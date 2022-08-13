Read full article on original website
WKYT 27
Navy chaplain brings group of sailors, marines to help with EKY flood clean-up
KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - An eastern Kentucky community is getting help from one of its own, along with a bunch of his military friends. Joshua Holland grew up in Knott County but now lives in Florida where he works as a chaplain for the United States Navy. When he...
WKYT 27
Richmond Police Dept. donates cruiser, collects supplies for flood-ravaged EKY
RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear has called on all Kentuckians to help as flood clean-up and recovery efforts continue in eastern Kentucky. When it comes to a natural disaster, like we saw in Eastern Kentucky, every bit of aid can help, and it doesn’t matter where it comes from. Richmond Police officers decided that they wanted to do what they could to help out, so they called for donations.
WKYT 27
Eastern Kentucky artists raising money for flood relief
SLADE, Ky. (WKYT) - Red River Revival is a benefit concert for flood victims in eastern Kentucky. “There’s so many great musicians that come from eastern Kentucky and you’ll see some of them on stage today,” said owner of Thatcher BBQ Company and Pit House, Shawn Thatcher.
WKYT 27
Summer Grillin Ryan Quarles and Amber Kennoy KY State Fair
WKYT 27
WATCH | Some students at Kentucky State University may be left without housing
WATCH | Some Ky. attorneys providing free legal help to flood victims being denied by FEMA. So far FEMA has approved $36 million in assistance for those impacted by the floods, but for those who were denied,. WATCH | KYTC crews working to clear flood debris from roads. Updated: 8...
WKYT 27
Several Arby’s restaurants in central Ky. raising money for flood victims
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - If you eat at Arby’s in Lexington or Winchester Monday, all the sales will be going toward eastern Kentucky flood relief efforts. The Arby’s drive-thru line continued to grow throughout the day. The people said there was no better way to spend their day than to help eastern Kentucky.
WKYT 27
Lexington firefighters are always prepared to help places like Eastern Kentucky
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The flooding in eastern Kentucky required Lexington firefighters to step up and help. Captain Brett Gavin with the Lexington Fire Department said it was a humbling experience. Gavin was the liaison for Perry County. “We’re making sure they’re taking the needs of the community down below,...
WKYT 27
WATCH LIVE: Gov. Beshear gives update on EKY flood recovery
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear is scheduled to give another update on the flooding situation in Eastern Kentucky on Monday. He is set to speak at 2 p.m. ET. You can watch that live above.
WKYT 27
FEMA opens more mobile recovery centers in eastern Ky.
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Mobile disaster recovery centers are opening Sunday in Magoffin and Owsley counties to assist Kentucky flood victims. Magoffin County: Magoffin County Health Dept.–119 E. Mountain Parkway Salyersville, KY 41465. Owsley County: Owsley Rec Center–99 County Barn Road Booneville, KY 41314. The mobile centers will...
WKYT 27
KYTC crews working to clear flood debris from roads
BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - More than two weeks on from historic flooding in eastern Kentucky, the efforts to clean up and recover continue. Kentucky Transportation Cabinet crews are out in two hard-hit counties working to remove debris from state highways. KYTC District 7 crews are focusing on Route 15...
WKYT 27
First Alert Weather
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | September Pattern Settles In. Temps stay fairly pleasant with scattered storms possible. Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Scattered storm chances. Most of us will remain on the dry side this week. There is a chance of scattered showers & storms but it will not be a washout.
WKYT 27
Many families still struggling to get aid from FEMA following devastating floods
BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Beshear said FEMA is taking more steps to help eastern Kentuckians after the deadly floods. He said he talked with officials Monday about addressing the denials and other issues families have faced trying to get relief. For people in these communities, it is welcomed...
