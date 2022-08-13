Read full article on original website
TEAM CANADA PRACTICE GETS HEATED WHEN TWO KEY PLAYERS GET IN A SHOVING MATCH
Mason McTavish and Kent Johnson, arguably Team Canada's top two players, were engaging in a routine face-off drill when things took a heated turn. Anytime two people take draws repeatedly against each other, either hatred or respect is born. It is merely part of the game, but it always happens in one form or another. The one-on-one nature of the face-off represents the duel at high noon of ice hockey. Even in practice at the World Juniors:
RANGERS' PROSPECT OPENS THE SCORING AGAINST SWEDEN WITH STRONG INDIVIDUAL EFFORT (VIDEO)
This has been the toughest match for either team, and we are getting our money's worth so far. These two teams are flying high, generating back and forth chances. Brett Berard received a net-side pass on the powerplay, and made a strong move to the cage and buried it past Sweden's stud G Jesper Wallstedt:
RANGERS PROSPECT ADAM SYKORA EJECTED FROM MATCH FOR KNEEING (VIDEO)
After scoring a beauty the other night, Rangers' prospect Adam Sykora was assessed a five-minute major and tossed from the match for kneeing Team Finland F Joakim Kemell (NSH):. Kemell stayed in the match, and it appears as if he's evaded major injury. On the five-minute powerplay, Finland failed to...
AUSTRIAN D LORENZ LINDNER EJECTED FOR BOARDING IN DYING MINUTES OF A TIE GAME (VIDEO)
Lorenz Lindner was assessed a five-minute major for boarding and ejected from Austria v. Switzerland for this hit:. The penalty came with just under five minutes left in a 2-2 hockey game, which means Austria would finish the game shorthanded no matter what. In a huge game for Austria, the timing for this penalty could not have been worse; the winner of this match advances to the quarterfinal round, while the loser goes home.
24 HOURS LATER AND I'M STILL WATCHING MASON MCTAVISH'S GOAL VS. CZECHIA ON LOOP
Four teams have pretty much steamrolled everyone else during this summer's World Junior Championship; USA, Canada, Sweden, and Finland have outscored opponents by a collective 68-15 over 11 games between them. Canada's decisive win over Czechia featured a couple of highlight goals from which I am still coming down. First...
TEAM USA FENDS OFF SWEDEN'S THIRD PERIOD PUSH, ADVANCES TO QUARTERFINAL 4-0
Each of these two teams have steamrolled their competition so far in this tournament, so this was the first real test for either side. The Swedes recently eliminated the U.S. at the u18 Worlds and always field a strong group. Meanwhile, the reigning gold medalist Team USA looks to ride into the elimination round with their record unbesmirched.
2022 IIHF WORLD JUNIOR HOCKEY CHAMPIONSHIP QUARTER-FINAL PREVIEW
The quarter-finals at the 2022 IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship are set to get underway on Wednesday from Rogers Place in Edmonton. It'll be an action-packed day of hockey with over twelve hours of coverage on TSN beginning with the first game at 12 p.m. ET between Finland and Germany. The second game, featuring Sweden and Latvia will get underway at 3:30 p.m. ET, while Canada and Switzerland will battle at 7 p.m. ET before the United States and Czechia wrap-up quarter-final Wednesday at 10:30 p.m. ET.
SAN JOSE SHARKS ADD TWO FORMER NHLERS TO PLAYER DEVELOPMENT STAFF
According to the San Jose Sharks' staff directory, they have added retired NHLers Tommy Wingels and Luca Sbisa to their player development staff. San Jose Hockey Now was the first to catch the additions. GM Mike Grier has been quite active in his short time at the helm of the Sharks' organization, between the Entry Draft, free agency, and hiring a whole new coaching staff in David Quinn.
FORMER GOPHERS CAPTAIN SAMMY WALKER CLOSE TO SIGNING WITH AN NHL CLUB
Nearly 24 hours after becoming an unrestricted free agent, former University of Minnesota Gophers captain Sammy Walker is closing in on signing his first NHL contract, according to Michael Russo of The Athletic. Walker was originally selected by the Tampa Bay Lightning in the seventh round of the 2017 NHL...
CANADA NAMES ROSTER FOR 2022 IIHF WOMEN'S WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP
For the first time in an Olympic year, the International Ice Hockey Federation will hold a top division tournament for the Women's World Championship. The 2022 IIHF Women's World Championship will run from August 25th to September 4th in Frederikshavn and Herning (Denmark). On Monday, Canada revealed their roster for...
OLEN ZELLWEGER'S THREE-POINT NIGHT HELPS CANADA CLAIM TOP SPOT IN GROUP A WITH WIN OVER FINLAND
The final game of the preliminary round in Group A saw Canada take on Finland with massive playoff implications on the line. The winner of the game finishes first in Group A and will play Switzerland in the quarter-finals, while the loser will finish second in Group A and play the third place team in Group B, which will either be Sweden or Germany depending on the outcome of that tilt.
LATVIA EARNS HISTORIC WIN OVER CZECHIA, CLINCHES BERTH IN QUARTER-FINALS
Less than 24 hours after a heavy 5-1 loss to Canada, Czechia looked to get back to winning ways, facing off against Latvia in both nation's final game of the preliminary round. Barring an upset win for Latvia, Czechia is locked into third place in Group A, meaning they will...
SWEDISH GOALIE JESPER WALLSTEDT TAKES LOSS TO USA PERSONALLY, BLAMES HIMSELF
Losing is never easy. Team Sweden lost 3-2 to Team USA where they were badly outplayed for the majority of the game. Team USA broke out to a three-goal lead before Sweden got on the board, and the Swedes were chasing the play all night long. USA's first two goals...
CALE MAKAR SURPRISES 88-YEAR-OLD GRANDMOTHER WITH STANLEY CUP VISIT
Cale Makar had quite the 2021-22 NHL season, winning the James Norris Trophy for best defenseman in the league, Conn Smythe Trophy for playoff MVP, and of course, the Stanley Cup. Makar now has his turn with the legendary trophy, and he surprised his 88-year-old grandmother with the visit with...
LOGAN COOLEY CALLED COWARDLY BY MEMBER OF TEAM SWEDEN; 'I'LL GET TO SMACK HIM LATER'
It seems Logan Cooley, Team USA star at the World Juniors and a recent 3rd overall pick by Arizona, has ticked off members of Team Sweden. Before Sunday's game between the two teams, Cooley was asked about taking on Team Sweden. "They're a really skilled team that can score goals,...
KASPER SIMONTAIVAL'S PAIR LEADS FINLAND TO BLOWOUT WIN OVER SLOVAKIA
The opening game of Day 6 at the 2022 IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship saw Finland take on Slovakia, who are playing their final game of the preliminary round. Finland got the scoring started early in the first period. 35 seconds into the opening frame, Los Angeles Kings prospect Kasper Simontaival put the puck over the shoulder of Simon Latkoczy to give Finland a 1-0 lead.
SWEDEN HOLDS ONTO SECOND PLACE IN GROUP B, QUARTERFINAL MATCHUPS SET
Sweden and Germany each had six points heading into their Monday night matchup, so second place is on the line for the winner of this matchup. Germany is coming off of a 3-2 win over Switzerland, while Sweden needed a rebound win after falling to Team USA last night. With an extra day of rest, a strong start was critical for Team Germany.
LOOK: Photos of Lame USMNT Uniforms Leaked, Soccer Fans Ridicule Them on Twitter
Photos of the USMNT’s (United States Men’s National Team’s) lame uniforms for the 2022 Men’s World Cup have been leaked. And you could say that fans are not thrilled with the potential look. The white uniform is about as plain as can be, while the other...
CEDRIC PAQUETTE LEAVING NORTH AMERICA TO CONTINUE HOCKEY CAREER
One-time Stanley Cup champion Cedric Paquette is reportedly leaving the NHL to continue his hockey career. According to a report out of Russia, Paquette is signing a contract with Dynamo Minsk of the KHL. After winning a Cup with the Tampa Bay Lightning in 2020, his seven year tenure with...
This 19-year-old son of a CURRENT PGA Tour player is tied for U.S. Amateur lead
PARAMUS, N.J. – On Luke Gutschewski’s Iowa State bio page, there is a graphic that lists a few interesting nuggets about the sophomore from Elkhorn, Nebraska:. Favorite golf course? Butler National. Favorite PGA Tour player? Scott Gutschewski. “What was I supposed to put there?” Luke said with a...
GOLF・
