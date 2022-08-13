ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buckhannon, WV

The Recorddelta

Upshur man released after DUI arrest

BUCKHANNON — An Upshur County resident was arrested following a traffic stop that occurred on Tuesday, August 9, 2022. According to court documentation, Buckhannon Police Sergeant Dewaine Linger was sitting stationary on Route 20 in Upshur County near McDonalds when the defendant, later identified as 38-year-old Collin Evan Reed, came speeding by in a white Volkswagen Golf.
wajr.com

St. Albans man identified as Mon County interstate crash victim

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Investigators from the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Department have confirmed a St. Albans man was killed in Sunday single vehicle crash on I-79 southbound Sunday. Around 1:30 p.m. investigators said Charles Delaney, 68, lost control of his pickup truck at mile marker 143 and swerved across...
MONONGALIA COUNTY, WV
WBOY 12 News

West Union councilman charged with neglect of 7 children

WEST UNION, W.Va. (WBOY) — A town councilman in Doddridge County has been charged after deputies found a child sleeping “on the floor amongst dog feces” at a West Union home. On Aug. 11, deputies with the Doddridge County Sheriff’s Department working with CPS responded to a residence on W.Va. Rt. 18 North in West […]
WEST UNION, WV
WDTV

16 charged in “Organized Criminal Enterprise” in Marion County

MANNINGTON, W.Va (WDTV) - An alleged drug operation has been exposed in Marion County. It comes after a multi-year investigation by authorities. Now 16 people have been indicted by a grand jury. A law enforcement investigation spanning nearly 3 years implicates 16 people in what authorities are calling an “organized...
MARION COUNTY, WV
woay.com

Sobriety checkpoint in Nicholas County on August 25

Craigsville, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia State Police, in partnership with the Commission on Drunk Driving Prevention, will conduct a sobriety checkpoint on Thursday, August 25. The Checkpoint will be on West Webster Road near the Craigsville Fire Department. The purpose of the Checkpoint is to prevent and deter impaired driving.
NICHOLAS COUNTY, WV
WDTV

Family holds vigil for recovering boy hit by DUI driver

MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A prayer vigil was held Sunday for one of the five people who was hit by a car driven by a man who has been charged with DUI. A 12-year-old boy has been fighting for his life at a hospital in Morgantown since he was hit by the car Friday evening. A Go-Fund-Me has also been created to help the family with all of their travel costs.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WDTV

Reports of flooding in Marion County

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - There are reports of flooding in several areas of Marion County due to recent rainfall. According to the Marion County Homeland Security & Emergency Management, there are at least three roads with reported flooding. The following roads are reportedly flooding:. Country Club Rd. near Kids R...
MARION COUNTY, WV
WDTV

Person killed in crash on I-79 identified

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - STORY UPDATE (8/15/22) Officials have identified the man killed in Sunday’s accident on I-79. Deputies were dispatched to a single vehicle accident on I-79 southbound near the 143 mile marker around 1:30 p.m., according to the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office. The driver of the...
MONONGALIA COUNTY, WV
connect-bridgeport.com

Monongalia County I-79 Accident Leaves One Dead

On August 14, 2022 at approximately 1:30 p.m., Monongalia County Sheriff's Deputies were dispatched to a single vehicle crash on Interstate 79 southbound near the 143-mile marker. The driver of the vehicle Charles Delaney, 68 years of age from St. Albans, WV appears to have lost control of the vehicle...
MONONGALIA COUNTY, WV
WDTV

Fundraiser set up for couple killed at Summersville nail salon

SUMMERSVILLE, W.Va (WDTV) - Last month, a husband and wife were shot and killed behind a Summersville nail salon. Now, a GoFundMe has been set up in their name. Family members launched the GoFundMe page to help pay for the couple’s funerals and support their two young children. In...
SUMMERSVILLE, WV
WBOY 12 News

Multiple crews respond to house fire in Mon County

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) – Crews responded to a house fire in Monongalia County Monday afternoon. The main structure of the house sustained major damage. According to a reporter on the scene, the fire took place on Fairchace Road. Multiple crews responded including the Cheat Lake Volunteer Fire Department, Stay City Fire Department, Monongalia County Fire […]
MONONGALIA COUNTY, WV

Community Policy