phoenixmag.com

4 Concerts to Check Out This Week (August 15-21)

Every week, we present a curated list of live music in a wide range of genres all around the Valley. This week, some of our artists are trying to make a comeback, but most of them truly never went anywhere. August 17. Odesza. The EDM duo has titled this tour...
ABC 15 News

More areas of the Valley shifting to a 'buyer’s market' for homes

PHOENIX — The Valley housing market continues to cool down and the impact is being felt in some areas more than others. Just a couple of months ago in May housing markets across the state were red hot. Inventories were down and prices were up double digits annually. Rising...
kjzz.org

Arizona monsoon brings out palo verde beetles, moths and more

The Phoenix area has gotten more monsoon rain this year than in previous years, and that’s meant residents have also seen some more bugs and other creatures that rely on that precipitation. Shinji Otsuru is a keeper at the Phoenix Zoo who takes care of reptiles and amphibians. The...
phoenixmag.com

Best Fest Q&A: Chef Joey Maggiore of The Sicilian Butcher

Creamy cheese, rich meats and fresh heirloom tomatoes. These are all ingredients restaurateur Joey Maggiore uses in the dishes at his Phoenix restaurant, The Sicilian Butcher. Try them for yourself at Best Fest and learn more about the illustrious Italian chef below. What can attendees expect from you at Best...
phoenixmag.com

11 Things To Do in the Valley This Week

This is a curated list of weekly events around the Phoenix area for the week of August 15 through August 21, 2022. Calendar listings include public events and attractions from around the Valley and state. Confirm information before making plans by calling the listed phone number, or check each website for last minute confirmation or cancellations.
azbigmedia.com

Edison Midtown ends 6-year pause on construction

On Aug. 8, Ameris Construction celebrated the commencement of construction on Edison Midtown Phase II with a groundbreaking ceremony. The 60-unit multifamily development is located at 3131 North Central Avenue in the heart of the Midtown neighborhood of Phoenix. The development will complete the project along with the existing Edison Midtown Phase I, which opened in 2018. Edison Midtown Phase II is being developed by Tannin Developments.
outsidetheboxmom.com

3 Dangerous Pests Homeowners in Phoenix Should Be Aware Of

Are you unsure how to get rid of pests in your home? Have you tried all of the available methods and are still hesitant? Pests are a problem for almost all homeowners. Luckily, this article provides a solution for pest control on your property. However, if you’re a beginner, finding...
azbigmedia.com

Meta Mesa Data Center launches training program

Meta and DPR Construction have partnered to bring Hardhat in Hand, Meta’s nationwide skilled trades training program, to Meta’s Mesa Data Center. This paid, eight-week program focuses on recruiting new people to the construction trades and providing participants with fundamental knowledge relevant to all construction and skilled trade occupations. Hardhat in Hand is run in partnership with the Maricopa County Community College District (MCCCD) and the Phoenix-based nonprofit Chicanos Por La Causa.
oucampus.org

1522 N Dorsey Lane

DEPOSIT FREE PROGRAM! Lovely 2 bed 2 bath Tempe Patio Home - ASK ABOUT OUR DEPOSIT FREE PROGRAM! Lovely 2 bed 2 bath patio home just minutes to airport, ASU, walking trails, Loop 101 and Old Town, shops and parks! Home has been remodeled with one of a kind custom features throughout. Cozy great room with defined eating area and fireplace. Spacious kitchen with all appliances included with lots of cabinets for storage. Tile and wood flooring throughout the home. Has all the necessary features including a 2 car garage, private patio and inside washer and dryer. The gated community offers, volleyball and pool. Excellent location close to freeways, shopping, dining & recreation galore. Rio Salado Golf Course, a park & a bike/exercise path are right behind the community that connects Tempe Town Lake & Scottsdale.
kiowacountypress.net

Scottsdale Arizona hit with monsoon flooding, high winds, over weekend

(The Center Square) - The valley city of Scottsdale is cleaning up the aftermath of a weekend of flooding and high winds from monsoons that rolled through the valley. Power is restored and roadways are reopened as of Monday morning in Scottsdale after the monsoon knocked down power poles and resulted in some areas of fast-moving floodwater in some parts of the city.
Ahwatukee Foothills News

‘Ahwatukee Nutcracker’ gets new name – and a movie

After 22 years, “The Ahwatukee Foothills Nutcracker” has been rebranded to “The Arizona Nutcracker” and anyone 18 and under can prepare for its debut performances this December by signing up for one of the audition times Aug. 20 at Dance Studio 111. Dance Studio 111 owner...
azbigmedia.com

4 tips for aspiring cannabis entrepreneurs

Scottsdale Community College recently announced a certification program aimed at cannabis entrepreneurs that focuses on cannabis business fundamentals. Cannabis has been legal in Arizona medicinally for 12 years, and recreationally for almost two years. Throughout Arizona, it has become a multibillion-dollar industry that many entrepreneurs are getting involved in. The...
AZFamily

Smart 14-year-old boy great with pets and with a kind soul is looking for his family

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- In just a few minutes of meeting 14-year-old Liam, it was clear he was a kind soul who had a ton of potential. “I’m going to say hi to the Great Dane,” Liam said as he got a tour of What Dogs Want Academy in Phoenix. That is one of his favorite dog breeds, but there were just too many to say hi to when we stopped by to learn the ropes with trainer and owner Stefanie Strackbein. He says dogs relax him and can comfort us when we are having a bad day.
QSR Web

White Castle to expand Arizona footprint

White Castle plans to open a second Arizona location, this time in Tempe. The new restaurant is expected to open in the first half of 2023 and will create 60 jobs, according to a press release. "We're really looking forward to satisfying even more cravings in the Valley of the...
