click orlando
Lockdown prompted by homicide investigation lifted for 3 schools in Daytona Beach
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – A lockdown prompted by a homicide investigation has been lifted for three schools in Daytona Beach, according to Volusia County Schools. The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said Beachside Elementary School, Lourdes Academy and Riverview Alternative Education Center were on lockdown due to police activity on Grandview Avenue, the district said.
wogx.com
Florida college student shot, killed in Alabama stopped to help woman claiming she needed help, officials say
CLAY COUNTY, Al. - A Florida college student was shot and killed on Sunday in Alabama trying to protect himself and his girlfriend after they were apparently tricked and held at gunpoint by a woman who claimed she was having trouble with her car, according to the Clay County (Alabama) Sheriff's Office.
click orlando
Apopka man killed in robbery during visit to national forest, deputies say
CLAY COUNTY, Ala. – An Apopka man was killed Sunday during an attempted robbery at Talladega National Forest in Alabama, according to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office. Adam Simjee, 22, was visiting the forest with his girlfriend, Mikayla Paulus, when they were flagged down by a woman on the side of the road, according to a GoFundMe set up by Simjee’s family.
fox35orlando.com
Bethune-Cookman University student,19, hurt after shootout on basketball court near campus
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - A Bethune-Cookman University student is recovering after being shot when a shooting broke out on a basketball court at a community park near the campus Monday night. According to the Daytona Beach Police Department, around 10:30 p.m., its officers were called out to Joe Harris Park...
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in Florida
A popular restaurant chain with locations throughout the Southeast just opened another new location in Florida. Read on to learn more. If you're a fan of chicken fingers, sandwiches, wraps, and salads, you may be excited to learn that the popular chain restaurant, Huey Magoo's, has just opened another new location in Florida.
click orlando
Man sent to hospital after shooting in Orlando, Orange County deputies say
ORLANDO, Fla. – A man was taken to the hospital Monday afternoon after suffering injuries in an Orlando shooting, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded to 4701 S. Texas Ave. at about 5:15 p.m. after reports came in about a shooting, deputies said. [TRENDING: ‘Despicable:’...
mynews13.com
Educator traveled to Orlando for Disney College Program but stayed to teach
APOPKA, Fla. — A parent nominated Lovell Elementary School teacher Felicia Vanacore as an A-Plus Teacher, describing her as amazing because she always takes the time to work one-on-one with students to make sure they understand their lessons. What You Need To Know. Felicia Vanacore teaches at Lovell Elementary...
mynews13.com
Orange, Seminole counties look to increase dog and cat adoption
SANFORD, Fla. — Animal shelters around our region are filling up and it’s an ongoing issue across Central Florida. Much of the reason, according to officials, is because of the rising cost of food and rent. What You Need To Know. Seminole County Animal Services is taking part...
Florida Man Paid Rent To Fake Landlord For Months
The tenant was paying $1,200 a month for the rental home.
fox35orlando.com
Florida woman begging thieves to return her brother's ashes: 'Please bring my brother home'
ZELLWOOD, Fla. - A Florida woman said thieves broke into her home and stole money and most of her valuables, including her brother's remains. The family was planning to bury his ashes in Georgia, and she is begging whoever took her brother's ashes to return them. "I was over in...
Bay News 9
Florida sheriff berates woman on Facebook after dog drowned
TITUSVILLE, Fla. (AP) — A Florida sheriff went on Facebook and berated a animal cruelty suspect as a “despicable excuse for a human being” after she was charged with drowning her Chihuahua. The 32-year-old woman was already in the Brevard County jail on charges she stabbed a...
spacecoastdaily.com
Arrests In Brevard County: August 14, 2022 – Suspects Presumed Innocent Until Proven Guilty
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The suspects below were arrested by various law enforcement agencies on the Space Coast. PLEASE NOTE: All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published on SpaceCoastDaily.com are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed.
click orlando
Red Apple Dining team member found unresponsive, dies at Geneva Elementary School, district says
GENEVA, Fla. – A long-time member of the Red Apple Dining team died after being found unresponsive at Geneva Elementary School, Seminole County Public Schools said in a statement Monday. According to the statement, the team member was found laying unresponsive on the school’s kitchen floor. First responders made...
click orlando
Ask Trooper Steve: Can a Florida wildlife officer pull me over for a traffic violation?
ORLANDO, Fla. – News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve Montiero answers viewer questions about the rules of the road every week, helping Orlando-area residents become better drivers by being better educated. Trooper Steve on Monday was asked, “Can a Florida Fish and Wildlife Conversation Commission officer pull me...
WESH
Daytona Beach man accused of accidentally shooting, killing girlfriend in custody
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Police in Daytona Beach have found a wanted suspect after a woman was accidentally shot and killed Tuesday just before noon. Chad Keene, 37, was found in the passenger seat of a car driving down Nova Road at US-1 in Ormond Beach around 5:30 p.m.
Four Florida cities rank as most humid cities in the US
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — * The above video is from a previous unrelated story. This time of the year can be a steam bath. Step outside and bam, you're drenched in sweat. The swampy, thick heat and moisture can be a challenge in Florida cities. Hydration is key. A research...
fox35orlando.com
Florida middle school student arrested for kneeing a SRO in the groin: officials
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - A 13-year-old student was arrested for battery on a school resource deputy Friday. The incident happened at Greenwood Lakes Middle School in Lake Mary. Officials say the deputy responded after he was called by the Dean about a student who was uncontrollable. The deputy initially attempted to speak with the student to gain control and figure out what was wrong.
fox35orlando.com
Volunteers organize to help escort women to women’s clinics across Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. - Following a recent City of Orlando employee suspension who was seen blocking the entrance to a women’s clinic, volunteers are stepping up to help escort women safely into the facility. An Orlando area mom, Emily, posted on the social media site, Nextdoor to see if there...
mynews13.com
Orlando leaders look at implementing changes to add to downtown safety
ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando leaders are moving forward with discussions to implement more safety areas in downtown Orlando. City and downtown business leaders say they must partner in order for the potential safety rules to work. What You Need To Know. A shooting that happened in downtown Orlando has...
WESH
81-year-old man shot by Clermont police dies
CLERMONT, Fla. — Clermont police said an81-year-old man accused of shooting at medics died Saturday from a gunshot wound he suffered on Aug. 5 when police returned fire. The man was identified as Wallace Wainwright, 81, of Clermont. His family was notified and a complete medical examiner's report is...
