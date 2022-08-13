Read full article on original website
Ranking the five true freshmen that have a chance to play in 2022
How many true freshmen can see the field for the Miami Hurricanes this season?. This is always an interesting question going into every year with the fanbase excited about the next crop of talent arriving in Coral Gables looking to develop and compete for championships. With that being said, however,...
Miami LB, UCLA transfer Caleb Johnson saw 'better' coaching, program in 'Canes compared to Chip Kelly's Bruins
Miami went to work in the NCAA transfer portal after hiring away coach Mario Cristobal from Oregon, and one of the Hurricanes' potential instant-impact players is former UCLA linebacker Caleb Johnson. Although Johnson did not do much with the Bruins last fall with 45 total tackles and zero tackles for loss or sacks, he posted good numbers in 2020 with 44 total stops, seven tackles for loss and 5 1/2 sacks. Johnson should play a significant role for Miami this fall, but he made his feelings clear about coach Chip Kelly and his staff while explaining why he transferred from UCLA during routine media availability on Monday.
What We Learned: 5 things from Mississippi State training camp
Mississippi State has now been in training camp for more than a week and the Bulldogs just finished off their first training camp scrimmage on Saturday.
Brown is the latest to beam about 'a great pickup for us'
West Virginia's camp is not without storylines. There is a presumed but unnamed starting quarterback. There are pleasant albeit rare expectations for the offensive line. There's a new offensive coordinator hired to turn things around. And that's just on offense. On the other side of the line of scrimmage, the Mountaineers believe in their defensive line as well as an array of options for depth. The secondary will be mostly all new when the season begins. The linebackers are transfers at different stages of their time with the Mountaineers. And special teams? A preseason all-Big 12 kicker. A battle for punting duties. A transfer who was brought in to handle kickoffs.
New four star offer Markeis Barrett talks connection with Eagles
Boston College was the latest school to offer '24 four star athlete Markeis Barrett out of Webb School of Knoxville (TN). The offer went out late last week from Personnel and Recruiting analyst Joshua Pierre Jean to Barrett who is currently rated 407 nationally and the 42nd ranked athlete. He also holds offers from Arkansas, Tennessee, Marshall and Miami (OH.
College football Week 1 lines 2022: FSU-LSU spread revealed
The LSU Tigers have opened up as a three-point favorite in their Week 1 game against the Florida State Seminoles, according to Ceasar’s Sportsbook. The game takes place on Sunday, Sept. 24 at 7:30 p.m. ET at the Ceasar’s Superdome in New Orleans. One of the biggest storylines...
Practice observations: Vols continue camp with 14th preseason practice
Injury updates and observations on the quarterbacks and wide receivers from Tennessee's 14th practice of preseason training camp.
Team Scoop - State of the offensive line
The latest Gamecock football team scoop, including the latest on the offensive line with almost two weeks of fall practice in the books and more.
Florida hitting its stride on the recruiting trail
Over the last few days we've talked a lot about the big weekend Florida has had on the recruiting trail. The Gators are up to No. 10 in the 247Sports Composite Team Recruiting Rankings after landing three Top247 defensive linemen in Kelby Collins, Kamran James and Will Norman. Billy Napier...
Vols practice again to begin second half of preseason
The Tennessee football team practiced again Wednesday morning at Haslam Field as the Vols turned their attention to the second half of their preseason schedule, with their season opener now a little more than two weeks away.
Penn State preseason camp VIP progress report: defense
VIP notes as the Nittany Lions head into the second half of training camp. © 2005-2022 CBS INTERACTIVE ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. CBS Sports is a registered trademark of CBS Broadcasting Inc.
5 bold predictions for NC State's 2022 football season
Doeren inherited one of the worst rosters in the league 10 years ago, but after going 3-9 year one, he's had winning record seven of the last eight seasons. But it's what the Wolfpack's done lately that makes me believe Doeren takes home the hardware this fall. Outside an injury-riddled 2019 season, Doeren put together an impressive five-year stretch, winning nine games in three of those seasons.
Steve Stanard, Mike Tuiasosopo & Buddy Wyatt give progress update on Kansas State defense
Kansas State assistant coaches Steve Stanard, Mike Tuiasosopo and Buddy Wyatt give a progress update on the Wildcats' defense so far during fall camp ahead of the 2022 season. On the intensity of the competition... "Yeah, you know you've got Eli [Huggins] back which is a huge deal. And he's...
Timbs earned his way onto the Bulldog two-deep
Sherman Timbs had one of the more interesting journeys from high school to the Mississippi State two-deep chart. After a pair of state titles and an All-State career at Indianola Academy, Timbs elected to chase his childhood dream of wearing maroon and white. Despite holding some scholarship opportunities, the hard-hitting defender accepted a preferred walk-on spot with the Bulldogs.
Duke's not forgetting the past when it comes to turnovers and moving forward
The Mike Elko era of Duke Football is just over two weeks away from kicking off and the Blue Devils have been hard at work preparing for the opener against Temple at Wallace Wade Stadium. As with any offseason there's been plenty of reason for optimism in Durham, but this...
SJSU Football Newcomers on Offense: First Impressions, Photos
InsideTheSpartans.com gives its first impressions and shares photos of the 20+ new freshmen and other additions on offense. Get the scoop here.
Georgia Tech Secondary Coach Travares Tillman Continues to Evaluate His Group
A disappointing 2021 season saw Georgia Tech Coach Geoff Collins make numerous coaching changes. One important decision was to have the secondary under one coach. The choice was former Jacket defensive back Travares Tillman. Tillman also assumed the duties of pass defense coordinator. Tillman was with the secondary for the...
Ranking the top 50 Miami Hurricanes halfway through fall camp
We are roughly halfway through the first fall camp of the Mario Cristobal era as the Miami Hurricanes prepare for the 2022 season. Competition reigns supreme as the Hurricanes welcomed in plenty of transfers that have improved the overall depth and talent level of the roster. The Hurricanes now enter...
Practice focus: Florida fall camp day 11
The Gators are expected to utilize all four of their scholarship backs. © 2005-2022 CBS INTERACTIVE ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. CBS Sports is a registered trademark of CBS Broadcasting Inc.
