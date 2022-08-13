Read full article on original website
obnug.com
Boise State roster countdown 2022: Day 19, Hank Bachmeier
High school: Valley High School (Murrieta, Calif.) One of the most highly-touted recruits in school history (No. 2, per 247Sports.com), Bachmeier threw for 13,150 yards in high school with 156 TD passes and 32 TD runs. He found the right fit for him in Boise State’s offense, turning down offers from everywhere – Boston College, Georgia, Tennessee, Minnesota, Cal and Hawaii, to name a few.
obnug.com
Boise State Roster Countdown 2022: Day 20, Roman Kafentzis
We are almost in the teens! Can you believe it? Our long national nightmare of ‘no Boise State football’ is nearly at an end. With 20 days left we have—Nickel Roman Kafentzis. #20, Roman Kafentzis, 6th, Nickel. Stats. Height: 6’ 1”. Weight: 215 lbs. High School:...
Viewpoint: The past, present and future of the Albertsons Boise Open
BOISE, Idaho — The 33rd Albertsons Boise Open tees off later this week. It runs from Thursday to Sunday, August 18-21 at Hillcrest Country Club as part of the Korn Ferry Tour. 150 golfers will compete for a total purse of $1 million. The winner's share is $180,000. Thousands...
KTVB
Idaho Today: Idaho Playground - Caldwell Night Rodeo
Plenty of fun for the whole family, the Caldwell Night Rodeo. Visit https://caldwellnightrodeo.com/ for more info.
Arizona firefighters find clue to eight-year missing person case out of Boise
GRAND CANYON JUNCTION, Ariz. — Grand Canyon Firefighters stumbled across a backpack on July 25 while prepping a containment line amid fighting the Dragon Fire in Arizona. When they opened it, they found identification of 36-year-old missing Boise man, David Alford, inside. Alford is now 44 years old, but...
It’s Great That Boise Is Getting An In-N-Out, But Here’s The Burger We Need
All of Idaho is talking about it. We've been waiting so very patiently, and it's finally coming our way. In-N-Out Burger will be arriving to Boise in the next year or so. It's something to be excited about. There's no doubt that it's one of the best burgers in the country.
Boise Braces For Record Setting Heat And Surging Temperatures
Looking back at Spring 2022, we had every reason to believe that this summer would be nowhere near as hot as the last few summers. Memorial Day weekend was a total bust. There was measurable rainfall each day of the long weekend. The high temps barely reached 50º on Sunday and Monday. Typically, Boise can count on high temperatures in the mid-70s. It just added injury to insult. The weather pattern this spring gave us really nice days during the work week when we couldn’t enjoy it and rainy, gray yuck weather on the weekends. Then mid-June hit and temperatures soared.
Which Boise Company Employs The Most People?
It's no secret that the Treasure Valley continues to grow and along with it, the companies that employ its residents. According to the Idaho Department of Labor, Idaho's population is expected to top 2 million by 2031. One can only imagine what the business landscape of Idaho will look like...
boisestatepublicradio.org
Affordable housing out of reach in Idaho
Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, the cost of rent in Boise has gone up almost 40 percent, according to an analysis from BoiseDev.com. A new national report recently revealed that affordable housing is out of reach for many Idaho residents. And according to Jesse Tree, which works to keep Treasure Valley residents housed, the problem may be worse than many realize.
KREM
Idaho governor eyes special session to deal with inflation
BOISE, Idaho — Idaho Gov. Brad Little on Tuesday confirmed that he's considering calling a special session of the Legislature, saying rumors of the effort are “relatively right.”. “We're working on that,” he said in brief comments to The Associated Press. “As I've always said, for the special...
Visit Idaho’s Most Haunted Restaurant… If You Dare
Idaho is full of incredible history and historic buildings. One is an old saloon. In fact it is Idaho's first saloon and the oldest still in operation. Due to the over 110 year history, this saloon has some wild stories and some spirits that are still hanging out and causing a ruckus.
Idaho Ranks Among Top 5 Places to Live, New Survey Says
We're lovers of lists on the internet and that seems to be why websites and research companies continue to create them. One of the most well known finance and living websites, Wallet Hub, has just released a list that once again, Boise is nearly topping. We've been saying for a...
Post Register
Kick off the Western Idaho Fair this year by donating to the Idaho Food Bank
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The 125th Western Idaho Fair is almost here, starting this Friday, Aug. 19 and running through the 28th. Besides the animals, the rides, the food and of course the entertainment, this year's fair also presents a great opportunity to give back to our community. In...
More than 100 march through Boise to protest Idaho abortion laws
BOISE, Idaho — More than 100 Idahoans marched through the streets of Boise to protest against the state’s abortion laws that restrict accessibility. The Idaho State Supreme Court announced Friday they will not continue to play a stay – effectively a pause – on Idaho’s abortion laws while Planned Parenthood challenges the legality of the same laws in court.
KTVB
Lori Vallow defense: 'A person's life is on the line'
BOISE, Idaho — Lori Vallow was seen in court on Tuesday morning for Judge Steven Boyce to take up two motions filed by the defense. Vallow will face trial in January 2023 in Boise with her husband Chad Daybell for the alleged murder of Daybell's ex-wife, Tammy, and Vallow's two children, JJ and Tylee. Vallow remained silent during her plea entry earlier this year, prompting an entry of a "not guilty" plea.
Post Register
Some wells in Boise dry up amid development, neighbors say long-term planning is needed
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Some wells in Southwest Boise are drying up. It's not because of the hot dry summers, but in part because of development in the Boise area. Steve and Kara Nadeau's well has already gone dry once, and they worry it's only going to get worse.
Kuna Man Killed in Motorcycle Crash
KUNA, Idaho (KLIX)-A Kuna man died Monday night from injuries sustained in a motorcycle crash when the driver of a car attempted a u-turn. According to the Ada County Sheriff's Office, emergency crews responded to Deer Flat Road a little after 6:30 p.m. where a 16-year-old tried to make a u-turn and collided with the motorcycle that was traveling behind her. The 43-year-old man who was wearing a helmet was taken to an area hospital were he later died. The crash remains under investigation.
Man arrested after attempting to shoot camper near Swan Falls dam
BOISE, Idaho — A man is in police custody after he reportedly tried to shoot another camper near the Swan Falls dam late Sunday night. According to the Ada County Sheriff's Office, a 66-year-old Garden City man, later identified as Mark. R. Allen, was charged with aggravated assault and arrested.
Resources for COVID-long haulers becoming more readily available
For many Idahoans experiencing the effects of post-acute COVID-19 symptoms after their infections, finding a physician to work with has been difficult due to the relatively new phenomenon of COVID-19. One such resident in eastern Idaho is Jana Merkley, chief executive officer for the Snake River Regional Multiple Listing Service, who had to travel to Boise to the COVID-19 clinic at St. Luke’s Hospital to get medical help when she first realized she had post-acute symptoms. Merkley, 58, said she first tested positive for COVID-19...
