knopnews2.com
Over 2,000 North Platte citizens sign rec center petition
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -Around 2,105 North Platte citizens signed a petition to get a vote on the ballet for the renovation of the rec center. The renovation is another way the city is trying to make itself more enjoyable, especially for kids. With the Cody Park Pool closing during the school year, the kids are in need of a place to be able to stay active, especially in the colder months.
North Platte Telegraph
North Platte Trails Network presents Whitaker’s Way 5k and 10k
The North Platte Trails Network is presenting the Whitaker’s Way 5k and 10k, formerly known as the Platte River Run, at 7:30 a.m. on Aug. 27 at Occasions Event Venue, 125 East North Lake Road, North Platte. The run will include a competitive 5k and 10k. Online entries are...
North Platte Telegraph
Competing visions for NP clash in Rec Center issue
It appears a petition drive will succeed in sending a special half-cent sales tax to upgrade the North Platte Recreation Complex to our voters. That, by the way, would allow 2½ months for backers and opponents to present their cases (to address one City Council member’s comments about transparency in a recent letter).
The Ogallala Aquifer: When will the wells run dry? What, then?
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Parched for months, fired by yet another unforgiving heatwave, piled with wind-scattered topsoil and ash, the hard-packed clay of the High Plains resembled less a wide open collection of prairies in July than it did a vast earthenware ashtray. Even when sporadic storm systems flooded the occasional creek or roadway, the […]
North Platte Telegraph
Birth announcements, Aug. 13
Aaliyah Martinez and Colby Dewey of North Platte are the parents of a daughter, Arayna Rose, born Aug. 9, 2022, weighing 8 pounds, 7 ounces. Grandparents are Casey Dewey of North Platte and Alisha Rodriguez of Jacksonville, Florida. LAYLA JAY CHRISTENSEN. Skyelin Seward and Cole Christensen of North Platte are...
North Platte Telegraph
1802 W 16th St, NORTH PLATTE, NE 69101
foxnebraska.com
Hershey man in critical condition following crash northwest of North Platte
LINCOLN COUNTY, Neb. — A Hershey man is in critical condition following a crash northwest of North Platte Monday night. According to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, just before 8 p.m., deputies received a report of a one-vehicle crash in the 3600 block of West North River Road, northwest of North Platte.
North Platte Telegraph
NP Rec Center sales tax petitions submitted with 2,105 signatures
Petitions to send voters a half-cent sales tax for North Platte Recreation Complex expansion were submitted Monday, bearing almost twice as many total signatures as must be verified for them to succeed. City Clerk Angela Gilbert officially received 2,105 signatures on 153 petition forms at 4 p.m. Monday, a day...
North Platte Telegraph
NP City Council sends Rec Center sales tax petitions to county clerk
A unanimous North Platte City Council vote Tuesday evening sent petitions seeking a public vote on a proposed half-cent North Platte Recreation Complex sales tax to Lincoln County for verification. County Clerk Becky Rossell and her staff will have 2,156 signatures to review, counting 51 on petition forms turned in...
North Platte Telegraph
320 Michael Ave., NORTH PLATTE, NE 69101
North Platte Telegraph
North Platte neighbors: Obituaries for August 16
Read through the obituaries published today in North Platte Telegraph. (4) updates to this series since Updated 9 min ago.
North Platte man accused of assaulting, kidnapping woman at Hershey store
HERSHEY, Neb.-A North Platte man faces numerous criminal allegations following an incident at a Hershey store. At around 9:35 p.m., on July 31, the Lincoln County 911 Center received a report of a disturbance that had taken place at Western Convenience Store. Deputies met with a female who alleged she...
Hershey man seriously injured in one-vehicle crash
HERSHEY, Neb.-A Hershey man is in critical condition following a one-vehicle crash on Monday. The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to a one-vehicle injury accident in the 3600 block of West River Rd. at around 7:52 p.m. A preliminary investigation shows a vehicle driven by Dru Linderman, 26,...
Sand Hills Express
Vehicle Accident Near Callaway & Structure Fire in Arcadia on Monday 8/15
CALLAWAY – At approximately 10:08 a.m. on Monday, August 15 a vehicle accident on Road 419 and Highway 40 was reported west of Callaway. A passenger was transported to the hospital in an individual vehicle rather than an ambulance. Crews from Callaway and surrounding towns were on the scene. The Custer County Sheriff’s Office reported that the accident occurred on private property.
NebraskaTV
Man charged with kidnapping, assaulting woman in Lincoln Co.
LINCOLN COUNTY, Neb. — A man has been charged after he allegedly assaulted a woman and kidnapped her in Hershey. Jackson Seitz, 24, homeless, is charged in Lincoln County Court with kidnapping, first-degree assault, false imprisonment, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony and terroristic threats. According...
North Platte Telegraph
Man charged with five felonies for allegedly abducting woman in Hershey
A 24-year-old man is charged with five felonies for allegedly abducting a woman at a truck stop in Hershey on July 31. Jackson L. Seitz remains confined in the Lincoln County Detention Center with his bail set at 10% of $500,000. He is charged with kidnapping, first-degree assault, first-degree false...
doniphanherald.com
Nebraska state trooper finds $4 million worth of cocaine in traffic stop near North Platte
A Nebraska state trooper found more than 250 pounds of cocaine worth more than $4 million in an SUV during a traffic stop on Interstate 80 near North Platte. The incident occurred at about 11:40 a.m. Thursday about 14 miles west of North Platte, a Patrol spokesman said Monday. A trooper noticed an eastbound Mitsubishi Outlander with a license plate violation and had the driver pull over.
North Platte Telegraph
Law enforcement agencies participate in speed enforcement initiative
Two local law enforcement agencies — the North Platte Police Department the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office and the Nebraska State Patrol — recently participated in the speeding prevention enforcement grant program. The funds were available under partnership with the Nebraska Department of Transportation Highway Safety Office and...
North Platte Telegraph
Fires reported at two mobile homes on Sunday, one ruled to be intentional
Fires at two mobile homes, located just a block apart, were reported on Sunday. The North Platte Fire Department responded to a blaze at West 15th Street at roughly 1:30 a.m. The trailer, which was unoccupied, sustained minimal damage, according to Fire Marshall Mike McConnell. He said the fire appears...
North Platte Telegraph
Man arrested on suspicion of biting seven-month-old infant
A 26-year-old man was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of felony child abuse for allegedly biting a 7-month-old infant. The 33-year-old mother was cited on suspicion of misdemeanor child abuse and false reporting, according to a Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office media release. A search of the JUSTICE online system indicated...
