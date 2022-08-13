Read full article on original website
SAN JOSE SHARKS REPORTEDLY SHOPPING ONE OF THEIR THREE GOALTENDERS
The San Jose Sharks look to be shopping one of their three goaltenders, looking to take advantage of a seller's goalie market. There are several teams out there desperate for goaltending help, and the Sharks aren't in need of three goaltenders. They also have the highest rated goaltending prospect pool according to Hockey Prospecting's Byron Bader, making it more likely than not they move one of their goaltenders.
TUCKER POOLMAN'S CAREER IS IN JEOPARDY DUE TO A NAGGING INJURY
Vancouver Canucks D Tucker Poolman has missed over 50 games in the past two seasons due to injury, and there is reason to believe his career could be at risk. Poolman last played on April 3, 2022, after leaving an eventual 3-2 overtime loss to the Vegas Golden Knights due to an 'upper body injury.'
FREE AGENT FORWARD TYLER MOTTE GARNERING INTEREST FROM SEVERAL TEAMS AROUND THE NHL
The NHL's free agency period has been opened for just over a month now and several notable names remain available for teams around the league. One of those names still available is 27-year-old forward Tyler Motte, who was traded at the deadline in March from the Vancouver Canucks to the New York Rangers.
JOHNNY GAUDREAU STEALTHILY THROWS A JAB AT FLYERS' GM CHUCK FLETCHER
A while back, I ran a Twitter poll posing the question: is Chuck Fletcher the worst GM in the NHL?. 726 voters participated, 72.6% of whom believe that Fletcher is indeed the worst GM in the NHL. The Flyers finished 28th in the NHL in '21-22 and had minimal cap...
TEAM CANADA PRACTICE GETS HEATED WHEN TWO KEY PLAYERS GET IN A SHOVING MATCH
Mason McTavish and Kent Johnson, arguably Team Canada's top two players, were engaging in a routine face-off drill when things took a heated turn. Anytime two people take draws repeatedly against each other, either hatred or respect is born. It is merely part of the game, but it always happens in one form or another. The one-on-one nature of the face-off represents the duel at high noon of ice hockey. Even in practice at the World Juniors:
SAN JOSE SHARKS ADD TWO FORMER NHLERS TO PLAYER DEVELOPMENT STAFF
According to the San Jose Sharks' staff directory, they have added retired NHLers Tommy Wingels and Luca Sbisa to their player development staff. San Jose Hockey Now was the first to catch the additions. GM Mike Grier has been quite active in his short time at the helm of the Sharks' organization, between the Entry Draft, free agency, and hiring a whole new coaching staff in David Quinn.
CALE MAKAR SURPRISES 88-YEAR-OLD GRANDMOTHER WITH STANLEY CUP VISIT
Cale Makar had quite the 2021-22 NHL season, winning the James Norris Trophy for best defenseman in the league, Conn Smythe Trophy for playoff MVP, and of course, the Stanley Cup. Makar now has his turn with the legendary trophy, and he surprised his 88-year-old grandmother with the visit with...
RANGERS PROSPECT ADAM SYKORA EJECTED FROM MATCH FOR KNEEING (VIDEO)
After scoring a beauty the other night, Rangers' prospect Adam Sykora was assessed a five-minute major and tossed from the match for kneeing Team Finland F Joakim Kemell (NSH):. Kemell stayed in the match, and it appears as if he's evaded major injury. On the five-minute powerplay, Finland failed to...
NHL NETWORK RANKS TOP-20 CENTERS GOING INTO THE 2022-23 SEASON
Every year, the NHL Network ranks the top-20 players in each position leading into the coming season. On Sunday, they started off with taking a look at the center position and this list is surely to conjure up some controversy among fans of several teams around the league. 20. Robert...
FORMER GOPHERS CAPTAIN SAMMY WALKER CLOSE TO SIGNING WITH AN NHL CLUB
Nearly 24 hours after becoming an unrestricted free agent, former University of Minnesota Gophers captain Sammy Walker is closing in on signing his first NHL contract, according to Michael Russo of The Athletic. Walker was originally selected by the Tampa Bay Lightning in the seventh round of the 2017 NHL...
SENATORS STILL HAVE PLENTY OF INTEREST IN JAKOB CHYCHRUN
According to NHL reporter Brent Wallace, the Ottawa Senators remain interested in acquiring Jakob Chychrun from the Arizona Coyotes. Chychrun, despite struggling during the 2021-22 season, is one of the brighter young defensemen in the entire NHL. Due to the Coyotes looking to build for the future, however, they have been taking calls on him for a year's time now, but have yet to have their asking price met. According to Wallace, that asking price is two first-round picks and a high-end prospect. To make things work money wise, the Coyotes would also reportedly be open to taking on Nikita Zaitsev's contract as well.
EDMONTON RUMORED TO BE IN TALKS WITH A FORMER OILER ABOUT A POSSIBLE RETURN
The Oilers are very tight on cap space, so they have to bargain shop if they want to add depth to their lineup. It is also likely they make a trade or two for flexibility. Ken Holland's limited options leave for creative opportunities. According to Kurt Leavins of Edmonton Journal, Holland has been in talks with F Sam Gagner, gauging interest in his return to the Oilers. The 33-year old would likely sign for vet-minimum and offer the Oilers a useful-ish depth piece.
STARS OWNER MAKES PITCH TO KEEP TEAM PLAYING AT AMERICAN AIRLINES CENTER
Dallas has become one of the bigger sports cities in the world, housing the Dallas Cowboys (NFL), Dallas Stars (NHL), Dallas Mavericks (NBA), and the Texas Rangers (MLB). The Stars and Mavericks share a home at the American Airlines Center, and billionaire Mark Cuban does not see much of a future at the current venue. He envisions that a new arena would be built in the coming years, and views it as "less than 50%" chance of American Airlines Arena being the long-time home of the two teams.
IT TURNS OUT HARRISON FORD IS THE REASON JOE SAKIC RETIRED WITH THE COLORADO AVALANCHE
You read that right, it just so happens that if not for actor Harrison Ford, Joe Sakic would have become a New York Ranger during 1997's free-agent frenzy. Well, the full story is a bit more involved than that. The story begins with the 1996-97 NHL season in which Burnaby...
CEDRIC PAQUETTE LEAVING NORTH AMERICA TO CONTINUE HOCKEY CAREER
One-time Stanley Cup champion Cedric Paquette is reportedly leaving the NHL to continue his hockey career. According to a report out of Russia, Paquette is signing a contract with Dynamo Minsk of the KHL. After winning a Cup with the Tampa Bay Lightning in 2020, his seven year tenure with...
GERARD GALLANT GETS SPECIAL HONOUR IN HIS HOMETOWN
Gerard Gallant is a well-known and, by most accounts, well-liked NHL coach. As popular as he may be in the NHL, he's an absolute legend in his home province of Price Edward Island, especially in his hometown of Summerside. As such, "Turk", as he's known to just about everyone, was given a special honour Tuesday in the town he grew up in.
HURRICANES BRING BACK 817-GAME VETERAN ON A PTO
The Carolina Hurricanes will head into training camp in September with a familiar face being brought back in an attempt to earn a contract for the 2022-23 season. After spending the 2021-22 season with the Hurricanes, 32-year-old forward Derek Stepan is returning to Raleigh and has signed a PTO with the Canes according to CapFriendly.
ALEKSANDER BARKOV AND PATRIK LAINE RAISE CRAZY AMOUNT OF MONEY FROM CHARITY GOLF TOURNAMENT
Patrik Laine and Aleksander Barkov have teamed up to host a charity golf outing every summer since 2019, creating a must-attend event for some of Finland's top athletes. This summer, the duo raised over $100,000 for children's sports hobbies of poor families. Over the years, Teemu Selanne, Leon Draisaitl, Mikko...
STANLEY CUP CHAMPION JACK JOHNSON SIGNED TO A ONE-YEAR CONTRACT
Per a report by Charlie Roumeliotis of NBC Sports-Chicago, Stanley Cup-winning defenseman Jack Johnson is signing a one-year contract worth $950,000:. Few garner the objective, league-wide support that Jack Johnson does. After his family stole millions from him, Johnson has the sympathy and support of just about every hockey fan following the NHL. Having faced the ultimate betrayal, the veteran defender has earned another chance to earn NHL money, even if it is a minimal amount by league standards.
24 HOURS LATER AND I'M STILL WATCHING MASON MCTAVISH'S GOAL VS. CZECHIA ON LOOP
Four teams have pretty much steamrolled everyone else during this summer's World Junior Championship; USA, Canada, Sweden, and Finland have outscored opponents by a collective 68-15 over 11 games between them. Canada's decisive win over Czechia featured a couple of highlight goals from which I am still coming down. First...
