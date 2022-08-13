ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami LB, UCLA transfer Caleb Johnson saw 'better' coaching, program in 'Canes compared to Chip Kelly's Bruins

Miami went to work in the NCAA transfer portal after hiring away coach Mario Cristobal from Oregon, and one of the Hurricanes' potential instant-impact players is former UCLA linebacker Caleb Johnson. Although Johnson did not do much with the Bruins last fall with 45 total tackles and zero tackles for loss or sacks, he posted good numbers in 2020 with 44 total stops, seven tackles for loss and 5 1/2 sacks. Johnson should play a significant role for Miami this fall, but he made his feelings clear about coach Chip Kelly and his staff while explaining why he transferred from UCLA during routine media availability on Monday.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Brown is the latest to beam about 'a great pickup for us'

West Virginia's camp is not without storylines. There is a presumed but unnamed starting quarterback. There are pleasant albeit rare expectations for the offensive line. There's a new offensive coordinator hired to turn things around. And that's just on offense. On the other side of the line of scrimmage, the Mountaineers believe in their defensive line as well as an array of options for depth. The secondary will be mostly all new when the season begins. The linebackers are transfers at different stages of their time with the Mountaineers. And special teams? A preseason all-Big 12 kicker. A battle for punting duties. A transfer who was brought in to handle kickoffs.
New four star offer Markeis Barrett talks connection with Eagles

Boston College was the latest school to offer '24 four star athlete Markeis Barrett out of Webb School of Knoxville (TN). The offer went out late last week from Personnel and Recruiting analyst Joshua Pierre Jean to Barrett who is currently rated 407 nationally and the 42nd ranked athlete. He also holds offers from Arkansas, Tennessee, Marshall and Miami (OH.
College football Week 1 lines 2022: FSU-LSU spread revealed

The LSU Tigers have opened up as a three-point favorite in their Week 1 game against the Florida State Seminoles, according to Ceasar’s Sportsbook. The game takes place on Sunday, Sept. 24 at 7:30 p.m. ET at the Ceasar’s Superdome in New Orleans. One of the biggest storylines...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Florida hitting its stride on the recruiting trail

Over the last few days we've talked a lot about the big weekend Florida has had on the recruiting trail. The Gators are up to No. 10 in the 247Sports Composite Team Recruiting Rankings after landing three Top247 defensive linemen in Kelby Collins, Kamran James and Will Norman. Billy Napier...
GAINESVILLE, FL
5 bold predictions for NC State's 2022 football season

Doeren inherited one of the worst rosters in the league 10 years ago, but after going 3-9 year one, he's had winning record seven of the last eight seasons. But it's what the Wolfpack's done lately that makes me believe Doeren takes home the hardware this fall. Outside an injury-riddled 2019 season, Doeren put together an impressive five-year stretch, winning nine games in three of those seasons.
RALEIGH, NC
Timbs earned his way onto the Bulldog two-deep

Sherman Timbs had one of the more interesting journeys from high school to the Mississippi State two-deep chart. After a pair of state titles and an All-State career at Indianola Academy, Timbs elected to chase his childhood dream of wearing maroon and white. Despite holding some scholarship opportunities, the hard-hitting defender accepted a preferred walk-on spot with the Bulldogs.
STARKVILLE, MS
Ranking the top 50 Miami Hurricanes halfway through fall camp

We are roughly halfway through the first fall camp of the Mario Cristobal era as the Miami Hurricanes prepare for the 2022 season. Competition reigns supreme as the Hurricanes welcomed in plenty of transfers that have improved the overall depth and talent level of the roster. The Hurricanes now enter...
