Thaxton, VA

smithmountainlake.com

Town of Bedford joins Traipse for interactive local exploration, tourism

Visitors to and residents of the Town of Bedford can now explore the locality with Bigfoot in an interactive, scavenger hunt-style experience through an app called Traipse. Part of the town’s tourism initiatives, Traipse creates scavenger hunts with brain teasers to promote local tourism and small businesses in various communities.
BEDFORD, VA
WDBJ7.com

Efforts being made to preserve Almagro Black history in Danville

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Danville community members held a press conference Monday at the old Winslow Hospital to ask the city and state for help on preserving the Black history of the Almagro community. Almagro was one of the first and only all-Black communities in America, dating to 1883. The...
DANVILLE, VA
smithmountainlake.com

Invasive spotted lanternfly spotted in Bedford County

The presence of the invasive spotted lanternfly in Bedford County was recently confirmed, the county said Aug. 8. A county news release cited the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services. “The spotted lanternfly is an exotic, invasive insect with no natural enemies in the United States. Its preferred host...
BEDFORD COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

7@four: Botetourt Honey Festival

DALEVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Hit the Honey Festival this Saturday from 8:30 - noon at the Daleville Town Center. National Honey Bee Day is being recognized with a host of free events and tastings, including beekeeping advice, live music, raffles and prizes. The event is free admission and free parking....
DALEVILLE, VA
Smith Mountain Eagle

Life Guard 10 ‘Old Guard’ Reunion held

The Life Guard 10 “Old Guard” Reunion 2022 was held July 24. Dave and Laura Pope hosted the reunion at their residence at Smith Mountain Lake, and Lynne “Kiser” Georgevich was the instigator and organizer. Several of the original Life Guard 10 crew members from the...
ROANOKE, VA
macaronikid.com

12 Lynchburg and Virginia Fall Festivals You Don't Want to Miss

Fall festival season in Central Virginia starts in early September and continues in October. Some local fall festivals are primarily for adults, but many also offer fun kids' activities. Check out the information booths, let the kids enjoy the rides, pick up some yummy festival food and make memories as you spend a day outdoors together.
LYNCHBURG, VA
WDBJ7.com

Skeletal remains found near US-220N in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: The ramp is now available. UPDATE: Skeletal remains have been uncovered, according to Roanoke Police. A forensics investigation is underway. EARLIER STORY: A collection of “security/police activity” has closed the northbound exit ramp along US-220 in Roanoke near Franklin Rd; Yellow Mountain Rd; Rt. 668N/S.
ROANOKE, VA
timesvirginian.com

Mollohan named as Lynchburg Humane Society executive director

The Lynchburg Humane Society (LHS) is pleased to announce it has named Jill Mollohan as its new Executive Director, effective Aug. 1. Mollohan replaces Jan Walker, who announced her retirement earlier this year. Walker will continue to serve the community through her commitment to various boards and committees, including a volunteer role with LHS. The staff and board members of LHS are appreciative of her service and wish her much enjoyment upon her retirement.
LYNCHBURG, VA
WDBJ7.com

7@four: Pirate Nights at Crab Du Jour

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Pirate Nights are bringing the seas to Crab De Jour Roanoke. Join the crew as they dress in pirate gear and welcome the whole family to enjoy the atmosphere, with kids eating for 50% off. There will also be $5 pirate drinks. More information can be...
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Human remains discovered near US-220N exit in Roanoke, police say

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE 6:22 P.M.:. Skeletal remains were discovered near an exit ramp off of US-220 North in Roanoke, according to police. Police said the northbound Franklin Road exit ramp off of US-220 is closed due to the forensics investigation but should be clear soon. The RPD...
WDBJ7.com

Section 8 waitlist open with updated website and portal

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The City of Roanoke Redevelopment and Housing Authority has confirmed that interested applicants for the Housing Choice Voucher/Section 8 waitlist have two options to apply for the waitlist. Applicants can go to the portal directly here OR click here. A link was uploaded by the morning...
ROANOKE, VA
whee.net

HVAC fire causes smoke in Professional Arts Building

HVAC fire causes smoke in Professional Arts Building. Martinsville Fire and Rescue responded to a report of a fire on Cleveland Avenue Monday afternoon, but when they arrived it was all smoke, but no fire. At approximately 1:45 p.m., Deputy Police Chief Rob Fincher was on the scene at 19 Cleveland Ave. in front of the Professional Arts Center where power had been cut and firefighters were ventilating the building. “They are saying it looks like an HVAC unit on the outside of the building caught fire and smoked up the building inside,” Fincher said. “There is no power to the building right now while we get the smoke out.”
MARTINSVILLE, VA

