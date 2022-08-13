ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Comments / 0

Related
ZDNet

Best Buy's anniversary sale is here, and these are our top deal picks

Best Buy has been around for a really long time (since it was called Sound of Music in 1966), so it comes as no surprise that they want to celebrate their success by helping customers find products they love. So, they're hosting an Anniversary Sale! The catch is that you have until August 14 to pick up these fan-favorite items.
SHOPPING
Digital Trends

Hurry — this 70-inch 4K TV is under $500 at Best Buy today

If you’re looking for great value, one of the best TV deals around today is being able to snap up an Insignia 70-inch Class F30 Series 4K TV from Best Buy for only $470. Normally priced at $650, you save $180 by buying today. Paying $470 for a 70-inch 4K TV is a pretty great deal as anyone who has been checking out recent 70-inch TV deals can tell you. Buy it now and you even get a free Amazon Echo Dot (3rd generation) included in the deal. While it might not be the biggest name brand around, there are some key reasons why you might want to snap up the Insignia 70-inch Class F30 Series 4K TV and we’re here to tell you why.
ELECTRONICS
techeblog.com

Samsung Launches Odyssey Ark, the World’s First 55-inch 1000R Curved Gaming Monitor

After making an appearance at CES 2021, the Samsung Odyssey Ark has finally launched globally. It’s now the world’s first 55-inch 1000R curved gaming monitor and boasts a 165Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time (GtG), an all new Cockpit Mode as well as an exclusive controller, the Ark Dial, which provides the ultimate window into the world of gaming with unparalleled immersion.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

Get this 65-inch 4K TV for just $398 at Walmart today

The 65-inch TCL 4-Series 4K TV is yours for an affordable $398 under the available Walmart TV deals, after a $402 discount that halves its original price of $800. We’re not sure how long this offer will last, but given the massive price cut, it could disappear at any moment. If you’ve been planning to upgrade your home theater setup with a 65-inch screen but you’re on a tight budget, you shouldn’t pass up on this opportunity to buy the TCL 4-Series 4K TV for a very cheap price.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wireless Headphones#On Ear Headphones#Wired
CNET

Snag a Refurb Pair of AirPods 3 or Pro for Up to 46% Off the Apple Price

Both of Apple's most recent pairs of earbuds, the AirPods 3 and the AirPods Pro, are featured on our list of the best wireless earbuds for 2022 thanks to their sleek design and impressive audio quality. These are some of the most popular earbuds on the market right now, but if you wanted to pick up a new pair, they'd set you back nearly $200 at most retailers -- and even more if you bought from Apple directly. But today only, Woot has a chance to snag a pair for up to 46% off Apple's price. Through 9:59 p.m. PT (12:59 a.m. ET) tonight, Woot has grade-A refurbished models of both the AirPods 3 and Pro starting at just $110. With limited quantities, there's always a chance they could sell out before then.
ELECTRONICS
Kiplinger

Amazon Ending a Key Perk for Amazon Prime Customers

Months after raising its annual membership by 17%, Amazon.com is taking away one of its perks of Amazon Prime. Amazon announced to members that it will cease supporting Amazon Drive at the end of December 2023. Formerly known as Amazon Cloud Drive, Amazon Drive is a cloud storage application first offered by Amazon 11 years ago. Amazon Prime members received 5 GB of free cloud storage (with the option to buy more) in Amazon Drive to stash all sorts of files: photos, videos and more.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Panasonic
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Electronics
deseret.com

Walmart is slashing prices: here are the best deals

As supply chains have recovered, Walmart has found itself with excessive inventory. Neil Saunders, managing director of GlobalData, was quoted by NBC News saying, “There are (pricing) problems in apparel, home furnishings, furniture and, to a certain extent, electronics. Those three areas going to be the ones where you’ll see the most discounting.”
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
ZDNet

Can someone tell if I block their number?

Today's technologies are all about connection: See what this person is doing, watch what your doorbell camera is seeing, read what that person is posting. We're connected with others in ways we never thought possible mere decades ago. And it's no surprise: humans are social creatures. But what happens when...
INTERNET
ZDNet

Why you should really stop charging your phone overnight

What's the best way to charge an iPhone to get the longest possible battery life? I asked myself this question and decided to do some experimenting to find out. Before going to sleep, I used to do what millions of other people do: I put my iPhone on to charge overnight.
CELL PHONES
shefinds

The Scary Downside To Charging Your Phone Overnight

What could be more convenient than setting your phone on a charger and leaving it to power up all night long? The problem with this charging method is that it isn’t the best option when it comes to your phone’s ion-lithium battery — but you may still be wondering why. Your charging habits can make or break your phone battery and they could mean the difference between a phone that lasts a long time and one that will need to be replaced sooner. This is the scary downside to charging your phone overnight.
CELL PHONES
Android Police

Android 13 is coming to phones from Samsung, Sony, Motorola, OnePlus, Oppo, Xiaomi, and more later this year

The news is out: Android 13 is finally here and we didn't have to wait until September to get it! But for those of you who don't own a Pixel, when can you expect to get that fresh over-the-air software update on your devices? Well, Google isn't making any specific promises on behalf of the manufacturers, but it is giving users a heads-up on which ones will be joining the party by the end of 2022.
CELL PHONES

Comments / 0

Community Policy