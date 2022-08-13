After facing over 20 allegations of sexual misconduct, including allegations of assault, stemming from visits with dozens of massage therapists, Watson sat out the entire 2021 NFL season while still with the Houston Texans. The quarterback was controversially heavily pursued by multiple teams in the offseason and ultimately was traded to the Cleveland Browns, who then signed him to a five-year, $230 million contract.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 19 MINUTES AGO