ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Comments / 0

Related
markerzone.com

SAN JOSE SHARKS REPORTEDLY SHOPPING ONE OF THEIR THREE GOALTENDERS

The San Jose Sharks look to be shopping one of their three goaltenders, looking to take advantage of a seller's goalie market. There are several teams out there desperate for goaltending help, and the Sharks aren't in need of three goaltenders. They also have the highest rated goaltending prospect pool according to Hockey Prospecting's Byron Bader, making it more likely than not they move one of their goaltenders.
SAN JOSE, CA
markerzone.com

TUCKER POOLMAN'S CAREER IS IN JEOPARDY DUE TO A NAGGING INJURY

Vancouver Canucks D Tucker Poolman has missed over 50 games in the past two seasons due to injury, and there is reason to believe his career could be at risk. Poolman last played on April 3, 2022, after leaving an eventual 3-2 overtime loss to the Vegas Golden Knights due to an 'upper body injury.'
NHL
markerzone.com

FREE AGENT FORWARD TYLER MOTTE GARNERING INTEREST FROM SEVERAL TEAMS AROUND THE NHL

The NHL's free agency period has been opened for just over a month now and several notable names remain available for teams around the league. One of those names still available is 27-year-old forward Tyler Motte, who was traded at the deadline in March from the Vancouver Canucks to the New York Rangers.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nolan Patrick
Person
Shea Weber
Person
Robin Lehner
markerzone.com

TEAM CANADA PRACTICE GETS HEATED WHEN TWO KEY PLAYERS GET IN A SHOVING MATCH

Mason McTavish and Kent Johnson, arguably Team Canada's top two players, were engaging in a routine face-off drill when things took a heated turn. Anytime two people take draws repeatedly against each other, either hatred or respect is born. It is merely part of the game, but it always happens in one form or another. The one-on-one nature of the face-off represents the duel at high noon of ice hockey. Even in practice at the World Juniors:
HOCKEY
markerzone.com

SAN JOSE SHARKS ADD TWO FORMER NHLERS TO PLAYER DEVELOPMENT STAFF

According to the San Jose Sharks' staff directory, they have added retired NHLers Tommy Wingels and Luca Sbisa to their player development staff. San Jose Hockey Now was the first to catch the additions. GM Mike Grier has been quite active in his short time at the helm of the Sharks' organization, between the Entry Draft, free agency, and hiring a whole new coaching staff in David Quinn.
SAN JOSE, CA
markerzone.com

CALE MAKAR SURPRISES 88-YEAR-OLD GRANDMOTHER WITH STANLEY CUP VISIT

Cale Makar had quite the 2021-22 NHL season, winning the James Norris Trophy for best defenseman in the league, Conn Smythe Trophy for playoff MVP, and of course, the Stanley Cup. Makar now has his turn with the legendary trophy, and he surprised his 88-year-old grandmother with the visit with...
NHL
markerzone.com

RANGERS PROSPECT ADAM SYKORA EJECTED FROM MATCH FOR KNEEING (VIDEO)

After scoring a beauty the other night, Rangers' prospect Adam Sykora was assessed a five-minute major and tossed from the match for kneeing Team Finland F Joakim Kemell (NSH):. Kemell stayed in the match, and it appears as if he's evaded major injury. On the five-minute powerplay, Finland failed to...
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Concussions#Free Agents#The Philadelphia Flyers#Las Vegas Sun#Ltir
markerzone.com

NHL NETWORK RANKS TOP-20 CENTERS GOING INTO THE 2022-23 SEASON

Every year, the NHL Network ranks the top-20 players in each position leading into the coming season. On Sunday, they started off with taking a look at the center position and this list is surely to conjure up some controversy among fans of several teams around the league. 20. Robert...
NHL
markerzone.com

FORMER GOPHERS CAPTAIN SAMMY WALKER CLOSE TO SIGNING WITH AN NHL CLUB

Nearly 24 hours after becoming an unrestricted free agent, former University of Minnesota Gophers captain Sammy Walker is closing in on signing his first NHL contract, according to Michael Russo of The Athletic. Walker was originally selected by the Tampa Bay Lightning in the seventh round of the 2017 NHL...
TAMPA, FL
markerzone.com

SENATORS STILL HAVE PLENTY OF INTEREST IN JAKOB CHYCHRUN

According to NHL reporter Brent Wallace, the Ottawa Senators remain interested in acquiring Jakob Chychrun from the Arizona Coyotes. Chychrun, despite struggling during the 2021-22 season, is one of the brighter young defensemen in the entire NHL. Due to the Coyotes looking to build for the future, however, they have been taking calls on him for a year's time now, but have yet to have their asking price met. According to Wallace, that asking price is two first-round picks and a high-end prospect. To make things work money wise, the Coyotes would also reportedly be open to taking on Nikita Zaitsev's contract as well.
NHL
markerzone.com

EDMONTON RUMORED TO BE IN TALKS WITH A FORMER OILER ABOUT A POSSIBLE RETURN

The Oilers are very tight on cap space, so they have to bargain shop if they want to add depth to their lineup. It is also likely they make a trade or two for flexibility. Ken Holland's limited options leave for creative opportunities. According to Kurt Leavins of Edmonton Journal, Holland has been in talks with F Sam Gagner, gauging interest in his return to the Oilers. The 33-year old would likely sign for vet-minimum and offer the Oilers a useful-ish depth piece.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Philadelphia Flyers
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
markerzone.com

STARS OWNER MAKES PITCH TO KEEP TEAM PLAYING AT AMERICAN AIRLINES CENTER

Dallas has become one of the bigger sports cities in the world, housing the Dallas Cowboys (NFL), Dallas Stars (NHL), Dallas Mavericks (NBA), and the Texas Rangers (MLB). The Stars and Mavericks share a home at the American Airlines Center, and billionaire Mark Cuban does not see much of a future at the current venue. He envisions that a new arena would be built in the coming years, and views it as "less than 50%" chance of American Airlines Arena being the long-time home of the two teams.
DALLAS, TX
markerzone.com

CEDRIC PAQUETTE LEAVING NORTH AMERICA TO CONTINUE HOCKEY CAREER

One-time Stanley Cup champion Cedric Paquette is reportedly leaving the NHL to continue his hockey career. According to a report out of Russia, Paquette is signing a contract with Dynamo Minsk of the KHL. After winning a Cup with the Tampa Bay Lightning in 2020, his seven year tenure with...
NHL
markerzone.com

GERARD GALLANT GETS SPECIAL HONOUR IN HIS HOMETOWN

Gerard Gallant is a well-known and, by most accounts, well-liked NHL coach. As popular as he may be in the NHL, he's an absolute legend in his home province of Price Edward Island, especially in his hometown of Summerside. As such, "Turk", as he's known to just about everyone, was given a special honour Tuesday in the town he grew up in.
NHL
markerzone.com

HURRICANES BRING BACK 817-GAME VETERAN ON A PTO

The Carolina Hurricanes will head into training camp in September with a familiar face being brought back in an attempt to earn a contract for the 2022-23 season. After spending the 2021-22 season with the Hurricanes, 32-year-old forward Derek Stepan is returning to Raleigh and has signed a PTO with the Canes according to CapFriendly.
RALEIGH, NC
markerzone.com

STANLEY CUP CHAMPION JACK JOHNSON SIGNED TO A ONE-YEAR CONTRACT

Per a report by Charlie Roumeliotis of NBC Sports-Chicago, Stanley Cup-winning defenseman Jack Johnson is signing a one-year contract worth $950,000:. Few garner the objective, league-wide support that Jack Johnson does. After his family stole millions from him, Johnson has the sympathy and support of just about every hockey fan following the NHL. Having faced the ultimate betrayal, the veteran defender has earned another chance to earn NHL money, even if it is a minimal amount by league standards.
CHICAGO, IL
markerzone.com

24 HOURS LATER AND I'M STILL WATCHING MASON MCTAVISH'S GOAL VS. CZECHIA ON LOOP

Four teams have pretty much steamrolled everyone else during this summer's World Junior Championship; USA, Canada, Sweden, and Finland have outscored opponents by a collective 68-15 over 11 games between them. Canada's decisive win over Czechia featured a couple of highlight goals from which I am still coming down. First...
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy