Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
There's an Incredible Lantern Festival Coming to Ohio This WeekendTravel MavenOhio State
Popular celeb-owned restaurant chain set to open its first Ohio location this weekKristen WaltersMiamisburg, OH
Art in the City: Wrapping up the event. A look at the people that made it successful.Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
3 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Dayton, Ohio: Get ready for First Friday, Art in the city Pre-pARTy !Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
Related
dayton247now.com
Grand opening for new brewery set for Friday in downtown Dayton
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- A brewery is expanding to downtown Dayton. Moeller Brew Barn, with locations in Maria Stein and Troy, is expected to open a taproom and beer garden in the former Mendelson’s building, across from Day Air Ballpark. "We're excited to bring this place to life," said...
dayton247now.com
Music lovers gather at third annual Dayton Funk Festival
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- The downtown Dayton Summer Music Series continued with the Dayton Funk Festival. The third annual festival is a free concert that features several live bands, along with many food and merchandise vendors. Attendees brought blankets and lawn chairs to enjoy the free event. The next event...
dayton.com
Greater Dayton Lebanese Festival returns next weekend at new location
The Greater Dayton Lebanese Festival, presented by St. Ignatius of Antioch Maronite Catholic Church, returns Aug. 26-28 at its new location on the corner of State Route 48 and Nutt Road in Washington Township. “We’re looking forward to seeing our patrons again,” said Will Thomas, vice chair of the Greater...
miamivalleytoday.com
Fulton Farms to host Sweet Corn Festival
TROY — Corn-on-the-cobb, corn salsa and Mexican street corn are just a few of the corn-themed foods and products that will be available at Fulton Farms during the annual Sweet Corn Festival on Saturday, Aug. 20 and Sunday, Aug. 21,. “I love our roasted corn, it’s absolutely delicious,” market...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
dayton247now.com
Piqua Art Council announces Inaugural Bourbon Affair
PIQUA, Ohio (WKEF) - Tickets are now on sale for Piqua Arts Council’s Inaugural Bourbon Affair!. The new event includes bourbon and wine tasting, specialized food pairings, Viva La Strings, and a silent auction. The Bourbon Affair takes place at The Gallery Venue & Event Center on November 5th....
WDTN
Taste the Flavor of the Caribbean with Soca
DAYTON, OH (WDTN) – Get a taste and feel of island life with this Trinidad street food. Shafton Greene started the Soca Food Truck because he couldn’t find this cuisine in the Miami Valley. With handmade tortillas covered in delicious spices, you’re sure to get a flavor like...
A successful Germanfest Picnic weekend
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The weather mostly cooperated, and the Dayton Liederkranz Turner’s Germanfest Picnic enjoyed a nice crowd all weekend long. The picnic is the group’s biggest fundraiser of the year, and the streets of historic St. Anne’s Hill in Dayton were full of vendors, German food and of course, beer. Our own Storm […]
Sweet Corn Festival coming to Fairborn next weekend
FAIRBORN — Corn-ivores unite! The Fairborn Sweet Corn Festival will be held at Community Park next weekend. The festival will take place on Saturday Aug. 20 from 11a.m.-7 p.m. and Sunday Aug. 21 from 11 a.m.- 6 p.m. Activities will include over 100 arts and craft booths and food...
IN THIS ARTICLE
dayton.com
Germantown restaurant, a longtime fixture in the community, closes
KJ’s, a family-owned and operated restaurant in Germantown, announced on Facebook Saturday, Aug. 13 they are closing its doors. “I am closing KJ’s as of today (Saturday, Aug. 13). I will try to get on soon and thank and acknowledge all those strong supporters through the years,” the Facebook post said.
dayton247now.com
Dayton Convention Center Renovation Launch held on Tuesday
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Dayton area dignitaries and business leaders gathered to celebrate the launch of the the Dayton Convention Center renovation project on Tuesday, August 16. The event marks the beginning of the transformational and innovative improvements needed to bring additional economic opportunities to the Miami Valley. "This is...
dayton247now.com
Pineview hosting Neighborhood Block Party on Aug. 20
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- On Saturday, August 20, the Pineview Neighborhood Association is hosting the Pineview Neighborhood Block Party on Roejack Drive in Dayton. A Dayton Fire Truck will be present and children are encouraged to ask the fireman some questions. Neighbors will also celebrate the winner of the Neighborhood Writing Contest, with cash awards for first and second place.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Fox 19
77-year-old’s impromptu karaoke concert at Hamilton Goodwill goes viral
HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) - An impromptu concert at a Hamilton Goodwill is going viral. Diana Garvin, 77, travelers to nursing homes to sing to residents. Recently, her karaoke machine broke so she went looking for a new one. That is when she ended up at the Goodwill on Main Street...
Daily Advocate
The GREAT Darke County Fair
Entitled the greatest county fair on earth, this Friday will be the opening of the 166th Great Darke County Fair; this year’s fair will run from Aug. 19th to the 27th. The fair was started in 1852 when Dr. I.N. Gard was named chief executive officer and ably led by such men as George Coover, Alfred Kitchen and Noah Arnold to realize the dream and plan for an agricultural fair for the following year. And so it came to pass that on a Wednesday and Thursday, Sept. 7 and 8 of 1853, Darke County indeed had a fair of its own. Greenville, as the county seat, was selected for geographic reasons and thus the initial fair was held on the grounds immediately east of Garst museum.
dayton247now.com
New restaurant in works at Austin Landing
MIAMISBURG, Ohio (Dayton Business Journal) - The owner of a popular area restaurant chain has plans for something new at Austin Landing in Miamisburg. The proposed restaurant would add to the tenant mix at the popular development, as well as create new jobs. A liquor permit is being processed for The Park Grill & Bar at 10259 Penny Lane, the location of the former Bar 145, which closed in 2020.
Miami Valley school districts dealing with substitute, food service shortages
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Students are preparing to head back to the classroom, but school districts across the Miami Valley are not exempt from the nationwide staffing shortage. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the U.S. lost close to 600,000 educators since January 2020. In our area, districts are feeling that strain. Bob […]
dayton247now.com
Largest school district in the Miami Valley back in the classroom
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) - School is back in session!. Start times were scattered for students throughout the Miami Valley, with Dayton Public Schools starting some at 7:00 while others at 9:00. A lot of school supply lists this year, including the elementary school, include hand sanitizer and disinfecting wipes. We...
Carnival ride stolen after event in Moraine
"It's a pretty substantial loss if we don't recover it," said Anthony Best with Bluegrass Rides. "This is not just the theft of today, but each day it is on a schedule... It has places to be where people have rented or booked it for their event."
dayton247now.com
Stray showers Tuesday but staying comfortable
DAYTON, OH (WKEF) -- We're tracking a nice week of weather across the Miami Valley for the first week of school! A few disturbances will be moving in over the next couple of days to keep a few showers in the forecast, but otherwise plan on pretty calm weather with below normal temps.
dayton247now.com
2-week-old Fritz checks out Hippo Cove for the first time
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - He's just two weeks old but Fritz is already checking out his Hippo Cove home. The baby hippo went out for the first time Monday morning with mom, Bibi. “The habitat introduction went pretty much as we hoped it would,” said Cincinnati Zoo’s director of animal care Christina Gorsuch. “Bibi, followed closely by Fritz, came out right away and walked into the pool. She showed great maternal instincts and used her body to block Fritz from spending too much time in deep water. He went under to nurse and explore a little but stayed right by mom.”
Comments / 0