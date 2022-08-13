Read full article on original website
Community tying up the Lexington E911 call center
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – The first line in an emergency response is 911 dispatchers. In Lexington, the 911 center has seen a high volume of calls this summer. But, what is behind the boost tying up the lines?. The center is divided into sectors that take calls throughout...
Lee and Hayley return to Kentucky mornings
LEXINGTON, Ky. — Beginning Monday, August 22, Kentucky’s favorite morning show team will take over the reins of ABC36’s Good Morning Kentucky weekdays from 5:00-7:00 am. Additionally, they’ll host the station’s popular Good Day Kentucky along with Annie Brown and meteorologist Dillon Gaudet. “This is...
Cattle disease in Kentucky linked to ticks
A disease affecting cattle in Kentucky is reportedly linked to ticks in the area. Two cases of a new potentially dangerous disease in cattle has been detected in Fleming and nearby Hart county, according to the state veterinarian’s office. The disease is a tickborne protozoa that infects red and...
Dead man found in Morehead motel, investigation underway
A death investigation is underway after a man was found dead in Morehead motel room.
Berea Independent School District postpones first day
BEREA, Ky. (WTVQ) — Berea Independent School District has postponed its first day of school citing a rise in COVID-19 cases in the district. In Facebook posts on the high school and elementary school pages, Superintendent Dr. Diane Hatchett says the first day has been moved to Monday, Aug. 22.
Challenges continue for Lexington family facing homelessness
LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- The struggles continue for one family, who have been fighting for affordable housing for months. Davita Gatewood’s lease was expected to end in May, but over the summer, her landlord granted her an extension on her lease through September 1st. For more than 8 months, Davita...
Lexington man, woman killed in accidental collision
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – An 87-year-old woman and an 86-year-old man were killed in an accidental collision near Harrodsburg Road on Sunday. Evelyn and David Powers, both of Lexington, were killed at Dogwood Trace Boulevard after sustaining multiple blunt force trauma injuries. The two were declared dead at...
Madison County Schools Examine Data Breach Protocols
(TNS) — The Madison County School Board were briefed on data breaches, along with several other items, during their Aug. 11 meeting on Thursday. Director of Technology Ben Burnette gave his yearly presentation on data breaches to the school board. "What is a data security breach? It is the...
Two cases of deadly cattle disease detected in Kentucky
The Kentucky Department of Agriculture said two cases of a potentially dangerous disease to cattle have been detected in different parts of the state. According to Kentucky State Veterinarian Dr. Katie Flynn, the disease is known to be carried by the Asian Longhorned Tick. The disease has been diagnosed in...
KENTUCKY STATE POLICE TRAIN LOCAL LAW ENFORCEMENT AGENCIES IN FORENSIC MAPPING
FRANKFORT, KY (Aug. 15, 2022) – The Kentucky State Police (KSP) Critical Incident Response Team recently instructed an unmanned aerial system (UAS) training course attended by Kentucky’s local and county law enforcement agencies. The course focused on teaching methods to forensically map a collision or crime scene utilizing...
Thousands flock to downtown Lexington for annual Cold Brew Coffee Festival
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Thousands of people flocked to downtown Lexington on Saturday morning for the annual Cold Brew Coffee Festival. This year, 18 coffee shops and roasters took part, each creating a specialty blend as well as a classic cold brew for people to sip on. Organizers say...
Part of Georgetown Toyota plant evacuated after hazmat incident
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - A section of the Georgetown Toyota plant was evacuated and one person was sent to the hospital after a chemical accident Monday morning. Scott County Emergency Management says there was an accidental mixing of two chemicals in the “paint two” area of the plant. That caused a release of some sort of gas.
Chemical mixing accident at Kentucky Toyota plant prompts evacuation
Part of the Toyota Plant in Georgetown, Kentucky was evacuated Monday due to an accidental chemical mixing. A spokesperson from Scott County Emergency Management, Michael Hennigan, said there was an accidental mixing of two chemicals in the paint plant area, and that caused the release of some sort of gas.
Lexington doctor discusses CDC’s COVID guideline changes, concerns with other viruses
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Just as many Kentucky students head back to school, the CDC has relaxed its COVID guidelines. Doctor Jeff Foxx says this is still a fluid situation that could see further changes, particularly as Kentucky’s children return to classrooms. ″We don’t know what’s going to happen...
Kentucky gas prices continue to drop, national average below $4
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – According to AAA, at the beginning of July, the average price for a gallon of gas in the United States was $4.84. In Kentucky, it was $4.55 and in Lexington, it was just above the state average at $4.63. Fast forward to this weekend,...
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | September Pattern Settles In
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Our September pattern rolls on with pleasant temps remaining this week and through the upcoming weekend. Unfortunately, the threat for showers and thunderstorms will be noted during this time as a big upper level system spins slowly across the region. I will take a look at...
RCSO arrests Lincoln Co. man on numerous charges
A Stanford man was arrested Saturday night by the Russell County Sheriff’s Office on a host of charges that included drugs, wanton endangerment, and traffic violations, according to jail records. Anthony Drury, age 38, was arrested by Deputy Corey Meyer with the RCSO and charges with fleeing or evading...
Weak storm system to bring isolated showers and thunderstorms Sunday and Monday
We had another stellar weather day Saturday with temperatures a few degrees below average and dew points staying at a comfortable level. The official high in Lexington was 84 degrees. Overnight tonight, clouds will increase as our next storm system approaches us from the west. Morning lows on Sunday will...
