Read full article on original website
Related
Man is in custody after allegedly hitting woman in the knee with bat in Marion County
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — A man is in custody after allegedly hitting a woman in the knee with a bat in Marion County and then hiding from police in a closet. On Aug. 13, officers with the Fairmont Police Department responded to a residence in Fairmont due to a call of an incident occurring, according […]
The Recorddelta
Upshur man released after DUI arrest
BUCKHANNON — An Upshur County resident was arrested following a traffic stop that occurred on Tuesday, August 9, 2022. According to court documentation, Buckhannon Police Sergeant Dewaine Linger was sitting stationary on Route 20 in Upshur County near McDonalds when the defendant, later identified as 38-year-old Collin Evan Reed, came speeding by in a white Volkswagen Golf.
Woman charged after shoplifting call in Elkins results in officers locating drugs
ELKINS, W.Va. (WBOY) — A woman has been charged after a shoplifting call in Elkins resulted in officers locating drugs. On Aug. 13, officers with the Elkins Police Department were dispatched to the Par Mar store on W.Va. Rt. 33 in Elkins after someone reported shoplifting in progress, according to a criminal complaint. When officers […]
wajr.com
St. Albans man identified as Mon County interstate crash victim
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Investigators from the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Department have confirmed a St. Albans man was killed in Sunday single vehicle crash on I-79 southbound Sunday. Around 1:30 p.m. investigators said Charles Delaney, 68, lost control of his pickup truck at mile marker 143 and swerved across...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Martinsburg woman jailed after physical altercation with deputies
A reported disturbance at West Run Apartments in Morgantown on Sunday evolved into multiple misdemeanor charges for a Martinsburg woman after she allegedly began an altercation with deputies. You have reached content available exclusively to Dominion Post subscribers.
West Union councilman charged with neglect of 7 children
WEST UNION, W.Va. (WBOY) — A town councilman in Doddridge County has been charged after deputies found a child sleeping “on the floor amongst dog feces” at a West Union home. On Aug. 11, deputies with the Doddridge County Sheriff’s Department working with CPS responded to a residence on W.Va. Rt. 18 North in West […]
WDTV
16 charged in “Organized Criminal Enterprise” in Marion County
MANNINGTON, W.Va (WDTV) - An alleged drug operation has been exposed in Marion County. It comes after a multi-year investigation by authorities. Now 16 people have been indicted by a grand jury. A law enforcement investigation spanning nearly 3 years implicates 16 people in what authorities are calling an “organized...
woay.com
Sobriety checkpoint in Nicholas County on August 25
Craigsville, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia State Police, in partnership with the Commission on Drunk Driving Prevention, will conduct a sobriety checkpoint on Thursday, August 25. The Checkpoint will be on West Webster Road near the Craigsville Fire Department. The purpose of the Checkpoint is to prevent and deter impaired driving.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WVNews
2-vehicle accident injures one Monday morning on Bridgeport Hill in Clarksburg, West Virginia
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — One was transported to United Hospital Center after a two-vehicle collision occurred Monday just before 10 a.m. on top of Bridgeport Hill in the eastbound lane of U.S. 50. Harrison County EMS provided transport and the Clarksburg Police Department and Fire Department responded to...
WDTV
Family holds vigil for recovering boy hit by DUI driver
MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A prayer vigil was held Sunday for one of the five people who was hit by a car driven by a man who has been charged with DUI. A 12-year-old boy has been fighting for his life at a hospital in Morgantown since he was hit by the car Friday evening. A Go-Fund-Me has also been created to help the family with all of their travel costs.
WDTV
Reports of flooding in Marion County
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - There are reports of flooding in several areas of Marion County due to recent rainfall. According to the Marion County Homeland Security & Emergency Management, there are at least three roads with reported flooding. The following roads are reportedly flooding:. Country Club Rd. near Kids R...
WDTV
Person killed in crash on I-79 identified
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - STORY UPDATE (8/15/22) Officials have identified the man killed in Sunday’s accident on I-79. Deputies were dispatched to a single vehicle accident on I-79 southbound near the 143 mile marker around 1:30 p.m., according to the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office. The driver of the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Child neglect, drugs, firearm violations among charges against Westover man
A Westover man charged with multiple felonies was arraigned Aug. 13 in Monongalia County Magistrate Court and is being held on $100,000 bond. According to police reports, officers from th. You have reached content available exclusively to Dominion Post subscribers.
Man charged after deputies find more than 2 oz of marijuana during traffic stop for cracked windshield
BELINGTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — A man has been charged after a traffic stop for a cracked windshield that resulted in deputies locating more than 2 ounces of marijuana in Barbour County. On Thursday, deputies with the Barbour County Sheriff’s Department conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle at the intersection of Marysville Run Road and […]
WDTV
Semi-truck fire shuts down I-79 southbound, medical examiner called
WHITE HALL, W.Va (WDTV) - As of 8:45 p.m., the interstate remains shut down as crews continue to clean up the accident scene. Officials said it is unclear when the interstate will reopen. A major semi-truck fire has shut down both lanes southbound on I-79 in Marion County. The fire...
connect-bridgeport.com
Monongalia County I-79 Accident Leaves One Dead
On August 14, 2022 at approximately 1:30 p.m., Monongalia County Sheriff's Deputies were dispatched to a single vehicle crash on Interstate 79 southbound near the 143-mile marker. The driver of the vehicle Charles Delaney, 68 years of age from St. Albans, WV appears to have lost control of the vehicle...
WDTV
Fundraiser set up for couple killed at Summersville nail salon
SUMMERSVILLE, W.Va (WDTV) - Last month, a husband and wife were shot and killed behind a Summersville nail salon. Now, a GoFundMe has been set up in their name. Family members launched the GoFundMe page to help pay for the couple’s funerals and support their two young children. In...
UPDATE: Man killed in I-79 crash that closed traffic Sunday identified
Around 1:30 p.m. today, an accident was reported on I-79 Southbound between mile marker 143 and 146, leading to the closure of the road and the diversion of traffic through Smithtown Road.
Multiple crews respond to house fire in Mon County
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) – Crews responded to a house fire in Monongalia County Monday afternoon. The main structure of the house sustained major damage. According to a reporter on the scene, the fire took place on Fairchace Road. Multiple crews responded including the Cheat Lake Volunteer Fire Department, Stay City Fire Department, Monongalia County Fire […]
Comments / 0