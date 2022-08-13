ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edgewater, FL

Lockdown prompted by homicide investigation lifted for 3 schools in Daytona Beach

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – A lockdown prompted by a homicide investigation has been lifted for three schools in Daytona Beach, according to Volusia County Schools. The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said Beachside Elementary School, Lourdes Academy and Riverview Alternative Education Center were on lockdown due to police activity on Grandview Avenue, the district said.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
Apopka man killed in robbery during visit to national forest, deputies say

CLAY COUNTY, Ala. – An Apopka man was killed Sunday during an attempted robbery at Talladega National Forest in Alabama, according to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office. Adam Simjee, 22, was visiting the forest with his girlfriend, Mikayla Paulus, when they were flagged down by a woman on the side of the road, according to a GoFundMe set up by Simjee’s family.
APOPKA, FL
Orlando, FL
Orlando, FL
Edgewater, FL
Edgewater, FL
Florida Crime & Safety
Man sent to hospital after shooting in Orlando, Orange County deputies say

ORLANDO, Fla. – A man was taken to the hospital Monday afternoon after suffering injuries in an Orlando shooting, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded to 4701 S. Texas Ave. at about 5:15 p.m. after reports came in about a shooting, deputies said. [TRENDING: ‘Despicable:’...
ORLANDO, FL
Educator traveled to Orlando for Disney College Program but stayed to teach

APOPKA, Fla. — A parent nominated Lovell Elementary School teacher Felicia Vanacore as an A-Plus Teacher, describing her as amazing because she always takes the time to work one-on-one with students to make sure they understand their lessons. What You Need To Know. Felicia Vanacore teaches at Lovell Elementary...
APOPKA, FL
Florida sheriff berates woman on Facebook after dog drowned

TITUSVILLE, Fla. (AP) — A Florida sheriff went on Facebook and berated a animal cruelty suspect as a “despicable excuse for a human being” after she was charged with drowning her Chihuahua. The 32-year-old woman was already in the Brevard County jail on charges she stabbed a...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
Arrests In Brevard County: August 14, 2022 – Suspects Presumed Innocent Until Proven Guilty

BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The suspects below were arrested by various law enforcement agencies on the Space Coast. PLEASE NOTE: All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published on SpaceCoastDaily.com are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
Florida middle school student arrested for kneeing a SRO in the groin: officials

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - A 13-year-old student was arrested for battery on a school resource deputy Friday. The incident happened at Greenwood Lakes Middle School in Lake Mary. Officials say the deputy responded after he was called by the Dean about a student who was uncontrollable. The deputy initially attempted to speak with the student to gain control and figure out what was wrong.
LAKE MARY, FL
Orlando leaders look at implementing changes to add to downtown safety

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando leaders are moving forward with discussions to implement more safety areas in downtown Orlando. City and downtown business leaders say they must partner in order for the potential safety rules to work. What You Need To Know. A shooting that happened in downtown Orlando has...
ORLANDO, FL
81-year-old man shot by Clermont police dies

CLERMONT, Fla. — Clermont police said an81-year-old man accused of shooting at medics died Saturday from a gunshot wound he suffered on Aug. 5 when police returned fire. The man was identified as Wallace Wainwright, 81, of Clermont. His family was notified and a complete medical examiner's report is...
CLERMONT, FL

