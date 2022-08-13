Texas A&M’s 2022 recruiting class is hopefully on its way to reaching legendary status in the next couple of years, as it is collectively the most talented recruiting class in history on the national stage, and one of the reasons the Aggies are expected to make some noise on the field this season. Today, On3, one of the leaders in college football recruiting, released their 2022 Preseason True Freshman All-American Team, including three electrifying Texas A&M freshmen from the 2022 recruiting class, which was comprised of 5-Star Wide receiver Evan Stewart, 5-Star Tight end Jake Johnson, and 5-Star Defensive tackle Walter...

COLLEGE STATION, TX ・ 11 MINUTES AGO