Read full article on original website
Related
Safety a concern as students across Carolinas head back to school
FORT MILL, S.C. — Students from South Carolina -- and a handful in North Carolina -- headed back to the classroom Monday morning. Schools in Chester, Chesterfield, Lancaster and York counties, as well as Avery County in North Carolina, began the 2022-2023 year. On the first day back, a...
DHEC: South Carolina saw drop in COVID-19 cases last week
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — Fewer COVID-19 cases were reported to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control last week than the week before, according to data released Tuesday afternoon. There were 12,726 cases last week, a decrease of 22.3% from the previous week, and 20.3% from the previous month. Hospitalizations were up slightly, […]
South Carolinians can apply for help with energy bills
CAYCE, S.C. (WCBD) – The record heat in South Carolina this summer is generating high energy bills for many. Relief may be available to those struggling with electric bills through a federal assistance program. Dominion Energy encourages customers needing help to apply for assistance funding through the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP). “Heating and […]
4 South Carolina education tax credits you may qualify for
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD)- As teachers and parents gear for another school year, South Carolina officials want them to be aware of certain education-related tax credits the state offers. A tax credit is an amount of money that can be used by taxpayers to offset the total amount owed to the state government. In South Carolina, […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Here's how to attend SC technical college for free this fall
SUMTER, S.C. — Manufacturing is big business in the Gamecock City and an industry Sumter Chamber of Commerce President Chris Hardy knows well. "We have a lot of large industry and manufacturing employers," Hardy said. Like much of the nation, filling job vacancies has been a challenge. "Finding people...
Report lists South Carolina as 6th worst state to live in
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — South Carolina is one of the worst states to live in in America, according to report released Monday from WalletHub. South Carolina ranked 45th on the list, with the bottom spots mostly populated by Southern states. Mississippi came in in 50th, with Louisiana and Arkansas coming in 48th and 47th, […]
The Post and Courier
SC has 60 businesses on Inc. 5000 list of fast-growing firms
A Fort Mill onsite document shredding and data security business led the way among the 60 South Carolina firms that made the newly released Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing U.S-based private companies. Shred America was ranked No. 217 overall with a 2,506 percent gain in revenue between 2018 and...
The Post and Courier
A new day for Berkeley Electric Cooperative
South Carolina's largest not-for-profit electric cooperative is ready to unveil its new corporate headquarters site in Moncks Corner with a ribbon-cutting ceremony scheduled for late September. The construction of a new 200,000 square-foot facility at 1732 Highway 52 was completed earlier this summer and promises to improve services to more...
IN THIS ARTICLE
american-rails.com
South Carolina Scenic Train Rides
South Carolina scenic train rides are offered only at the South Carolina Railroad Museum while freight line Lancaster & Chester Railway offers private, luxury charters. With the southern Appalachian mountain chain to its west and coastal plains in the east, the Palmetto State produced a wide range of freight including coal, timber, textiles, cotton, and general agriculture.
The Post and Courier
SC attorney general threatens school board with lawsuit, prosecution over alleged FOIA violations
S.C. Attorney General Alan Wilson has demanded the Charleston County School District's board of trustees respond to parent allegations that it has violated the state's open-records law, warning the officials they could face a potential lawsuit or criminal prosecution. The Lexington Republican sent a letter Aug. 16 to the board...
The Post and Courier
South Carolina's strong growth means a need for more retail construction, report says
COLUMBIA — South Carolina is seeing economic growth gobble up the real estate spaces for shops and businesses, according to industry experts. A recent report from Colliers South Carolina said available space is being taken up quickly and that construction of more will be needed to meet the demand.
The Post and Courier
SC lands 275-worker warehouse for large pet-goods retailer
A major retail chain aimed at the pet-owning set is investing $53 million to open a South Carolina distribution center in a deal that is expected to create 275 jobs. Pet Supplies Plus said Aug. 16 that it picked Orangeburg County's Shamrock Commerce Center for its fourth U.S. warehouse, which will handle goods from the Port of Charleston.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
S.C. Congressional candidate doesn't live in the district he's running to represent
A man seeking to represent South Carolina's Second Congressional District doesn't live there. Judd Larkins, the Democratic nominee facing Republican incumbent Joe Wilson in November in the Second District, confirmed Monday morning that his home is located in the Sixth Congressional District. The Second District includes Aiken, Barnwell and western...
Charleston City Paper
Fordham: The story of South Carolina’s first segregation fight
It was a time of major confusion. An uncouth demagogue had come to power with a mouth filled with profanity and preaching a message of division and hatred that encouraged violence among his followers. This resulted in reactionary laws that set back progress for several decades while “people of good will” were themselves divided, confused and lacking in real leadership in strategy, while the few voices of sense and reason were largely ignored and regulated to obscurity.
The Post and Courier
SC restaurant says COVID virus inflicted 'direct physical loss or damage.' Did it?
Shortly after the outbreak of COVID-19, South Carolina restaurant chain operator Sullivan Management sought reimbursement from its property insurers for losses it suffered from government-mandated closings and other disruptions to its core sit-down dining business. The carriers rejected the claim. Enter the S.C. Supreme Court, which was asked to review...
South Carolina lake accidentally drained, killing hundreds of fish
South Carolina Department of Natural Resources said Lake Edwin Johnson was accidently drained last week, killing all of the fish inside.
thisis50.com
South Carolina Artist GuttaWitDaSack Is Going International
South Carolina artist GuttaWitDaSack is using his music to tell stories of trapping, treachery, and triumph from a unique street perspective. With a growing discography, including songs like “Demons” (featuring the late great rising S.C. artist 18Veno) gaining steam internationally, it’s time for the world to get to know GuttaWitDaSack.
Tennessee Tribune
International African American Museum (IAAM) Receives additional $1 million from Boeing
Charleston, S.C. – The International African American Museum (IAAM) has received an additional $1 million donation from The Boeing Company. This contribution will help thousands of underserved children experience the educational aspects of the museum during its opening year while also helping to support the organization’s broader mission and operations. This most recent gift brings Boeing’s total giving in support of the museum to $2 million. Boeing was the first corporate donor to the museum in 2011.
WLTX.com
Woman says 1 in 600,000 chance SC lottery win changed her life
LANCASTER, S.C. — A woman in Lancaster County says a sizable lottery jackpot - the last one in this particular game - has been life-changing. The winner, who asked not to be identified, told South Carolina Education Lottery officials that she bought the Crossword Bonus Cash ticket at 93 Discount Beverage on Chesterfield Avenue in Lancaster.
The Post and Courier
SC consumers getting hit with higher insurance costs due to inflation, surge in disasters
Brooks Berry sells insurance for a living, so he knew it would cost more to protect his home when he moved to Mount Pleasant about a year ago from Charlottesville, Va. Even so, the sticker shock was, in a word, shocking. "It was definitely a drastic increase," said Berry, a...
Comments / 0