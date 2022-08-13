Read full article on original website
Susan Kay Bowers
Susan Kay Bowers, née Rankin, 80, of Mooresville, N.C., passed away on Sunday, August 14, 2022. She was born on June 7, 1942, in Cedar Falls, Iowa, to the late Robert and Margaret Flint Rankin. Throughout Susan’s life, she was focused on leaving a legacy and making a positive...
Treva Elaine Morrow Wooten
Treva Elaine Morrow Wooten, 91, of Statesville, N.C., passed away Wednesday, August 10, 2022, at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center. Born February 15, 1931, in Iredell County, she was the daughter of the late Samuel McMurray Morrow and Lillie Eller Morrow. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in...
Steven Brett Darne
Steven Brett Darne, 58, of Mooresville, N.C., passed away on Monday, August 15, 2022. He was born on June 10, 1964 in Fairfax, Va., to Robert and Shirley Darne. Steven was employed with Joe Gibbs Racing in Huntersville. He enjoyed racing as a driver and crew member, family, cooking, and camping, and was a dog lover.
Evelyn Marie Massey
Evelyn Marie Massey, 49, of Statesville, N.C., passed away on August 12, 2022, at Iredell Memorial Hospital. Evie was born August 10, 1973, to Tony and Faye Triplette Little. Evie worked hard all her life and loved what she did. She always wanted to learn something new. She will be greatly missed by her family, friends, and her fur babies.
Sally Jean Deal
Sally Jean Deal, 94, of Sharon School Road, Statesville, N.C., was called home to be with her Lord and Savior on Monday, August 15, 2022. She was born in Iredell County on May 25, 1928, to the late Joshua Butler Witherspoon and Sally Etta Sigmon Witherspoon. Jean attended Celeste Henkel...
Richard Eugene Stanley
Richard Eugene Stanley, 82, of Harmony, N.C., passed away on August 12, 2022, at his home after an extended illness. Richard was born December 10, 1939, in Forsyth County, N.C., to the late Edward Stanley and Annie Goad Stanley. Richard worked as a molding operator, and he was of the...
Statesville Council bids farewell to outgoing members, welcomes two newcomers
Outgoing Statesville City Councilman William Morgan offered some words of advice for new councilmembers on Monday, along with a heartfelt thanks to voters. “To the new members of council, congratulations on your successful election,” Morgan said. “There is going to be a steep learning curve, but I am pretty confident you can tackle that mountain.”
MPD Felony Arrests: July 16-29
The Mooresville Police Department reported the following felony arrests:. ♦ Kyron Montrail Baker, 33, of Kelly Avenue, Mooresville, charged with possession of stolen property, possession of a schedule II controlled substance, and a misdemeanor drug offense. JULY 19. ♦ Laronza Deyuan Hart, 40, of 3rd Street NE, Hickory, charged with...
Iredell Health System welcomes new clinical social worker to Iredell Psychiatry
Iredell Health System, in partnership with the Iredell Physician Network, is pleased to welcome Shykita E. Hill, MSW, LCSW-A, to Iredell Psychiatry. Hill is a licensed clinical social worker associate with 22 years of experience in the mental health and substance abuse field. As a clinical social worker, Hill helps patients overcome difficult challenges and improve their physical, mental, emotional, and social wellbeing.
Photo Gallery: Second Saturday Festival at MLK Jr. Park in Statesville
Area residents attended the first Second Saturday Festival at Martin Luther King Jr. Park in Statesville over the weekend. The first one-day festival, powered by Waves Entertainment, featured live music, food trucks, a special performance by Rockie Lynne, artisans & vendors, two Kids Zones, craft beer and games.
SFD battalion chief earns CFO designation
Statesville Fire Department Battalion Chief Joshua Smith has successfully completed the process that awards the professional designation of Chief Fire Officer (CFO). The Commission on Professional Credentialing met on August 2 to confer the designation, making Smith one of only 1,755 CFOs worldwide. The designation program is a voluntary program...
ICSO Felony Arrests: August 6-11
The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office reported the following felony arrests:. ♦ William Joseph McCurdy, 31, of Cady Court, Statesville, charged with breaking or entering and larceny, larceny after breaking or entering and obtaining property by false pretenses. AUGUST 7. ♦ Christopher Dane Black, 34, of Jamestown Drive, Harmony, charged...
Harmony Elementary upgrades to address security, accessibility issues
Harmony Elementary School Principal Todd Russo says that his school building is safe, but he would like to see additional measures made to bolster campus safety. Earlier this month, the Iredell-Statesville Schools Board of Education approved spending up to $4 million for renovations for Harmony Elementary. The funding would come from the sale proceeds of the Mt. Mourne school property.
Sheriff: Conover man charged with taking indecent liberties with a minor following ICSO investigation
A Conover man faces two felony charges of taking indecent liberties with a minor following an investigation by the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff Darren Campbell announced the arrest of Johann Stoltz, 78, of 3rd Street NE, Conover, in a news release Tuesday. The ICSO began investigating on July...
Town of Mooresville Career Opportunities ($2,000 to $3,000 Signing Bonus)
POLICE OFFICER – $2,000 SIGNING BONUS. POLICE TELECOMMUNICATOR – DISPATCHER – $3,000 SIGNING BONUS. PART-TIME POLICE TELECOMMUNICATOR (DISPATCHER) SANITATION EQUIPMENT OPERATOR I – $3,000 SIGNING BONUS (4 – 10 HOUR DAY WORK SCHEDULE) Location: SANITATION DEPARTMENT. Grade: RN80. SALARY RANGE: $36,159.00-$56,550.00. 3RD SHIFT BIOSOLIDS WASTEWATER...
Health Beat: A Parent’s Guide to Food Allergies
Summer is winding down, and another school year is upon us. While many parents are busy making sure their child has the necessary school supplies to be successful, some parents have to ensure their child will be safe at school with a food allergy. According to the Centers for Disease...
Iredell commissioners’ meeting canceled as Mallory, Houpe recover from COVID-19
The Iredell County Board of Commissioners meeting scheduled for Tuesday has been cancelled while two commissioners recover from COVID-19 and another is sick. Chairman James Mallory and Commissioner Gene Houpe tested positive for COVID-19 recently, and Commissioner Marvin Norman has been sick for some time. With three of the five...
Sheriff: Suspect faces drug trafficking charges after ICSO deputies seize fentanyl pills during traffic stop
A Charlotte man faces drug trafficking charges after Iredell County Sheriff’s Office deputies found fentanyl pills hidden in his vehicle during a traffic stop in Statesville. Sheriff Darren Campbell announced the arrest of Ronnie Eugene Burleson, 52, of Farmhurst Drive, Charlotte in a news release Tuesday. ICSO Aggressive Criminal...
Iredell health officials report three more deaths attributed to COVID-19; more than 500 new cases confirmed last week
Three more deaths in Iredell County have been attributed to COVID-19. The Iredell County Health Department reported the latest deaths last week, increasing the number of lives lost in the county since March of 2020 to 487 people. The number of new COVID-19 cases continues to increase with about 500...
