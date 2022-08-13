Both of Apple's most recent pairs of earbuds, the AirPods 3 and the AirPods Pro, are featured on our list of the best wireless earbuds for 2022 thanks to their sleek design and impressive audio quality. These are some of the most popular earbuds on the market right now, but if you wanted to pick up a new pair, they'd set you back nearly $200 at most retailers -- and even more if you bought from Apple directly. But today only, Woot has a chance to snag a pair for up to 46% off Apple's price. Through 9:59 p.m. PT (12:59 a.m. ET) tonight, Woot has grade-A refurbished models of both the AirPods 3 and Pro starting at just $110. With limited quantities, there's always a chance they could sell out before then.

ELECTRONICS ・ 1 DAY AGO