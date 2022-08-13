ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tracee Ellis Ross Gives Us Fashion Goals In A Technicolor Dress

By Sharde Gillam
99.3 / 105.7 KISS FM
 3 days ago

Source: Craig Barritt / Getty


One of our favorite fashion muses, Tracee Ellis Ross took to Instagram to show off her fabulous style in a multi colored look that we love!

Taking to the platform, the black-ish actress donned a long, mutli colored maxi dress that she styled to perfection. The Christopher John Rogers look featured fringes throughout which she  paired with clear, open toe pumps and circular earrings to add to the already colorful look. As for her hair, she traded in her usual big, fluffy curls in jumbo box braids that were pulled back into a pony tail and served face as she posed for a series of photos for her IG followers.

The legendary actress shared the ensemble with her 11 million Instagram followers, simply captioning the photo set, “ TECHNICOLOR”

Check out the look here.

“SEXY!!!! ” one of Tracee’s fans said of the look while another wrote, “ I need this dress but imma also need your body to go in it k thx byeeeeee ”

What do you think about Tracee’s colorful slay?

Tracee Ellis Ross Makes The Sidewalk Her Runway In A Kevin Germanier Dress

Tracee Ellis Ross Is Vibrant In Pink On The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Tracee Ellis Ross Sparkles In Red At The Bottega Veneta SoHo Store Grand Opening

