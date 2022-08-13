ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Batavia, NY

ReAwaken tour aptly named for what is happening in America, visitor says

By Joanne Beck
The Batavian
The Batavian
 3 days ago

It was a dog that brought Sharon Opdyke to a deeper faith in God and healers, she says.

Quite literally, in fact. Opdyke was visiting from Maryland, and she shared her story with The Batavian while getting a snack during the ReAwaken America tour at Cornerstone Church.

It was in May at a Tour in South Carolina. Opdyke was watching a friend’s dog and they were in the water at a beach while baptisms were going on nearby. She thinks perhaps a girl was having a spiritual awakening, and the dog sensed the commotion. The dog nearly dragged Opdyke to the water where the girl was, and comforted her with gentle nudges.

"I have never in my life seen anything like this. The dog pulled me up from the water up to where this girl was and the girl had collapsed. I don't know if (the healer) cast the demon from her. Something happened. The girl lost consciousness. And she collapsed actually into my friend's arms. She held her by the head,” Opdyke said. “And (Tour speaker) Julie Green didn't let go of this young girl and was just praying over her, and the dog, through the crowd of people, at least 300 people, made its way up to this young girl … And the dog curled right up beside the young lady.”

Witnessing what she believes was a healing was “so amazing” and something Opdyke has never experienced before, she said. She was baptized there, and her passion for God — and all that the ReAwaken America movement stands for — have increased from that point on. She also attended the tour event at Virginia Beach, and in Batavia on Friday.

“And a lot of it was General Flynn. He was our inspiration,” she said, speaking also for her husband. “And then we knew some of the other speakers that were going to be there, including Kash Patel. I think Eric, Eric Trump was there. And a lot of the pastors and then some of the prophets like Amanda Grace, Pastor Dave Scarlet, Julie Green was there ... and then I also wanted to get baptized on the beach. And that was just fantastic.

“So I ended up meeting someone on the beach in South Carolina, and she lives near Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, so not too far from where we are. And I actually work at a dog shelter, and they're an animal shelter. So we kind of coordinated because of that, because she also needs a dog sitter. She's not far from us. So her and I agreed to go to Virginia Beach. And we actually only went to Virginia Beach for the beach ceremony. We did not go to hear the speakers. That was phenomenal.”

She rattled off many speakers by name and some of what they spoke about at her first event in South Carolina. Many of them were also featured at the Batavia event. They shared personal and professional stories and even included some humor, she said. (David) Nino Rodriguez had everybody in hysterics, she said, “because you have to sometimes just laugh at the people that are still asleep about what’s going on in the world.”

The Batavian asked her what she meant by that.

“Just everything, the amount of evil I mean, the amount of evil that's been going on … we've been poisoned our whole life. Everything's been a lie. You know, and a lot of people are just waking up to it. Why are some people more awake than others and some people now kind of coming out of their coma that they've been in for years,” she said. “But, you know (pointing toward the sky) that's sunshine, and I mean that, you know, we’ve got to focus on the light. It's been dark all these years, everything's, we're, moving into a beautiful world. But we have to get through the ugliness. We still have a bit of ugliness and we need to wake people up.”

She cautioned about what she has learned: you can’t merely tell people. You have to show them what’s going on, she said. They have to “see this amount of evil.”

“People who think that Biden is really the president. Come on. Yeah, this is a sham. That's a joke,” she said. “Like I said, I had never seen anyone healed in my life. And when I saw that, that kind of led me even more to watch people like (author/teacher/prophetic speaker) Robin Bullock. And just some of the other prophets. I mean, I've always watched (Tour speaker) Amanda Grace.

“You know, if you're gonna sit back and just hide in your house, well, you know, there's casualties of war, and they're the casualties of war. We're at war,” she said. “It's just amazing the amount of people that (the tour is) bringing together who are like-minded.”

Born into a Republican family, she doesn’t really believe in party politics, she said. She is highly involved in her community, is a chief Republican judge, works with her local police and fire departments, and all the while sensing that something was wrong, she said. The primaries were “a joke,” and people can’t vote as easily anymore, she believes, including her local precinct not being set up properly for people with disabilities.

The name of the tour was accurately coined, she said, because that’s what is gradually happening.

“I think we're waking up America, we are waking up,” she said. “We are the majority, you know, so when people say, as they continue to see the circus that's going on in D.C., things are only gonna get worse, but they have to get worse to wake folks up.”

Photo: Sharon Opdyke of Maryland, who drove with a friend to Batavia for the ReAwaken tour, displays the T-shirt she bought for her husband. Photo by Joanne Beck.

Comments / 0

Related
spectrumlocalnews.com

Rochester immigrant restaurateurs showing American dream is still alive

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — As more immigrants continue to make their way to the United States, some business owners in Rochester are showing their community that the American dream is still alive. Starting a business is never easy. But for Nick Vasylieva and Romal Qadiri, immigrants from Ukraine and Afghanistan,...
ROCHESTER, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Armed Security Coming To Schools In Western New York

The new school year is just a couple of weeks away here in Western New York. The summer is winding down, the cooler air is moving in and the days are getting shorter. But while we wait and do our back-to-school shopping, districts have been working hard to figure out new ways to keep kids and staff safe this year.
spectrumlocalnews.com

Crowds continue to gather for second day of ReAwaken America Tour in Batavia

BATAVIA, N.Y. — Crowds continued to gather at Cornerstone Church in Batavia for the second day of the ReAwaken America Tour, where officials expected around 3,000 people over the course of the weekend. The tour is a political movement speaking tour featuring prominent Christian nationalists and Republican Party members such as Eric Trump and former national security advisor General Michael Flynn.
BATAVIA, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Batavia, NY
Society
State
Pennsylvania State
Batavia, NY
Lifestyle
State
Maryland State
City
Batavia, NY
City
Maryland, NY
State
South Carolina State
wnypapers.com

Famous Lockportians to appear in cemetery tour

History comes alive at Cold Springs Cemetery at 1p.m. Sunday, Aug. 21.The Niagara History Center “Step Back in Time Players” will portray five different “residents” of the cemetery: Sarah Haines, a Quaker settler (Karen Sherwood); Jesse Hawley, surveyor of Lockport and Niagara Falls (Dennis Caisse); Lyman Spalding, store owner and abolitionist (Ryan Caisse); Cappie Daniels, matron of a “Disorderly House” (Marsha Zimmer); and Dr. Sarah Lamb Cushing, early Lockport doctor (Susie Parker).
Power 93.7 WBLK

Crazy Hail In Alden New York Caught On Tape [WATCH]

Massive rain and thunderstorms swept across Western New York yesterday and with that came some unusual weather for August. There was a good amount of hail that came along with the storms yesterday. Check out this video of the hail from the backyard of a homeowner in Alden, New York.
ALDEN, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eric Trump
Ultimate Metallica

Stream and Download Metallica’s Entire Concert in Buffalo, New York

The first time Metallica performed in Buffalo, N.Y., was on Wednesday, Aug. 3, 1983. While they were touring the country on their Kill 'Em All For One tour, they stopped by Buffalo to open for Motörhead at Rooftop Skyroom on Seneca Street. Tickets were $8 at the door and Metallica put together an intense 10-song set, opening with "Hit the Lights" and closing the night with "Motorbreath."
BUFFALO, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#United States#Awake#Cornerstone Church
wutv29.com

Crowds pack Erie County fair despite higher cost of food

HAMBURG, N.Y. – It’s day six of the Erie County Fair and while fairgoers are happy to be back, one thing they’re noticing is the increased cost of food. According to the Consumer Price Index, the cost of gas and energy dropped in July, but the price of food continued to rise, reaching 10.9 percent – the largest 12-month increase since 1979.
ERIE COUNTY, NY
lifeinthefingerlakes.com

“Crazy Hot” Real Estate Market in the Finger Lakes

Have you wondered what’s going on with the current real estate market, with multiple offers for properties, specifically in the Finger Lakes? Locals have long known that the Finger Lakes Region is a very special place. Many who were once visitors are now buyers, having discovered the beautiful lakes, hills, hiking trails, parks and vineyards, great restaurants and shops and, of course, friendly local people – all within hours of major cities such as New York, Boston, Philadelphia, Cleveland and Pittsburgh. People have even come to the area from the Midwest, South and the West Coast.
CANANDAIGUA, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Religion
NewsBreak
Pets
2 On Your Side

New York approves first 15 cannabis processor licenses

BUFFALO, N.Y. — On Monday, the Cannabis Control Board approved licenses for 15 cannabis processors in New York State. Of those 15, three are in the Western New York area. These processors will turn cannabis being grown by New York farmers into adult-use cannabis through the Seeding Opportunity Initiative, which positions people who themselves or a family member has had a prior cannabis-related criminal offenses.
BUFFALO, NY
The Batavian

The Batavian

Genesee County, NY
641
Followers
756
Post
70K+
Views
ABOUT

The Batavian covers news of Genesee County, NY.

 https://www.thebatavian.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy