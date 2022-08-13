Read full article on original website
smithmountainlake.com
Town of Bedford joins Traipse for interactive local exploration, tourism
Visitors to and residents of the Town of Bedford can now explore the locality with Bigfoot in an interactive, scavenger hunt-style experience through an app called Traipse. Part of the town’s tourism initiatives, Traipse creates scavenger hunts with brain teasers to promote local tourism and small businesses in various communities.
WSLS
Danville woman wins Miss Virginia Volunteer, to compete in Miss Volunteer America
LYNCHBURG, Va. – This role model took home the big title. On Saturday, Kate Clatterbuck was named Miss Virginia Volunteer 2023 at the Miss Virginia Volunteer 2022 Pageant Finals Night, a release by Michael King, the Miss Virginia Volunteer Marketing Director said. The pageant was held at the Academy...
WDBJ7.com
Efforts being made to preserve Almagro Black history in Danville
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Danville community members held a press conference Monday at the old Winslow Hospital to ask the city and state for help on preserving the Black history of the Almagro community. Almagro was one of the first and only all-Black communities in America, dating to 1883. The...
wfxrtv.com
Furry Friends: Franklin Co. Animal Shelter’s sweet Sally finds forever home
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Animal shelters across southwest and central Virginia are full of adoptable pets, which is why WFXR News is highlighting those pets during our Furry Friends segment. On Tuesday, Aug. 16, Stephanie Wright with the Franklin County Animal Shelter brought a 2-year-old beagle mix, Sally,...
smithmountainlake.com
Invasive spotted lanternfly spotted in Bedford County
The presence of the invasive spotted lanternfly in Bedford County was recently confirmed, the county said Aug. 8. A county news release cited the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services. “The spotted lanternfly is an exotic, invasive insect with no natural enemies in the United States. Its preferred host...
WDBJ7.com
7@four: Botetourt Honey Festival
DALEVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Hit the Honey Festival this Saturday from 8:30 - noon at the Daleville Town Center. National Honey Bee Day is being recognized with a host of free events and tastings, including beekeeping advice, live music, raffles and prizes. The event is free admission and free parking....
Smith Mountain Eagle
Life Guard 10 ‘Old Guard’ Reunion held
The Life Guard 10 “Old Guard” Reunion 2022 was held July 24. Dave and Laura Pope hosted the reunion at their residence at Smith Mountain Lake, and Lynne “Kiser” Georgevich was the instigator and organizer. Several of the original Life Guard 10 crew members from the...
WSET
Skeletal remains found in Roanoke, Franklin Road ramp on Route 220 now open
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — The Roanoke Police Department said skeletal remains were found near the Route 220 ramp on Tuesday afternoon. They said on Twitter, that the Franklin Road exit off of Route 220 will be closed "for some time" due to a forensics investigation. As of around 7:00...
IN THIS ARTICLE
macaronikid.com
12 Lynchburg and Virginia Fall Festivals You Don't Want to Miss
Fall festival season in Central Virginia starts in early September and continues in October. Some local fall festivals are primarily for adults, but many also offer fun kids' activities. Check out the information booths, let the kids enjoy the rides, pick up some yummy festival food and make memories as you spend a day outdoors together.
wfxrtv.com
Habitat for Humanity, Giles Co. Technology Center students build affordable housing
PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Habitat for Humanity of the New River Valley (NRV) partnered up with students from the Giles County Technical Center in order to tackle the affordable housing crisis in Pulaski County. Throughout each school year, the partnership builds homes for families who are in need...
WDBJ7.com
Skeletal remains found near US-220N in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: The ramp is now available. UPDATE: Skeletal remains have been uncovered, according to Roanoke Police. A forensics investigation is underway. EARLIER STORY: A collection of “security/police activity” has closed the northbound exit ramp along US-220 in Roanoke near Franklin Rd; Yellow Mountain Rd; Rt. 668N/S.
timesvirginian.com
Mollohan named as Lynchburg Humane Society executive director
The Lynchburg Humane Society (LHS) is pleased to announce it has named Jill Mollohan as its new Executive Director, effective Aug. 1. Mollohan replaces Jan Walker, who announced her retirement earlier this year. Walker will continue to serve the community through her commitment to various boards and committees, including a volunteer role with LHS. The staff and board members of LHS are appreciative of her service and wish her much enjoyment upon her retirement.
WSLS
Carilion Clinic’s plans for parking garage near future Crystal Spring Tower
ROANOKE, Va. – Changes are coming to Carilion Clinic’s construction plans in the Crystal Spring area. On Monday night, Roanoke City Council voted to unanimously approve updated plans for a parking garage. “We asked the city council to approve a parking garage at the corner of Jefferson and...
Lynchburg organizations offer free haircuts, back-to-school fun for students
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — On Sunday, Ted & Ted’s Barber Shoppe joined forces with the 434 Saintz football team to put on a back-to-school bash that offered free haircuts and braiding — not to mention plenty of fun activities — for kids in the Lynchburg community. The co-founder of Ted & Ted’s Barber Shoppe, Ted […]
WDBJ7.com
7@four: Pirate Nights at Crab Du Jour
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Pirate Nights are bringing the seas to Crab De Jour Roanoke. Join the crew as they dress in pirate gear and welcome the whole family to enjoy the atmosphere, with kids eating for 50% off. There will also be $5 pirate drinks. More information can be...
WSLS
Human remains discovered near US-220N exit in Roanoke, police say
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE 6:22 P.M.:. Skeletal remains were discovered near an exit ramp off of US-220 North in Roanoke, according to police. Police said the northbound Franklin Road exit ramp off of US-220 is closed due to the forensics investigation but should be clear soon. The RPD...
WSET
Danville Fire Marshal's Office investigating fire at home on Glen Oak Drive
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — The Danville Fire Department responded to a structure fire on Glen Oak Drive on Tuesday afternoon. The department said units were still on scene as of 2 p.m. They said the fire is being investigated by the Fire Marshal’s Office. ABC13 is working to...
wallstreetwindow.com
Resurfacing of Route 58 West Eastbound section set to begin right outside Danville, Virginia in Pittsylvania County.
Starting Tuesday morning, street resurfacing will get underway on a one-mile segment of eastbound Route 58 in the vicinity of Vandola Road. The start point is approximately 0.5 mile west of Vandola Road (across from the collision center at 6262 Riverside Drive). Resurfacing ends just short of Parkway Drive. At...
WDBJ7.com
Section 8 waitlist open with updated website and portal
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The City of Roanoke Redevelopment and Housing Authority has confirmed that interested applicants for the Housing Choice Voucher/Section 8 waitlist have two options to apply for the waitlist. Applicants can go to the portal directly here OR click here. A link was uploaded by the morning...
whee.net
HVAC fire causes smoke in Professional Arts Building
HVAC fire causes smoke in Professional Arts Building. Martinsville Fire and Rescue responded to a report of a fire on Cleveland Avenue Monday afternoon, but when they arrived it was all smoke, but no fire. At approximately 1:45 p.m., Deputy Police Chief Rob Fincher was on the scene at 19 Cleveland Ave. in front of the Professional Arts Center where power had been cut and firefighters were ventilating the building. “They are saying it looks like an HVAC unit on the outside of the building caught fire and smoked up the building inside,” Fincher said. “There is no power to the building right now while we get the smoke out.”
