Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves Some of the Best Clam Chowder in MassachusettsTravel MavenMassachusetts State
58-Year-Old Dad Sleeping in His Basement in Attempt to Pay Off Kids $273,000 Student Loan DebtSharee B.Boston, MA
Businessman Accused of Intimidating Employees Faces Tax Fraud ChargesTaxBuzzMedford, MA
Boston apartments available starting at $736 a month at new affordable complexBeth TorresBoston, MA
Cute Critters & Safety Tips at 2-Day "Back to School Fun" Family EventDianna CarneySaugus, MA
Related
Yardbarker
Bruins Players Who Would Benefit the Team if Traded
If there’s one thing that the Boston Bruins want to do in the 2022-23 season, it’s to inject some youth into the lineup. With the way the roster currently stands, that’s asking a lot for first-year coach Jim Montgomery who is inheriting a roster with a surplus of veterans on expiring contracts.
markerzone.com
CALE MAKAR SURPRISES 88-YEAR-OLD GRANDMOTHER WITH STANLEY CUP VISIT
Cale Makar had quite the 2021-22 NHL season, winning the James Norris Trophy for best defenseman in the league, Conn Smythe Trophy for playoff MVP, and of course, the Stanley Cup. Makar now has his turn with the legendary trophy, and he surprised his 88-year-old grandmother with the visit with...
markerzone.com
SAN JOSE SHARKS ADD TWO FORMER NHLERS TO PLAYER DEVELOPMENT STAFF
According to the San Jose Sharks' staff directory, they have added retired NHLers Tommy Wingels and Luca Sbisa to their player development staff. San Jose Hockey Now was the first to catch the additions. GM Mike Grier has been quite active in his short time at the helm of the Sharks' organization, between the Entry Draft, free agency, and hiring a whole new coaching staff in David Quinn.
New York Rangers scouting department overhaul continues with two new hires
The overhaul of the the New York Rangers scouting department under President and General Manager Chris Drury continues. On Monday, the team announced the hiring of Garth Joy as Associate Director of Player Personnel and Pro Scouting. In addition to that move, the Rangers have added Andy Schneider to be the new Director of North American Scouting.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yardbarker
Edmonton Oilers Top 10 Current Prospects
While there were plenty of reasons for the Edmonton Oilers’ decade of darkness, one of their major issues was rushing prospects. It seemed that their sole focus was to get their young talent into the NHL as quickly as possible rather than allowing them time to develop at the junior and or collegiate level, as well as in the American Hockey League.
Yardbarker
Calgary Flames Still Have Free Agent Talent Available
In August, most big-fish NHL free agents have signed with a new team or re-upped with their former. Names such as Nazem Kadri, Phil Kessel, P.K. Subban and Paul Stastny still find themselves on the free-agent market, and most teams may be setting focus on fitting players like them into their rosters. However, there are a multitude of more under-the-radar players up for grabs that the Calgary Flames and general manager Brad Treliving could take a look at. The team is still short of forward depth and offence after losing Johnny Gaudreau and Matthew Tkachuk, who combined for a whopping 219 points last season. Of course, the newly-acquired Jonathan Huberdeau will help with that, and players such as Andrew Mangiapane and Tyler Toffoli are more than capable of moving up in the lineup.
NHL
Summer Spotlight: Brendan Gaunce
Stats: 30 GP, 5-2-7 Contract: Signed through 2023-24 season (Two years remaining until UFA status) Brendan Gaunce spent a lot of time on Interstate 71 this past year after splitting his season with the Blue Jackets between Columbus and the AHL's Cleveland Monsters, the top farm team in the organization.
Yardbarker
Oilers Interested in Bringing Sam Gagner Back Into the Fold
Amidst speculation that the Edmonton Oilers might be looking for bargains on the free agent market should they add any more players prior to the start of the 2022-23 NHL season, one report has the team talking with a former player about a potential return. Kurt Leavins of the Edmonton...
RELATED PEOPLE
Yardbarker
Andrae, Foerster lead Flyers prospects in WJC group play
Last December, the IIHF World Junior Championships was scheduled to take place. Unfortunately, the ongoing pandemic threw a wrench into those original plans. A week ago, the IIHF World Junior Championships restarted. Four prospects represent the Philadelphia Flyers. Switzerland has defenseman Brian Zanetti. Sweden has defenseman Emil Andrae. Canada has...
Yardbarker
Islanders’ Pros and Cons of Trading Varlamov
The New York Islanders are in a difficult position. With Robin Lehner expected to miss the entire 2022-23 season, leaving the Vegas Golden Knights without a starting goaltender, the Islanders may be grappling with whether or not to trade goaltender Semyon Varlamov. With one year left at $5 million, Vegas might entertain a deal that brings him out west. Islanders general manager Lou Lamoriello has been clear about keeping his tandem of Ilya Sorokin and Varlamov together, so unless he’s blown away by a deal, this is extremely unlikely. However, there’s a key question to consider if a deal were to take place – how would they fill the backup role behind Sorokin?
NHL
Welcome to the Jets, Sara Orlesky!
WINNIPEG - True North Sports + Entertainment and the Winnipeg Jets are excited to welcome seasoned sports broadcaster Sara Orlesky to the Jets content team. As Sr. Host/Producer, Orlesky will bring a unique voice and exceptional storytelling ability to the team's exclusive, in-depth and behind-the-scenes coverage across all Winnipeg Jets platforms.
Red Sox to designate former Gold Glove winner Yolmer Sanchez for assignment
The Red Sox have designated infielder Yolmer Sanchez for assignment, reports Pete Abraham of the Boston Globe. The team has yet to formally announce the move, but it’ll come as part of series of transactions that also includes the activation of utilitymen Enrique Hernandez and Rob Refsnyder, per Abraham.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Canucks give goaltender Michael DiPietro permission to seek trade
The Vancouver Canucks recently gave young netminder Michael DiPietro and his agent Darren Ferris permission to seek a trade, and Rick Dhaliwal of CHEK TV reports that one source believes that there is interest and a deal that “could make sense” for the Canucks. DiPietro, 23, was a...
Comments / 0