Most NFL analysts are pretty bearish on the Seattle Seahawks heading into the 2022 season. Some sites are predicting they will finish as low as 4-13 this year. There are exceptions to the rule, though. Perhaps the most vocal supporter of what Seattle has going on right now is ESPN’s Louis Riddick, who said two months ago that this team is a sleeping giant.

