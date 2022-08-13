ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hockey

Comments / 0

Related
markerzone.com

TEAM CANADA PRACTICE GETS HEATED WHEN TWO KEY PLAYERS GET IN A SHOVING MATCH

Mason McTavish and Kent Johnson, arguably Team Canada's top two players, were engaging in a routine face-off drill when things took a heated turn. Anytime two people take draws repeatedly against each other, either hatred or respect is born. It is merely part of the game, but it always happens in one form or another. The one-on-one nature of the face-off represents the duel at high noon of ice hockey. Even in practice at the World Juniors:
HOCKEY
markerzone.com

RANGERS PROSPECT ADAM SYKORA EJECTED FROM MATCH FOR KNEEING (VIDEO)

After scoring a beauty the other night, Rangers' prospect Adam Sykora was assessed a five-minute major and tossed from the match for kneeing Team Finland F Joakim Kemell (NSH):. Kemell stayed in the match, and it appears as if he's evaded major injury. On the five-minute powerplay, Finland failed to...
SPORTS
markerzone.com

AUSTRIAN D LORENZ LINDNER EJECTED FOR BOARDING IN DYING MINUTES OF A TIE GAME (VIDEO)

Lorenz Lindner was assessed a five-minute major for boarding and ejected from Austria v. Switzerland for this hit:. The penalty came with just under five minutes left in a 2-2 hockey game, which means Austria would finish the game shorthanded no matter what. In a huge game for Austria, the timing for this penalty could not have been worse; the winner of this match advances to the quarterfinal round, while the loser goes home.
HOCKEY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nate Leaman
markerzone.com

24 HOURS LATER AND I'M STILL WATCHING MASON MCTAVISH'S GOAL VS. CZECHIA ON LOOP

Four teams have pretty much steamrolled everyone else during this summer's World Junior Championship; USA, Canada, Sweden, and Finland have outscored opponents by a collective 68-15 over 11 games between them. Canada's decisive win over Czechia featured a couple of highlight goals from which I am still coming down. First...
NHL
markerzone.com

TEAM USA FENDS OFF SWEDEN'S THIRD PERIOD PUSH, ADVANCES TO QUARTERFINAL 4-0

Each of these two teams have steamrolled their competition so far in this tournament, so this was the first real test for either side. The Swedes recently eliminated the U.S. at the u18 Worlds and always field a strong group. Meanwhile, the reigning gold medalist Team USA looks to ride into the elimination round with their record unbesmirched.
HOCKEY
markerzone.com

2022 IIHF WORLD JUNIOR HOCKEY CHAMPIONSHIP QUARTER-FINAL PREVIEW

The quarter-finals at the 2022 IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship are set to get underway on Wednesday from Rogers Place in Edmonton. It'll be an action-packed day of hockey with over twelve hours of coverage on TSN beginning with the first game at 12 p.m. ET between Finland and Germany. The second game, featuring Sweden and Latvia will get underway at 3:30 p.m. ET, while Canada and Switzerland will battle at 7 p.m. ET before the United States and Czechia wrap-up quarter-final Wednesday at 10:30 p.m. ET.
HOCKEY
markerzone.com

SAN JOSE SHARKS ADD TWO FORMER NHLERS TO PLAYER DEVELOPMENT STAFF

According to the San Jose Sharks' staff directory, they have added retired NHLers Tommy Wingels and Luca Sbisa to their player development staff. San Jose Hockey Now was the first to catch the additions. GM Mike Grier has been quite active in his short time at the helm of the Sharks' organization, between the Entry Draft, free agency, and hiring a whole new coaching staff in David Quinn.
SAN JOSE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cruise#Team Usa#Team Usa Cruises#Americans#The Nhl Network#Austrians#World Juniors#The Anaheim Ducks
markerzone.com

FORMER GOPHERS CAPTAIN SAMMY WALKER CLOSE TO SIGNING WITH AN NHL CLUB

Nearly 24 hours after becoming an unrestricted free agent, former University of Minnesota Gophers captain Sammy Walker is closing in on signing his first NHL contract, according to Michael Russo of The Athletic. Walker was originally selected by the Tampa Bay Lightning in the seventh round of the 2017 NHL...
TAMPA, FL
markerzone.com

CANADA NAMES ROSTER FOR 2022 IIHF WOMEN'S WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP

For the first time in an Olympic year, the International Ice Hockey Federation will hold a top division tournament for the Women's World Championship. The 2022 IIHF Women's World Championship will run from August 25th to September 4th in Frederikshavn and Herning (Denmark). On Monday, Canada revealed their roster for...
SPORTS
markerzone.com

OLEN ZELLWEGER'S THREE-POINT NIGHT HELPS CANADA CLAIM TOP SPOT IN GROUP A WITH WIN OVER FINLAND

The final game of the preliminary round in Group A saw Canada take on Finland with massive playoff implications on the line. The winner of the game finishes first in Group A and will play Switzerland in the quarter-finals, while the loser will finish second in Group A and play the third place team in Group B, which will either be Sweden or Germany depending on the outcome of that tilt.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Calgary Flames
NHL Teams
Chicago Blackhawks
NewsBreak
Hockey
Country
Switzerland
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Sports
markerzone.com

CALE MAKAR SURPRISES 88-YEAR-OLD GRANDMOTHER WITH STANLEY CUP VISIT

Cale Makar had quite the 2021-22 NHL season, winning the James Norris Trophy for best defenseman in the league, Conn Smythe Trophy for playoff MVP, and of course, the Stanley Cup. Makar now has his turn with the legendary trophy, and he surprised his 88-year-old grandmother with the visit with...
NHL
markerzone.com

KASPER SIMONTAIVAL'S PAIR LEADS FINLAND TO BLOWOUT WIN OVER SLOVAKIA

The opening game of Day 6 at the 2022 IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship saw Finland take on Slovakia, who are playing their final game of the preliminary round. Finland got the scoring started early in the first period. 35 seconds into the opening frame, Los Angeles Kings prospect Kasper Simontaival put the puck over the shoulder of Simon Latkoczy to give Finland a 1-0 lead.
HOCKEY
markerzone.com

SWEDEN HOLDS ONTO SECOND PLACE IN GROUP B, QUARTERFINAL MATCHUPS SET

Sweden and Germany each had six points heading into their Monday night matchup, so second place is on the line for the winner of this matchup. Germany is coming off of a 3-2 win over Switzerland, while Sweden needed a rebound win after falling to Team USA last night. With an extra day of rest, a strong start was critical for Team Germany.
HOCKEY
markerzone.com

CEDRIC PAQUETTE LEAVING NORTH AMERICA TO CONTINUE HOCKEY CAREER

One-time Stanley Cup champion Cedric Paquette is reportedly leaving the NHL to continue his hockey career. According to a report out of Russia, Paquette is signing a contract with Dynamo Minsk of the KHL. After winning a Cup with the Tampa Bay Lightning in 2020, his seven year tenure with...
NHL
Golf Channel

This 19-year-old son of a CURRENT PGA Tour player is tied for U.S. Amateur lead

PARAMUS, N.J. – On Luke Gutschewski’s Iowa State bio page, there is a graphic that lists a few interesting nuggets about the sophomore from Elkhorn, Nebraska:. Favorite golf course? Butler National. Favorite PGA Tour player? Scott Gutschewski. “What was I supposed to put there?” Luke said with a...
GOLF

Comments / 0

Community Policy