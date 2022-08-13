ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Comments / 5

Related
KKTV

Stay in your lane, Colorado! State Patrol says 2021 had highest number of citations related to pedestrians and cyclists

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (KKTV) - State troopers say the last couple of years have been among the worst for pedestrians in Colorado. “In a contest between a vehicle versus a pedestrian or a vehicle versus a bike, there is no debate about who has the greatest chance of survival. Yet, when the Colorado State Patrol looked at their citation data over a three-year period (2019-2021), they saw that 2021 had the highest year of citations related to pedestrians and bicycles,” State Patrol said Tuesday.
CASTLE ROCK, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Cars
Local
Colorado Government
nbc11news.com

Colorado Public Utilities Commission to decide natural gas rate hike

STATEWIDE, Colo. (KKCO) - The Colorado Public Utilities Commission will take testimony from Xcel Energy this week in reference to a proposed $188.6 million increase in base rates for natural gas over the next three years. Commissioners will also listen to intervenors. Here are the nuts and bolts of the...
COLORADO STATE
PLANetizen

Colorado Could Reject Highway Expansion in Favor of Climate-Friendly Planning

“After decades of pouring billions of dollars into a transportation system that favors moving vehicles quickly above all else, the Denver region could see a significant funding shift away from road expansions and toward public transit, pedestrian and bicycle infrastructure” if a proposal before the board of the Denver Regional Council of Governments (DRCOG) passes, reports Nathaniel Minor for Colorado Public Radio.
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

What Colorado River usage cuts mean for Colorado

DENVER (KDVR) — While the federal government announced water usage cuts for some states in the Colorado River watershed, the Centennial State won’t have to worry about the federal government forcing cuts just yet. The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation set a deadline that expired Tuesday, calling on Wyoming,...
COLORADO STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jonathan Collins
KXRM

Married couple from Utah killed in crash south of Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. — The two people killed in a crash on Saturday have been identified as a married couple from Utah. According to the Colorado State Patrol (CSP), the crash happened just before 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, August 13, approximately 7 miles south of Pueblo. A 2006 Ford Motorhome travelling southbound in I-25 traveled off […]
PUEBLO, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#Towing#Business Industry#Linus Business
The Denver Gazette

Tens of millions of dollars waiting to be reclaimed by Colorado residents

Coloradans can now recover unclaimed properties online, allowing access to tens of millions of dollars worth of forgotten checks, wages and more. State Treasurer Dave Young urged Colorado residents to reclaim their property on Monday as part of “The Great Colorado Payback.” Young said at least one in 10 Coloradans have unclaimed property such as gift certificates, stock shares, unpaid wages and uncashed checks waiting for them.
COLORADO STATE
coloradopolitics.com

Denver Gazette: The troubling state of Colorado’s streets

Consider this observation by Denver Police Chief Paul Pazen about Colorado’s dubious distinction as the No. 1 state for auto theft:. “When I speak to community groups and I ask if they’ve had their car stolen, (or) if they know somebody who's had their car stolen, you just see arms going up… (and people) saying, ‘Well, I’ve had my car stolen twice.’ This is not OK.”
DENVER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
county17.com

Six people die in four Wyoming crashes on Friday, Saturday

CASPER, Wyo. — Six people died in four different crashes in Wyoming on Friday, Aug. 12 and Saturday, Aug. 13, according to the Wyoming Highway Patrol. A total of 70 people have died in crashes in Wyoming so far in 2022, the WHP reports. Crash on U.S. Highway 14...
WYOMING STATE
cpr.org

Rental scams are trickier than ever in Colorado’s housing crunch

In one of Denver’s most desirable neighborhoods, the Lower Highlands, 40-year-old Jessica Puzio was home when she heard a knock at her front door last fall. The elderly couple on her doorstep wanted to see the duplex rental they found on Craigslist at her address. “I had no idea...
DENVER, CO
99.9 The Point

Do You “Thrift?” A Colorado City Is Top 25 In The Country For Thrifting

The art of "thrifting" is alive and well in Colorado. A recent survey named one Colorado city as a Top 25 place to thrift in the entire country. Back when I was a kid, you didn't really talk about shopping at the thrift store. It was the absolute opposite of cool and could get you seriously bullied or even beat up. Maybe not in all people's situations, but I grew up with some pretty rough and mean kids. We'll save that story for another day though...
COLORADO CITY, CO
ESPN Western Colorado

ESPN Western Colorado

Grand Junction, CO
11K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

ESPN Western Colorado has the best sports coverage for Grand Junction, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://espnwesterncolorado.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy