, his style, energy, and legacy live on through a Valley man you may not have heard of until now. Ciro Romano, who turns 92 in October, is one of the star's former tailors. Even though Romano worked...
PEORIA, AZ
tornadopix.com

My 5 Favorite Luxurious Experiences At Scottsdale’s Top Resorts

Scottsdale offers many resorts and other options for lodging while exploring the countless activities of this beautiful city. Luxury resorts provide indulgent spas and relaxing pools and landscapes. Experience Scottsdale arranged for a few of the top resorts to host me, but all opinions are my own. I enjoyed the sumptuous spa amenities and feasted on healthy, delicious food. Here are a few of my favorite experiences.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
phoenixmag.com

11 Things To Do in the Valley This Week

This is a curated list of weekly events around the Phoenix area for the week of August 15 through August 21, 2022. Calendar listings include public events and attractions from around the Valley and state. Confirm information before making plans by calling the listed phone number, or check each website for last minute confirmation or cancellations.
PHOENIX, AZ
kjzz.org

Arizona monsoon brings out palo verde beetles, moths and more

The Phoenix area has gotten more monsoon rain this year than in previous years, and that’s meant residents have also seen some more bugs and other creatures that rely on that precipitation. Shinji Otsuru is a keeper at the Phoenix Zoo who takes care of reptiles and amphibians. The...
PHOENIX, AZ
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Ahwatukee Foothills News

‘Ahwatukee Nutcracker’ gets new name – and a movie

After 22 years, “The Ahwatukee Foothills Nutcracker” has been rebranded to “The Arizona Nutcracker” and anyone 18 and under can prepare for its debut performances this December by signing up for one of the audition times Aug. 20 at Dance Studio 111. Dance Studio 111 owner...
PHOENIX, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Scottsdale Forum trades for $53.6M

JLL Capital Markets announced today that it has closed the $53.6 million sale of Scottsdale Forum, a 214,000-square-foot, Class A office building in Scottsdale, Arizona. JLL represented the seller, CapRidge Partners, and procured the buyer, Federal Realty Investment Trust. Recently renovated, Scottsdale Forum is a trophy creative office asset that...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
peoriatimes.com

American Furniture Warehouse opens at Christown Spectrum

American Furniture Warehouse (AFW) now has a store at the Christown Spectrum Mall in Phoenix, located at 1646 W. Montebello Avenue. Having opened on Aug. 1, the new store marks the company’s 16th location. This is the company’s third satellite store in Arizona; AFW currently has two stores in...
PHOENIX, AZ
santansun.com

‘Chandler site sold for $2.7M to ‘Toy Barn’ firm

A Scottsdale developer of luxury storage units for pricey vehicles, small planes and other big toys has bought two large lots in the Chandler Industrial Business Park for $2.75 million. Wesley Development Company paid $13.37 a square foot for approximately 4.7 acres on the southwest corner of Germann and Gilbert...
CHANDLER, AZ
oucampus.org

1522 N Dorsey Lane

DEPOSIT FREE PROGRAM! Lovely 2 bed 2 bath Tempe Patio Home - ASK ABOUT OUR DEPOSIT FREE PROGRAM! Lovely 2 bed 2 bath patio home just minutes to airport, ASU, walking trails, Loop 101 and Old Town, shops and parks! Home has been remodeled with one of a kind custom features throughout. Cozy great room with defined eating area and fireplace. Spacious kitchen with all appliances included with lots of cabinets for storage. Tile and wood flooring throughout the home. Has all the necessary features including a 2 car garage, private patio and inside washer and dryer. The gated community offers, volleyball and pool. Excellent location close to freeways, shopping, dining & recreation galore. Rio Salado Golf Course, a park & a bike/exercise path are right behind the community that connects Tempe Town Lake & Scottsdale.
TEMPE, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Meta Mesa Data Center launches training program

Meta and DPR Construction have partnered to bring Hardhat in Hand, Meta’s nationwide skilled trades training program, to Meta’s Mesa Data Center. This paid, eight-week program focuses on recruiting new people to the construction trades and providing participants with fundamental knowledge relevant to all construction and skilled trade occupations. Hardhat in Hand is run in partnership with the Maricopa County Community College District (MCCCD) and the Phoenix-based nonprofit Chicanos Por La Causa.
MESA, AZ

