Lexington, KY

foxlexington.com

Community tying up the Lexington E911 call center

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – The first line in an emergency response is 911 dispatchers. In Lexington, the 911 center has seen a high volume of calls this summer. But, what is behind the boost tying up the lines?. The center is divided into sectors that take calls throughout...
LEXINGTON, KY
lanereport.com

Lee and Hayley return to Kentucky mornings

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Beginning Monday, August 22, Kentucky’s favorite morning show team will take over the reins of ABC36’s Good Morning Kentucky weekdays from 5:00-7:00 am. Additionally, they’ll host the station’s popular Good Day Kentucky along with Annie Brown and meteorologist Dillon Gaudet. “This is...
LEXINGTON, KY
lakercountry.com

Cattle disease in Kentucky linked to ticks

A disease affecting cattle in Kentucky is reportedly linked to ticks in the area. Two cases of a new potentially dangerous disease in cattle has been detected in Fleming and nearby Hart county, according to the state veterinarian’s office. The disease is a tickborne protozoa that infects red and...
KENTUCKY STATE
Lexington, KY
WTVQ

Berea Independent School District postpones first day

BEREA, Ky. (WTVQ) — Berea Independent School District has postponed its first day of school citing a rise in COVID-19 cases in the district. In Facebook posts on the high school and elementary school pages, Superintendent Dr. Diane Hatchett says the first day has been moved to Monday, Aug. 22.
BEREA, KY
WTVQ

Challenges continue for Lexington family facing homelessness

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- The struggles continue for one family, who have been fighting for affordable housing for months. Davita Gatewood’s lease was expected to end in May, but over the summer, her landlord granted her an extension on her lease through September 1st. For more than 8 months, Davita...
LEXINGTON, KY
foxlexington.com

Lexington man, woman killed in accidental collision

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – An 87-year-old woman and an 86-year-old man were killed in an accidental collision near Harrodsburg Road on Sunday. Evelyn and David Powers, both of Lexington, were killed at Dogwood Trace Boulevard after sustaining multiple blunt force trauma injuries. The two were declared dead at...
LEXINGTON, KY
Government Technology

Madison County Schools Examine Data Breach Protocols

(TNS) — The Madison County School Board were briefed on data breaches, along with several other items, during their Aug. 11 meeting on Thursday. Director of Technology Ben Burnette gave his yearly presentation on data breaches to the school board. "What is a data security breach? It is the...
MADISON COUNTY, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Two cases of deadly cattle disease detected in Kentucky

The Kentucky Department of Agriculture said two cases of a potentially dangerous disease to cattle have been detected in different parts of the state. According to Kentucky State Veterinarian Dr. Katie Flynn, the disease is known to be carried by the Asian Longhorned Tick. The disease has been diagnosed in...
WKYT 27

Part of Georgetown Toyota plant evacuated after hazmat incident

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - A section of the Georgetown Toyota plant was evacuated and one person was sent to the hospital after a chemical accident Monday morning. Scott County Emergency Management says there was an accidental mixing of two chemicals in the “paint two” area of the plant. That caused a release of some sort of gas.
GEORGETOWN, KY
WLWT 5

Chemical mixing accident at Kentucky Toyota plant prompts evacuation

Part of the Toyota Plant in Georgetown, Kentucky was evacuated Monday due to an accidental chemical mixing. A spokesperson from Scott County Emergency Management, Michael Hennigan, said there was an accidental mixing of two chemicals in the paint plant area, and that caused the release of some sort of gas.
GEORGETOWN, KY
WKYT 27

Chris Bailey’s Forecast | September Pattern Settles In

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Our September pattern rolls on with pleasant temps remaining this week and through the upcoming weekend. Unfortunately, the threat for showers and thunderstorms will be noted during this time as a big upper level system spins slowly across the region. I will take a look at...
LEXINGTON, KY
lakercountry.com

RCSO arrests Lincoln Co. man on numerous charges

A Stanford man was arrested Saturday night by the Russell County Sheriff’s Office on a host of charges that included drugs, wanton endangerment, and traffic violations, according to jail records. Anthony Drury, age 38, was arrested by Deputy Corey Meyer with the RCSO and charges with fleeing or evading...
STANFORD, KY

