Richmond Police Dept. donates cruiser, collects supplies for flood-ravaged EKY

RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear has called on all Kentuckians to help as flood clean-up and recovery efforts continue in eastern Kentucky. When it comes to a natural disaster, like we saw in Eastern Kentucky, every bit of aid can help, and it doesn’t matter where it comes from. Richmond Police officers decided that they wanted to do what they could to help out, so they called for donations.
Eastern Kentucky artists raising money for flood relief

SLADE, Ky. (WKYT) - Red River Revival is a benefit concert for flood victims in eastern Kentucky. “There’s so many great musicians that come from eastern Kentucky and you’ll see some of them on stage today,” said owner of Thatcher BBQ Company and Pit House, Shawn Thatcher.
Summer Grillin Ryan Quarles and Amber Kennoy KY State Fair

FEMA opens more mobile recovery centers in eastern Ky.

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Mobile disaster recovery centers are opening Sunday in Magoffin and Owsley counties to assist Kentucky flood victims. Magoffin County: Magoffin County Health Dept.–119 E. Mountain Parkway Salyersville, KY 41465. Owsley County: Owsley Rec Center–99 County Barn Road Booneville, KY 41314. The mobile centers will...
KYTC crews working to clear flood debris from roads

BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - More than two weeks on from historic flooding in eastern Kentucky, the efforts to clean up and recover continue. Kentucky Transportation Cabinet crews are out in two hard-hit counties working to remove debris from state highways. KYTC District 7 crews are focusing on Route 15...
First Alert Weather

Chris Bailey’s Forecast | September Pattern Settles In. Temps stay fairly pleasant with scattered storms possible. Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Scattered storm chances. Most of us will remain on the dry side this week. There is a chance of scattered showers & storms but it will not be a washout.
