Boise State roster countdown 2022: Day 19, Hank Bachmeier

High school: Valley High School (Murrieta, Calif.) One of the most highly-touted recruits in school history (No. 2, per 247Sports.com), Bachmeier threw for 13,150 yards in high school with 156 TD passes and 32 TD runs. He found the right fit for him in Boise State’s offense, turning down offers from everywhere – Boston College, Georgia, Tennessee, Minnesota, Cal and Hawaii, to name a few.
Boise State Roster Countdown 2022: Day 20, Roman Kafentzis

We are almost in the teens! Can you believe it? Our long national nightmare of ‘no Boise State football’ is nearly at an end. With 20 days left we have—Nickel Roman Kafentzis. #20, Roman Kafentzis, 6th, Nickel. Stats. Height: 6’ 1”. Weight: 215 lbs. High School:...
Boise Braces For Record Setting Heat And Surging Temperatures

Looking back at Spring 2022, we had every reason to believe that this summer would be nowhere near as hot as the last few summers. Memorial Day weekend was a total bust. There was measurable rainfall each day of the long weekend. The high temps barely reached 50º on Sunday and Monday. Typically, Boise can count on high temperatures in the mid-70s. It just added injury to insult. The weather pattern this spring gave us really nice days during the work week when we couldn’t enjoy it and rainy, gray yuck weather on the weekends. Then mid-June hit and temperatures soared.
Which Boise Company Employs The Most People?

It's no secret that the Treasure Valley continues to grow and along with it, the companies that employ its residents. According to the Idaho Department of Labor, Idaho's population is expected to top 2 million by 2031. One can only imagine what the business landscape of Idaho will look like...
Affordable housing out of reach in Idaho

Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, the cost of rent in Boise has gone up almost 40 percent, according to an analysis from BoiseDev.com. A new national report recently revealed that affordable housing is out of reach for many Idaho residents. And according to Jesse Tree, which works to keep Treasure Valley residents housed, the problem may be worse than many realize.
Idaho governor eyes special session to deal with inflation

BOISE, Idaho — Idaho Gov. Brad Little on Tuesday confirmed that he's considering calling a special session of the Legislature, saying rumors of the effort are “relatively right.”. “We're working on that,” he said in brief comments to The Associated Press. “As I've always said, for the special...
More than 100 march through Boise to protest Idaho abortion laws

BOISE, Idaho — More than 100 Idahoans marched through the streets of Boise to protest against the state’s abortion laws that restrict accessibility. The Idaho State Supreme Court announced Friday they will not continue to play a stay – effectively a pause – on Idaho’s abortion laws while Planned Parenthood challenges the legality of the same laws in court.
Lori Vallow defense: 'A person's life is on the line'

BOISE, Idaho — Lori Vallow was seen in court on Tuesday morning for Judge Steven Boyce to take up two motions filed by the defense. Vallow will face trial in January 2023 in Boise with her husband Chad Daybell for the alleged murder of Daybell's ex-wife, Tammy, and Vallow's two children, JJ and Tylee. Vallow remained silent during her plea entry earlier this year, prompting an entry of a "not guilty" plea.
Kuna Man Killed in Motorcycle Crash

KUNA, Idaho (KLIX)-A Kuna man died Monday night from injuries sustained in a motorcycle crash when the driver of a car attempted a u-turn. According to the Ada County Sheriff's Office, emergency crews responded to Deer Flat Road a little after 6:30 p.m. where a 16-year-old tried to make a u-turn and collided with the motorcycle that was traveling behind her. The 43-year-old man who was wearing a helmet was taken to an area hospital were he later died. The crash remains under investigation.
Resources for COVID-long haulers becoming more readily available

For many Idahoans experiencing the effects of post-acute COVID-19 symptoms after their infections, finding a physician to work with has been difficult due to the relatively new phenomenon of COVID-19. One such resident in eastern Idaho is Jana Merkley, chief executive officer for the Snake River Regional Multiple Listing Service, who had to travel to Boise to the COVID-19 clinic at St. Luke’s Hospital to get medical help when she first realized she had post-acute symptoms. Merkley, 58, said she first tested positive for COVID-19...
