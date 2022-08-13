Read full article on original website
foxlexington.com
Community tying up the Lexington E911 call center
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – The first line in an emergency response is 911 dispatchers. In Lexington, the 911 center has seen a high volume of calls this summer. But, what is behind the boost tying up the lines?. The center is divided into sectors that take calls throughout...
foxlexington.com
Coroner searching for family of Lexington man
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – The Fayette County Coroner is searching for the relatives of a Lexington man. The coroner’s office said Timothy Roland Foreman who lived at the 2000 block of Garden Springs Drive died of natural causes on July 27. The coroner’s office believes Foreman had...
lanereport.com
Lee and Hayley return to Kentucky mornings
LEXINGTON, Ky. — Beginning Monday, August 22, Kentucky’s favorite morning show team will take over the reins of ABC36’s Good Morning Kentucky weekdays from 5:00-7:00 am. Additionally, they’ll host the station’s popular Good Day Kentucky along with Annie Brown and meteorologist Dillon Gaudet. “This is...
WTVQ
City of Lexington breaks ground on newest public library
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The City of Lexington broke ground Tuesday for its newest public library. The new facility, which is named after the Marksbury family will be located at 2185 Versailles Road near the former Village Branch location. It will include community and study rooms, a dedicated classroom, an outdoor reading area and many other amenities. Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton spoke at Tuesday’s dedication ceremony and says that based on the size she believes the new library will be a huge impact on the city.
spectrumnews1.com
Wildcats begin moving in at the University of Kentucky
LEXINGTON, Ky. — More than 6,000 students are expected to move in this week at the University of Kentucky. Move in week started at the University of Kentucky on Monday. Over 6,000 students are expected to move in this week. Some students reported longer wait times because their rooms...
Dead man found in Morehead motel, investigation underway
A death investigation is underway after a man was found dead in Morehead motel room.
foxlexington.com
‘It was Kentucky that started the wine industry’: Historic vineyard goes up for sale
JESSAMINE COUNTY, Ky. (FOX 56) – Kentucky is known for its bourbon, but before bourbon, Kentucky established the first commercial vineyard in America. Now, the historical property called, ‘First Vineyard,’ is on sale for $2,000,000. Thomas Beall, owner of First Vineyard, took over the property with his...
Kentucky Lottery: Marion Co. Man wins $225,000 playing the lottery
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man from Bradfordsville, Ky., who wishes to remain anonymous, is in disbelief after winning $225,000 on the Kentucky Lottery's Cash Ball 225 game. He purchased one set of numbers for $1 at Redi Mart on Bluegrass Pike in Danville Saturday, Aug. 13, for the drawing later that same evening.
WKYT 27
Two killed in Lexington crash
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A fatal crash was reported around 1:30 along Harrodsburg Road and Dogwood Trace Boulevard in Lexington. It happened near the intersection of Overlake Boulevard. The intersection was closed for several hours while Lexington Police investigated the crash. Police tell WKYT the crash was between an SUV...
WHAS11, UPS, Kroger and Volunteers of America team up for Eastern Kentucky donation drive
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — We’ve been sharing stories out of Eastern Kentucky as our neighbors begin the long and tough journey of rebuilding their communities following the devastating flooding that has impacted the area. The need is still great and that’s why WHAS11, Kroger, UPS and Volunteers of America...
foxlexington.com
Lexington man, woman killed in accidental collision
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – An 87-year-old woman and an 86-year-old man were killed in an accidental collision near Harrodsburg Road on Sunday. Evelyn and David Powers, both of Lexington, were killed at Dogwood Trace Boulevard after sustaining multiple blunt force trauma injuries. The two were declared dead at...
WLKY.com
Chemical mixing accident at Georgetown Toyota plant prompts evacuation
GEORGETOWN, Ky. — Part of the Toyota Plant in Georgetown was evacuated Monday due to an accidental chemical mixing. A spokesperson from Scott County Emergency Management, Michael Hennigan, said there was an accidental mixing of two chemicals in the paint plant area, and that caused the release of some sort of gas.
foxlexington.com
6th car collision plows into Lexington barbershop
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A Lexington barber is sweeping up more than hair Friday night. He’s cleaning up glass and debris after a car crashed into the shop; a situation he’s all too familiar with. Fades Barbershop is located at the corner of West Third Street...
foxlexington.com
Lexington police investigating shooting after victim drives to hospital
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – The Lexington Police Department is investigating a shooting Tuesday night. Lexington police said they responded to a Lexington hospital to a call from that a victim of the shooting drove themselves to the hospital. Police said the victim’s injuries are not life-threatening. At...
WKYT 27
Man sentenced for deadly Lexington shooting; could be free next year
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A man was sentenced Tuesday for a deadly Lexington shooting. The judge accepted the prosecution’s recommendation that Larry Walters received a 20-year sentence. In July, he entered a guilty plea. Lexington police say Walters shot Stevie Roop and James Terry at Uncle 7s Bar and...
WTVQ
Roundabout project progressing in Montgomery County
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ/RELEASE) –The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) advises motorists that this news release serves as an update. The Roundabout project is progressing and on schedule for downtown Mt. Sterling. The location is the intersection of Indian Mound Drive/KY 686 and Spencer Road/KY 713. Roundabouts are one of the...
foxlexington.com
Lexington murder victim was talking on cell phone when shots were fired
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Lexington police officers were already in the area when shots rang out on Hedgewood Court in July. By the time they discovered a victim, the shooter was long gone. Detectives have worked the case every day since, with no luck. Now, they’re hoping to...
WKYT 27
City leaders in Lexington working to reduce gun violence amongst young people
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Despite two shootings over the weekend, one in which a 19-year-old was killed, the other an 18-year-old was arrested, One Lexington leaders do say gun violence impacting youth and young adults is actually down from last year. And in some areas, by a significant amount. “Socialization...
foxlexington.com
3 arrested in Lexington main street shooting
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Two more people connected to a July shooting on Main Street in Lexington were arrested Thursday. In the early hours of July 31, Lexington police responded to reports of gunfire near the 100 block of Main Street. A news release from the Lexington Police...
foxlexington.com
Kentucky gas prices continue to drop, national average below $4
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – According to AAA, at the beginning of July, the average price for a gallon of gas in the United States was $4.84. In Kentucky, it was $4.55 and in Lexington, it was just above the state average at $4.63. Fast forward to this weekend,...
