goaztecs.com
SDSU, AleSmith Partner to Launch State Ale
SAN DIEGO – With the opening of Snapdragon Stadium this Saturday and the upcoming fall sports season, AleSmith Brewing Company and San Diego State University are excited to announce AleSmith as the official craft brewery. This partnership kicks off the 2022-2023 football season with the launch of State Ale, a collaboration beer between the University and brewery that will be available throughout San Diego.
NBC San Diego
Aztecs Receive Votes in Preseason AP Top 25 Poll
It's not where you'd hope a team coming off a 12-win season and a dominant bowl game victory would be. But, it's better than the Aztecs usually get. San Diego State's football program was left out of the Associated Press Preseason Top 25 College Football Poll, but did receive votes. Two votes. Just two votes, which seems paltry but it does tie them for what amounts to 43rd in the country with UCLA, South Carolina, and defending Mountain West Conference champion Utah State.
kusi.com
Asm. Kevin Kiley says U-Haul is running out of trucks as people flee California
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – In 2021, the state of California lost a congressional seat for the first time in its 170-year history. California’s population was found to have grown by over 2 million people since the 2010 census, but has stalled since 2017. On the other hand, the...
New stimulus proposal would give San Diego families thousands each year
woman counting moneyPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Creative Commons) Are you feeling the strain on your wallet as your bills keep going up? In San Diego, the average monthly costs for a family of four are $3,919.18 without rent according to Numbeo. With costs being this high, how does a few more hundred dollars (or even up to $1,250 per month for those who qualify) sound right now? That's exactly what is being proposed in a new bill on the table from Senator Mitt Romney of Utah, Richard Burr of North Carolina, and Steve Daines of Montana that could help millions of people. Romney recently released a plan called the Family Security Act (FSA).
upr.org
The Southwest is running out of fresh water. Could the ocean provide a cure?
It's a picture-perfect day in Southern California. The sun is beating down on this Carlsbad beach, where volleyballs hit the sand and surfers paddle out into the waves. Just steps from here, the salty water lapping the shore is being transformed. This beach neighbors the largest desalination facility in the...
NBC San Diego
Two States and Mexico Ordered to Decrease Use of Colorado River Water
The mighty Colorado River isn’t so mighty anymore. The U.S. Department of the Interior announced Tuesday steps will be taken to protect the increasingly fragile source of water. “The worsening drought crisis impacting the Colorado River Basin is driven by the effects of climate change, including extreme heat and...
SBLive’s San Diego Section Top 10 Football Rankings: Carlsbad begins the season at No. 1
The fall 2022 high school football season kicks off this week in the CIF San Diego Section with games on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday night. Ahead of the first games, here are SBLive’s preseason San Diego Section football rankings. The rankings cover all CIFSDS divisions and are ...
Alyssa Ahn of Carmel Valley Wins 16s Singles Title at USTA Championships
Alyssa Ahn captured the 16s singles crown Sunday at the United States Tennis Association 16s and 18s National Championships. Alyssa won 6-2, 6-3 over unseeded Christasha McNeil before a large crowd on Stadium Court at Barnes Tennis Center near Ocean Beach, where she happens to train full time. Ahn, of...
KPBS
UC San Diego cuts admission offers by more than 9,000
UC San Diego is cutting admission offers for the next school year by more than 9,000 students. Most of the admissions reductions affect out-of- state and foreign students but the school also pared down about 1,600 California freshman slots. Speaking on KPBS Midday Edition, The San Diego Union-Tribune reporter Gary...
NBC San Diego
Think San Diego Gas is Still High? Try 12 Bucks a Gallon
San Diegans don’t mince words when it comes to the price of gas. "It's crazy but you gotta drive, you gotta go places." A random stop at a San Diego-area gas station in June prompted comments like ,“I hope the gas prices go down as soon as possible,“ or, "it's crazy but you gotta go places," and "it's ridiculous."
News Now: Tijuana residents emerge from chaotic weekend
Residents are cautiously returning to daily life in Tijuana and other parts of Baja California after cartel-claimed violence and destruction.
New study finds Downtown San Diego is top of the list for recovering from the pandemic
SAN DIEGO — A new study from the School of Cities at the University of Toronto finds Downtown San Diego is recovering quicker from the pandemic than other large cities. The study, conducted by professors and urban researchers from across North America, looked at cell phone activity before, during, and near the end of the pandemic in both large and medium-sized cities throughout North America.
Voiceof San Diego
Why Your Energy Bill Is High and Explaining the New CCA Charge
David Kline didn’t pay much attention to his energy bill until a June spike caused him to take a closer look. He noticed two things: He’d have to pay almost twice as much as he did in May, and there was a new and unfamiliar line item that looked to be the culprit: CCA Electric Generation.
Scientists warn California is due for disastrous ‘megaflood’
Monsoonal moisture continues to cause flash flood warnings throughout San Diego County.
Gondola highlights proposed Master Plan for Mira Mesa
A new Master Plan update for Mira Mesa includes tens of thousands of new homes, as well as a futuristic way of connecting to nearby job and transit centers.
Voiceof San Diego
Morning Report: Did Oceanside’s City Treasurer Really Lose the City Millions of Dollars?
Oceanside City Treasurer Victor Roy was recently accused of a slew of things by Treasury Manager Steve Hodges, including costing the taxpayers millions of dollars on risky investments. The city has said they will not be investigating this specific allegation as Roy doesn’t have the unilateral ability to make investments.
sierranewsonline.com
Southern California Woman Sentenced For Voter Fraud
Madera, CA – The Madera County Registrar of Voters announced that last month, Elizabeth Gale, a resident of San Diego, pleaded guilty to committing voter fraud in the 2021 California Gubernatorial Recall Election. “Ms. Gale made the unfortunate mistake of believing that though her mother had recently passed, she...
More than two years later, the California disappearance of Dia Abrams in June 2020 remains a mystery
65-year-old Lydia Abrams, also known as Dia, was last seen June 6, 2020, at her home in Mountain Center, California. Her son, Clinton Abrams, told Dateline that his mother is “a kind, sweet, caring person,” who loves animals and has “a lot of heart.”. Dia was born...
List: These local restaurants will be featured in SDSU’s new stadium
We have a new entry in the list of local restaurants featured at the new Snapdragon Stadium, which opens in less than a month!
7-Eleven announces next ‘Bring Your Own Cup Day’
7-Eleven announced Monday the return date for their popular "Bring Your Own Cup Day."
