LEXINGTON, Ky. (KT) — Kentucky basketball coach John Calipari got a sneak peak of his team during a four-game excursion in the Bahamas last week and came away impressed. The Wildcats reached the century mark in three games and defeated their four opponents by double digits. Calipari was impressed with his team’s performance in the finale against the Bahamas National Team, a 98-74 victory, and liked the way responded after being down late in the first half.

LEXINGTON, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO