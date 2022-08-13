Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Broadcast team set for week one vs Green Bay
The Vikings have had their fair share of different broadcast teams over the years. One of the games that has relative consistently is when they play the Green Bay Packers. More often than not, the game is a featured one on either Fox or a primetime matchup on ESPN’s Monday Night Football or NBC’s Sunday Night Football.
Three Aggies are named to On3’s 2022 Preseason True Freshman All-American Team
Texas A&M’s 2022 recruiting class is hopefully on its way to reaching legendary status in the next couple of years, as it is collectively the most talented recruiting class in history on the national stage, and one of the reasons the Aggies are expected to make some noise on the field this season. Today, On3, one of the leaders in college football recruiting, released their 2022 Preseason True Freshman All-American Team, including three electrifying Texas A&M freshmen from the 2022 recruiting class, which was comprised of 5-Star Wide receiver Evan Stewart, 5-Star Tight end Jake Johnson, and 5-Star Defensive tackle Walter...
Comments / 0