Boston, MA

Yardbarker

Bruins Players Who Would Benefit the Team if Traded

If there’s one thing that the Boston Bruins want to do in the 2022-23 season, it’s to inject some youth into the lineup. With the way the roster currently stands, that’s asking a lot for first-year coach Jim Montgomery who is inheriting a roster with a surplus of veterans on expiring contracts.
BOSTON, MA
markerzone.com

CALE MAKAR SURPRISES 88-YEAR-OLD GRANDMOTHER WITH STANLEY CUP VISIT

Cale Makar had quite the 2021-22 NHL season, winning the James Norris Trophy for best defenseman in the league, Conn Smythe Trophy for playoff MVP, and of course, the Stanley Cup. Makar now has his turn with the legendary trophy, and he surprised his 88-year-old grandmother with the visit with...
NHL
markerzone.com

SAN JOSE SHARKS ADD TWO FORMER NHLERS TO PLAYER DEVELOPMENT STAFF

According to the San Jose Sharks' staff directory, they have added retired NHLers Tommy Wingels and Luca Sbisa to their player development staff. San Jose Hockey Now was the first to catch the additions. GM Mike Grier has been quite active in his short time at the helm of the Sharks' organization, between the Entry Draft, free agency, and hiring a whole new coaching staff in David Quinn.
SAN JOSE, CA
Forever Blueshirts - New York Rangers News

New York Rangers scouting department overhaul continues with two new hires

The overhaul of the the New York Rangers scouting department under President and General Manager Chris Drury continues. On Monday, the team announced the hiring of Garth Joy as Associate Director of Player Personnel and Pro Scouting. In addition to that move, the Rangers have added Andy Schneider to be the new Director of North American Scouting.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Boston, MA
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Yardbarker

Edmonton Oilers Top 10 Current Prospects

While there were plenty of reasons for the Edmonton Oilers’ decade of darkness, one of their major issues was rushing prospects. It seemed that their sole focus was to get their young talent into the NHL as quickly as possible rather than allowing them time to develop at the junior and or collegiate level, as well as in the American Hockey League.
NHL
Yardbarker

Calgary Flames Still Have Free Agent Talent Available

In August, most big-fish NHL free agents have signed with a new team or re-upped with their former. Names such as Nazem Kadri, Phil Kessel, P.K. Subban and Paul Stastny still find themselves on the free-agent market, and most teams may be setting focus on fitting players like them into their rosters. However, there are a multitude of more under-the-radar players up for grabs that the Calgary Flames and general manager Brad Treliving could take a look at. The team is still short of forward depth and offence after losing Johnny Gaudreau and Matthew Tkachuk, who combined for a whopping 219 points last season. Of course, the newly-acquired Jonathan Huberdeau will help with that, and players such as Andrew Mangiapane and Tyler Toffoli are more than capable of moving up in the lineup.
NHL
NHL

Summer Spotlight: Brendan Gaunce

Stats: 30 GP, 5-2-7 Contract: Signed through 2023-24 season (Two years remaining until UFA status) Brendan Gaunce spent a lot of time on Interstate 71 this past year after splitting his season with the Blue Jackets between Columbus and the AHL's Cleveland Monsters, the top farm team in the organization.
COLUMBUS, OH
Yardbarker

Oilers Interested in Bringing Sam Gagner Back Into the Fold

Amidst speculation that the Edmonton Oilers might be looking for bargains on the free agent market should they add any more players prior to the start of the 2022-23 NHL season, one report has the team talking with a former player about a potential return. Kurt Leavins of the Edmonton...
NHL
Yardbarker

Andrae, Foerster lead Flyers prospects in WJC group play

Last December, the IIHF World Junior Championships was scheduled to take place. Unfortunately, the ongoing pandemic threw a wrench into those original plans. A week ago, the IIHF World Junior Championships restarted. Four prospects represent the Philadelphia Flyers. Switzerland has defenseman Brian Zanetti. Sweden has defenseman Emil Andrae. Canada has...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Islanders’ Pros and Cons of Trading Varlamov

The New York Islanders are in a difficult position. With Robin Lehner expected to miss the entire 2022-23 season, leaving the Vegas Golden Knights without a starting goaltender, the Islanders may be grappling with whether or not to trade goaltender Semyon Varlamov. With one year left at $5 million, Vegas might entertain a deal that brings him out west. Islanders general manager Lou Lamoriello has been clear about keeping his tandem of Ilya Sorokin and Varlamov together, so unless he’s blown away by a deal, this is extremely unlikely. However, there’s a key question to consider if a deal were to take place – how would they fill the backup role behind Sorokin?
ELMONT, NY
NHL

Welcome to the Jets, Sara Orlesky!

WINNIPEG - True North Sports + Entertainment and the Winnipeg Jets are excited to welcome seasoned sports broadcaster Sara Orlesky to the Jets content team. As Sr. Host/Producer, Orlesky will bring a unique voice and exceptional storytelling ability to the team's exclusive, in-depth and behind-the-scenes coverage across all Winnipeg Jets platforms.
NHL
