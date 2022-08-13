Read full article on original website
lanereport.com
Lee and Hayley return to Kentucky mornings
LEXINGTON, Ky. — Beginning Monday, August 22, Kentucky’s favorite morning show team will take over the reins of ABC36’s Good Morning Kentucky weekdays from 5:00-7:00 am. Additionally, they’ll host the station’s popular Good Day Kentucky along with Annie Brown and meteorologist Dillon Gaudet. “This is...
foxlexington.com
Coroner searching for family of Lexington man
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – The Fayette County Coroner is searching for the relatives of a Lexington man. The coroner’s office said Timothy Roland Foreman who lived at the 2000 block of Garden Springs Drive died of natural causes on July 27. The coroner’s office believes Foreman had...
foxlexington.com
Community tying up the Lexington E911 call center
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – The first line in an emergency response is 911 dispatchers. In Lexington, the 911 center has seen a high volume of calls this summer. But, what is behind the boost tying up the lines?. The center is divided into sectors that take calls throughout...
spectrumnews1.com
Wildcats begin moving in at the University of Kentucky
LEXINGTON, Ky. — More than 6,000 students are expected to move in this week at the University of Kentucky. Move in week started at the University of Kentucky on Monday. Over 6,000 students are expected to move in this week. Some students reported longer wait times because their rooms...
foxlexington.com
‘It was Kentucky that started the wine industry’: Historic vineyard goes up for sale
JESSAMINE COUNTY, Ky. (FOX 56) – Kentucky is known for its bourbon, but before bourbon, Kentucky established the first commercial vineyard in America. Now, the historical property called, ‘First Vineyard,’ is on sale for $2,000,000. Thomas Beall, owner of First Vineyard, took over the property with his...
Kentucky Lottery: Marion Co. Man wins $225,000 playing the lottery
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man from Bradfordsville, Ky., who wishes to remain anonymous, is in disbelief after winning $225,000 on the Kentucky Lottery's Cash Ball 225 game. He purchased one set of numbers for $1 at Redi Mart on Bluegrass Pike in Danville Saturday, Aug. 13, for the drawing later that same evening.
Dead man found in Morehead motel, investigation underway
A death investigation is underway after a man was found dead in Morehead motel room.
Oh Hay! Come See Inside the Kentucky Horse Park in Lexington, KY
This summer, we didn't take a big family vacation like we normally do. But we did get to make some trips within driving distance of the tri-state and one of our favorite excursions was the Kentucky Horse Park in Lexington, KY. The park opened in 1978. I visited the park...
Kentucky BBQ restaurant puts on benefit concert for flood victims
Clean-up in eastern Kentucky continues following the flooding in late July wreaked havoc on the region.
foxlexington.com
Lexington man, woman killed in accidental collision
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – An 87-year-old woman and an 86-year-old man were killed in an accidental collision near Harrodsburg Road on Sunday. Evelyn and David Powers, both of Lexington, were killed at Dogwood Trace Boulevard after sustaining multiple blunt force trauma injuries. The two were declared dead at...
WKYT 27
Man sentenced for deadly Lexington shooting; could be free next year
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A man was sentenced Tuesday for a deadly Lexington shooting. The judge accepted the prosecution’s recommendation that Larry Walters received a 20-year sentence. In July, he entered a guilty plea. Lexington police say Walters shot Stevie Roop and James Terry at Uncle 7s Bar and...
WTVQ
Thousands flock to downtown Lexington for annual Cold Brew Coffee Festival
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Thousands of people flocked to downtown Lexington on Saturday morning for the annual Cold Brew Coffee Festival. This year, 18 coffee shops and roasters took part, each creating a specialty blend as well as a classic cold brew for people to sip on. Organizers say...
foxlexington.com
6th car collision plows into Lexington barbershop
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A Lexington barber is sweeping up more than hair Friday night. He’s cleaning up glass and debris after a car crashed into the shop; a situation he’s all too familiar with. Fades Barbershop is located at the corner of West Third Street...
kentuckytoday.com
Calipari: Cats have the makings of being 'special team'
LEXINGTON, Ky. (KT) — Kentucky basketball coach John Calipari got a sneak peak of his team during a four-game excursion in the Bahamas last week and came away impressed. The Wildcats reached the century mark in three games and defeated their four opponents by double digits. Calipari was impressed with his team’s performance in the finale against the Bahamas National Team, a 98-74 victory, and liked the way responded after being down late in the first half.
foxlexington.com
Lexington murder victim was talking on cell phone when shots were fired
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Lexington police officers were already in the area when shots rang out on Hedgewood Court in July. By the time they discovered a victim, the shooter was long gone. Detectives have worked the case every day since, with no luck. Now, they’re hoping to...
clayconews.com
KENTUCKY STATE POLICE TRAIN LOCAL LAW ENFORCEMENT AGENCIES IN FORENSIC MAPPING
FRANKFORT, KY (Aug. 15, 2022) – The Kentucky State Police (KSP) Critical Incident Response Team recently instructed an unmanned aerial system (UAS) training course attended by Kentucky’s local and county law enforcement agencies. The course focused on teaching methods to forensically map a collision or crime scene utilizing...
WKYT 27
Police investigate Scottsdale Circle shooting
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington Police are currently investigating a shooting on Scottsdale Circle. Officers were dispatched at around 10:45 pm on Saturday night. They responded to a report of between five and six shots fired at 429 Scottsdale Circle. When police arrived, they found a male victim suffering from...
WCPO
Toyota Motor Manufacturing Kentucky evacuated after 'accidental contamination of chemicals'
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (LEX 18) — Some buildings of Toyota Motor Manufacturing Kentucky were evacuated Monday morning after an "accidental contamination of chemicals." Toyota says at around 9:00 a.m. Monday, a truck unloaded material outside of the paint shop, causing a reaction. Approximately 200 employees were evacuated. According to Michael...
foxlexington.com
Kentucky gas prices continue to drop, national average below $4
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – According to AAA, at the beginning of July, the average price for a gallon of gas in the United States was $4.84. In Kentucky, it was $4.55 and in Lexington, it was just above the state average at $4.63. Fast forward to this weekend,...
foxlexington.com
19-year-old shot, killed in Lexington; investigation underway
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – The Lexington Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened on Saturday. At around 8 p.m., police responded to reports of a shooting at the 1300 block of Centre Parkway. Upon arriving at the scene, 19-year-old Demetrius Shelton was located with a gunshot wound....
