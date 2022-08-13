ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

SDSU, AleSmith Partner to Launch State Ale

SAN DIEGO – With the opening of Snapdragon Stadium this Saturday and the upcoming fall sports season, AleSmith Brewing Company and San Diego State University are excited to announce AleSmith as the official craft brewery. This partnership kicks off the 2022-2023 football season with the launch of State Ale, a collaboration beer between the University and brewery that will be available throughout San Diego.
NBC San Diego

Aztecs Receive Votes in Preseason AP Top 25 Poll

It's not where you'd hope a team coming off a 12-win season and a dominant bowl game victory would be. But, it's better than the Aztecs usually get. San Diego State's football program was left out of the Associated Press Preseason Top 25 College Football Poll, but did receive votes. Two votes. Just two votes, which seems paltry but it does tie them for what amounts to 43rd in the country with UCLA, South Carolina, and defending Mountain West Conference champion Utah State.
J.R. Heimbigner

New stimulus proposal would give San Diego families thousands each year

woman counting moneyPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Creative Commons) Are you feeling the strain on your wallet as your bills keep going up? In San Diego, the average monthly costs for a family of four are $3,919.18 without rent according to Numbeo. With costs being this high, how does a few more hundred dollars (or even up to $1,250 per month for those who qualify) sound right now? That's exactly what is being proposed in a new bill on the table from Senator Mitt Romney of Utah, Richard Burr of North Carolina, and Steve Daines of Montana that could help millions of people. Romney recently released a plan called the Family Security Act (FSA).
NBC San Diego

Two States and Mexico Ordered to Decrease Use of Colorado River Water

The mighty Colorado River isn’t so mighty anymore. The U.S. Department of the Interior announced Tuesday steps will be taken to protect the increasingly fragile source of water. “The worsening drought crisis impacting the Colorado River Basin is driven by the effects of climate change, including extreme heat and...
KPBS

UC San Diego cuts admission offers by more than 9,000

UC San Diego is cutting admission offers for the next school year by more than 9,000 students. Most of the admissions reductions affect out-of- state and foreign students but the school also pared down about 1,600 California freshman slots. Speaking on KPBS Midday Edition, The San Diego Union-Tribune reporter Gary...
NBC San Diego

Think San Diego Gas is Still High? Try 12 Bucks a Gallon

San Diegans don’t mince words when it comes to the price of gas. "It's crazy but you gotta drive, you gotta go places." A random stop at a San Diego-area gas station in June prompted comments like ,“I hope the gas prices go down as soon as possible,“ or, "it's crazy but you gotta go places," and "it's ridiculous."
CBS 8

New study finds Downtown San Diego is top of the list for recovering from the pandemic

SAN DIEGO — A new study from the School of Cities at the University of Toronto finds Downtown San Diego is recovering quicker from the pandemic than other large cities. The study, conducted by professors and urban researchers from across North America, looked at cell phone activity before, during, and near the end of the pandemic in both large and medium-sized cities throughout North America.
Voiceof San Diego

Why Your Energy Bill Is High and Explaining the New CCA Charge

David Kline didn’t pay much attention to his energy bill until a June spike caused him to take a closer look. He noticed two things: He’d have to pay almost twice as much as he did in May, and there was a new and unfamiliar line item that looked to be the culprit: CCA Electric Generation.
Southern California Woman Sentenced For Voter Fraud

Madera, CA – The Madera County Registrar of Voters announced that last month, Elizabeth Gale, a resident of San Diego, pleaded guilty to committing voter fraud in the 2021 California Gubernatorial Recall Election. “Ms. Gale made the unfortunate mistake of believing that though her mother had recently passed, she...
