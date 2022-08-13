ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

lanereport.com

Lee and Hayley return to Kentucky mornings

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Beginning Monday, August 22, Kentucky’s favorite morning show team will take over the reins of ABC36’s Good Morning Kentucky weekdays from 5:00-7:00 am. Additionally, they’ll host the station’s popular Good Day Kentucky along with Annie Brown and meteorologist Dillon Gaudet. “This is...
LEXINGTON, KY
foxlexington.com

Coroner searching for family of Lexington man

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – The Fayette County Coroner is searching for the relatives of a Lexington man. The coroner’s office said Timothy Roland Foreman who lived at the 2000 block of Garden Springs Drive died of natural causes on July 27. The coroner’s office believes Foreman had...
LEXINGTON, KY
foxlexington.com

Community tying up the Lexington E911 call center

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – The first line in an emergency response is 911 dispatchers. In Lexington, the 911 center has seen a high volume of calls this summer. But, what is behind the boost tying up the lines?. The center is divided into sectors that take calls throughout...
LEXINGTON, KY
spectrumnews1.com

Wildcats begin moving in at the University of Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. — More than 6,000 students are expected to move in this week at the University of Kentucky. Move in week started at the University of Kentucky on Monday. Over 6,000 students are expected to move in this week. Some students reported longer wait times because their rooms...
LEXINGTON, KY
Lexington, KY
foxlexington.com

Lexington man, woman killed in accidental collision

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – An 87-year-old woman and an 86-year-old man were killed in an accidental collision near Harrodsburg Road on Sunday. Evelyn and David Powers, both of Lexington, were killed at Dogwood Trace Boulevard after sustaining multiple blunt force trauma injuries. The two were declared dead at...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Man sentenced for deadly Lexington shooting; could be free next year

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A man was sentenced Tuesday for a deadly Lexington shooting. The judge accepted the prosecution’s recommendation that Larry Walters received a 20-year sentence. In July, he entered a guilty plea. Lexington police say Walters shot Stevie Roop and James Terry at Uncle 7s Bar and...
LEXINGTON, KY
foxlexington.com

6th car collision plows into Lexington barbershop

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A Lexington barber is sweeping up more than hair Friday night. He’s cleaning up glass and debris after a car crashed into the shop; a situation he’s all too familiar with. Fades Barbershop is located at the corner of West Third Street...
LEXINGTON, KY
kentuckytoday.com

Calipari: Cats have the makings of being 'special team'

LEXINGTON, Ky. (KT) — Kentucky basketball coach John Calipari got a sneak peak of his team during a four-game excursion in the Bahamas last week and came away impressed. The Wildcats reached the century mark in three games and defeated their four opponents by double digits. Calipari was impressed with his team’s performance in the finale against the Bahamas National Team, a 98-74 victory, and liked the way responded after being down late in the first half.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Police investigate Scottsdale Circle shooting

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington Police are currently investigating a shooting on Scottsdale Circle. Officers were dispatched at around 10:45 pm on Saturday night. They responded to a report of between five and six shots fired at 429 Scottsdale Circle. When police arrived, they found a male victim suffering from...
LEXINGTON, KY
foxlexington.com

19-year-old shot, killed in Lexington; investigation underway

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – The Lexington Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened on Saturday. At around 8 p.m., police responded to reports of a shooting at the 1300 block of Centre Parkway. Upon arriving at the scene, 19-year-old Demetrius Shelton was located with a gunshot wound....
LEXINGTON, KY

