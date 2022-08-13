ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Oregon justice fires panel due to lack of public defenders

SALEM, Ore. — Oregon's chief justice fired all the members of the Public Defense Services Commission on Monday, frustrated that hundreds of defendants charged with crimes and who cannot afford an attorney have been unable to obtain public defenders to represent them. The unprecedented action comes as Oregon's unique...
Fighting inflation: BBB of Washington gives budget tips

SEATTLE — The next inflation update is scheduled for release on the morning of Sept. 13. It will offer the rate of inflation over the 12 months that ended August 2022. According to U.S. Labor Department data published Aug. 10, the annual inflation rate for the United States is 8.5% for the 12 months ended July 2022 after rising 9.1% previously, the most since 1981.
Hot spell: Portland expected to see 4 days of 90-degree heat and higher

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Portland metro is in the midst of another hot spell this week. Temperatures are likely to reach close to 100 degrees on Wednesday and possibly Thursday. The Rose City hit 90 degrees Monday and is likely to hit that again Tuesday. The upcoming round of hot weather will peak Wednesday with high temperatures close to 100 degrees.
