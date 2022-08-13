Read full article on original website
'We are practically penniless': Scottish family are left with nothing and returning to the UK homeless as they face being thrown out of Australia after a decade because firm sponsoring their visa went bust
A despairing Scottish father whose family is being kicked out of Australia - despite living and working there for more than ten years - says he faces returning to the UK 'practically penniless' and essentially homeless. Electrical expert Mark Green, 44, was headhunted for his specialist solar installation skills in...
World-famous brain surgeon Charlie Teo is forced to perform life-saving operations in Africa due to restrictions on his work in Australia - with one mum raising $120k to fly her daughter overseas to remove a tumour
Famous 'last chance' brain surgeon Dr Charlie Teo is performing operations on Australians in overseas hospitals after being restricted in this country. Dr Teo, who was placed under temporary restrictions a year ago after complaints over his work, has operated at least four times in Spain and South Africa where he has gained a permit to conduct surgery.
'I'm stupidly optimistic. Even through those bad years I always believed there would be a happy ending': The courageous but haunting words of brilliant author Salman Rushdie on his life in hiding from fatwa
One of the most celebrated writers of our time, Sir Salman Rushdie spoke of his 'great surprise and delight' when he was named in this year's Queen's Birthday honours list for services to literature. The 75-year-old award-winning novelist described his elevation to the Order of the Companions of Honour in...
Scottish family set to be kicked out of Australia today after living there for 10 years are granted one-month visa at 11th hour by immigration minister after vowing to stay and fight deportation
A Scottish family who were set to be deported from Australia today after living there for a decade were told they can stay as they were preparing to leave for the airport. The one month temporary visa granted to Mark Green, 44, and his family came as new Immigration Minister Andrew Giles - who took the position after Labor won the election in May - stepped in.
BBC
London Bridge: Major disruption as fire closes train tracks
Train services have been disrupted and several buildings were evacuated after a fire broke out near London Bridge. More than 70 firefighters tackled the blaze in a railway arch on Union Street, Southwark. London Fire Brigade said a garage in the arch which contained vehicles had been destroyed along with...
TV tonight: Sean Bean and Nicola Walker argue over a jacket potato
Marriage is the BBC’s brilliantly acted drama about the minutiae of everyday life. Plus: an Oscar-winning team’s haunting Princess Diana documentary. Here’s everything to watch this evening
BBC
Australia: Gunman arrested after Canberra airport shooting
A man has been arrested after shots were fired at Australia's Canberra airport, sending passengers running in fear. Police say shots were fired in the terminal's check-in area on Sunday afternoon local time. No-one was reported injured. The man was quickly detained, and a firearm recovered. His motives remain unclear.
I moved from the idyllic UK countryside to the biggest city in Scotland. Here's why I'll never go back to country living.
Insider's Mikhaila Friel recently moved to Glasgow, the Scottish city that was named one of the coolest in the world by Time Out.
Single mother reveals how she sold her £570,000 six-bed Edinburgh townhouse to live in a van and set up a dog training business on a farm ruined by fly-tippers in the Pentland Hills on Ben Fogle: New Lives in the Wild
A single mother-of-two revealed how she sold her £570,000 Edinburgh townhouse and lived in a transit van to pour all her savings into building a dog training centre on tonight's Ben Fogle: New Lives in the Wild. Rizia, 63, from Edinburgh, appears on the Channel 5 programme tonight and...
Showtime Hit ‘Your Honor’ to Get Balkan Remake From Croatia’s Antitalent (EXCLUSIVE)
Croatian production house Antitalent has signed an option agreement to develop and produce a local version of the best-selling global format “Your Honor,” the hit drama whose American remake for Showtime stars Emmy winner Bryan Cranston. The series follows a judge who must deal with the fallout when his son is involved in a hit-and-run that gets him embroiled with an organized crime family. Facing impossible choices, he discovers how far a father will go to save his son’s life. The Balkan remake will travel across the former Yugoslavia with a story that spans Croatia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Montenegro, Serbia and Slovenia,...
Last person living in ‘Britain’s loneliest street’ is refusing to move
The last person living in what’s been dubbed Britain’s loneliest street is refusing to move out, even though the buildings are due to be demolished.Nick Wisniewski, 66, is the only resident in 128 flats in Stanhope Place, in Wishaw, North Lanarkshire in Scotland, after the last of about 200 residents moved out in December.The eight blocks of flats and other homes in the road are all scheduled to be pulled down because the council wants to redevelop the area.But Mr Wisniewski says the offer from North Lanarkshire council officials of £35,000 plus two years’ rent to move would not be...
Kate Middleton Will Be Showcasing Her Athletic Side With This Major Tennis Star
One of Kate Middleton’s greatest joys has always been sports — she was an athlete growing up, so championing an active lifestyle is easy for her. Her latest venture is going to be a fun one because it combines her love of tennis with a charitable component. She will be teaming up with tennis superstar Roger Federer for an exciting day on the court to draw attention to her two patronages, Action for Children and the Lawn Tennis Association (LTA).
TV host calls Peter FitzSimons a hypocrite for 'spruiking an Indigenous voice while simultaneously silencing an Aboriginal woman from his Sydney Harbour mansion'
Peter FitzSimons has been called out over his 'hypocrisy' following his public quarrel with Indigenous Senator Jacinta Price. The pair have been exchanging accusations through the media about an interview he conducted about the senator's opposition to the Indigenous Voice to Parliament. Sky News political commentator Chris Kenny slammed the...
Anger as man is appointed as Scotland’s first ‘period dignity officer’
The decision to appoint a man as Scotland’s first “period dignity officer” has been met with a major backlash.Critics say the job, which involves promoting access to free sanitary products in schools and colleges across the Tay region, should have gone to a woman.Jason Grant, from Dundee, will also discuss issues around the menopause as part of his role.The announcement comes as Scotland becomes the first country in the world to introduce a law to widen access, free of charge, to sanitary products.Mr Grant’s appointment, as Period Dignity Regional Lead Officer, the first role of its kind, has sparked an...
BBC
Edinburgh Fringe: Sadowitz hits back at venue over racism claims
Comedian Jerry Sadowitz has hit back at the Edinburgh Fringe venue which cancelled his show for "extreme racism and misogyny". The Pleasance axed the second of his two nights at the festival after receiving an "unprecedented" number of complaints about the show's content. But Sadowitz said he left the venue...
Helen Skelton’s co-host Martin Hughes-Games ‘warns’ Strictly bosses about ‘wild’ presenter
Helen Skelton’s co-presenter has issued a jokey warning to Strictly Come Dancing producers.It was announced on Saturday (13 August) that the Countryfile presenter would be taking part in this year’s series.However, Skelton’s Summer on the Farm co-host Martin Hughes-Games has joked that bosses have taken on more than they bargained for.“Helen’s a bit dodgy to work with,” the wildlife presenter told The Sun, adding: “She’s a safe pair of hands, but has to be reined in a bit because she has a tendency to be a bit wild.”Hughes-Games, who hosted the live nature show with Skelton in July, continued:...
BBC
Elon Musk sends social media into frenzy with Twitter joke about buying Man Utd
It was news no-one expected, and for a while it sent social media and the football world into a frenzy. Was the world's richest man going to buy Manchester United?. Just after 01:00 BST on Wednesday, Elon Musk - who is reported to have a net worth of $270bn (£223bn) according to Forbes - posted on Twitter: "Also, I'm buying Manchester United ur welcome."
BBC
British man Aran Chada found drowned in Italy after saving son
The body of a British man who jumped from a boat to save his son has been found in Italy. Aran Chada, from Leicestershire, went on holiday to Lake Garda with his partner and two children last month. He had been missing since disappearing under the water on 22 July,...
BBC
European Aquatics Championships: GB's Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix wins 10m platform gold
Seventeen-year-old Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix shrugged off the pressure to nail her final dive and seize European 10m platform gold for Great Britain. Commonwealth champion Spendolini-Sirieix trailed Ukraine's Sofiia Lyskun by two and a half points after the fourth and penultimate round in Rome. But Spendolini-Sirieix, daughter of TV personality Fred Sirieix,...
Only a country as complacent as the UK could give up its border privilege so easily
Whenever I’m flying with someone who is a relaxed traveller – someone who arrives just before check-in closes, then has a full sit-down breakfast while I approach meltdown – I tease them about something I call “border privilege”. Chances are that relaxed traveller was born with access to a passport that has a high “power ranking”.
