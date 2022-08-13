ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
After Losing Their Owner, A Cute Pig And Pit Bull Find A Home Together

Since her neighbor’s tragically untimely death, Jessica Overlock, who resides with her family in Ohio, Arizona (the United States), has been caring for his dogs. Despite not being the most conventional pet pair, Penelope Rose the pig and Ruby Sue the pit bull were able to find a home where they could live together.
This Dog Brings The Bed Closer To His Little Brother, Who Was Unwell, So That He Could Rest Comfortably A Great Gesture Of Love

Since they became brothers, Spanky and Roman have been inseparable, and recently, a video of the two of them pushing the bed closer to Roman has won over viewers’ hearts. A few weeks ago, Roman’s ear started to swell and grow infected; when his owner took him to the veterinarian, they discovered that he had a bruise on his ear and had to perform surgery to treat it.
Dog Is Very Happy After Donating Blood To Save The Life Of A Puppy

A cute dog performed an unexpected yet endearing thing. A 7-year-old dog named Jax gave blood to save an anemic puppy. Jax Fowler’s mother, Jennifer Fowler, a veterinarian herself, said her dog is eager to assist. As she stated on LADbible:. He enjoys all forms of attention and maintains...
EXCLUSIVE: 'We will never rent again!' Family calls out their landlord after she tried to kick them out of their home and made their life a 'nightmare' - forcing them to uproot the lives of their two kids

A Sydney family of four has revealed why they will never rent again after a series of 'nightmare' battles with their landlord. Faye James, 47, and her husband Darrin, 55, have been forced to uproot their lives in North Curl Curl, on Sydney's Northern Beaches, and move up the NSW coast after being charged a 'ridiculous' amount of rent by their landlord.
Man Finds Seven Abandoned Puppies On An Uninhabited Island

Junior Cook had no idea that he would take part in a remarkable rescue when he was scuba diving off a small Canadian island close to Cross Keys, Manitoba. The little island, which was meant to be abandoned, made a number of weird noises when he and his traveling companion were at sea.
Scared Dog Does Not Stop Hugging Her Rescuers Very Grateful

The vice president of the Orlando, Florida-based rescue organization Furever Bully Love Rescue is Natalie Olivieri. Near a sizable field in Redland, Florida, she discovered Harper, a dog who had been left behind. The volunteers try their best to feed the many stray dogs that are known to frequent this area.
A Brother Asked His Sister and Her Baby to Leave a Fancy Dinner & His Reasoning Actually Makes Sense

On the surface, kicking your breastfeeding sister out of a restaurant sounds awful. But hear this Reddit user out. He took to the “AITA” forum to share his story, and there are so many people who took his side in this situation. The user explained that he had planned to purpose to his girlfriend Jessy during a family dinner at a Michelin-star restaurant. The spot, he said, is very high end, has a strict dress code, and doesn’t allow children under 14. He made the booking 10 months in advance and put his credit card down for 12 people. In the...
Hero Dog Sacrifices Himself To Save His Entire Family From Fire

The Butler family was calmly asleep when their Florida home unexpectedly caught on fire. The fire alarm only beeped a couple of times before shutting down, failing to wake the family up. Lucky for them, their Jack Russell Terrier, Zippy, quickly realized the danger of the situation and started running around the house, barking to wake the family up.
Rescue Kitty With 4 Ears And One Eye Escapes Misery After Finding His Forever Home

Meet Frankie, short for Frankenkitten. As you might have already noticed, Frankie’s a little different. He has four ears and had to have one of his eyes removed. However, if you told him he didn’t fit the norm, Frankie probably wouldn’t understand you. After going through everything fate threw at him, the little guy has adapted to living in the big world and his foster family is there to help when he gets a little overwhelmed.
Elephant With Lame Leg Who Was Forced To Work Is Finally Free From Fear

Kabu the elephant has not had an easy life. She was injured a a calf, but still forced to work for the illegal logging trade despite a lame leg. Her plight came to the attention of Lek Chailert, founder of Save Elephant Foundation. Upon seeing Kabu’s condition, Lek set out to find her. The lame elephant worked very high in the mountains in Thailand and when Lek saw her she could see the fear and confusion in the elephant’s eyes.
Dog Traveled 40 Miles To Find His Way Back To The Woman He Loves

Psychotherapist Seneca Krueger adopted Zelda, a timid and fearful dog, a year ago. What Seneca never anticipated is the trip that tiny Zelda would do to return to her side. The woman has committed herself to collecting rescued dogs and helping them restore their confidence in people so that they might eventually have a forever family.
This Dog Is So Happy To Be Reunited With His Mother After 2 Years

Linda Harmon lost her cherished dog, Twixx, around two years ago. The naughty dog was a skilled escape artist who dug large holes in the fence. One of his failed escape attempts left him with a scar on his skull. Linda’s husband erected metal posts around the yard’s fence to...
