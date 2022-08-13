Read full article on original website
dailyphew.com
After Losing Their Owner, A Cute Pig And Pit Bull Find A Home Together
Since her neighbor’s tragically untimely death, Jessica Overlock, who resides with her family in Ohio, Arizona (the United States), has been caring for his dogs. Despite not being the most conventional pet pair, Penelope Rose the pig and Ruby Sue the pit bull were able to find a home where they could live together.
dailyphew.com
This Dog Brings The Bed Closer To His Little Brother, Who Was Unwell, So That He Could Rest Comfortably A Great Gesture Of Love
Since they became brothers, Spanky and Roman have been inseparable, and recently, a video of the two of them pushing the bed closer to Roman has won over viewers’ hearts. A few weeks ago, Roman’s ear started to swell and grow infected; when his owner took him to the veterinarian, they discovered that he had a bruise on his ear and had to perform surgery to treat it.
dailyphew.com
Shelter creates a ‘real-life’ living room for dogs to show off their personalities
We’ve lost sight of the fact that shelter-dependent dogs need and deserve care as they wait to be adopted. That’s where the concept for this Ohio shelter originated, which designed a space where dogs could unwind and feel at home in order to get them ready for a home.
dailyphew.com
Dog Is Very Happy After Donating Blood To Save The Life Of A Puppy
A cute dog performed an unexpected yet endearing thing. A 7-year-old dog named Jax gave blood to save an anemic puppy. Jax Fowler’s mother, Jennifer Fowler, a veterinarian herself, said her dog is eager to assist. As she stated on LADbible:. He enjoys all forms of attention and maintains...
dailyphew.com
Man Finds Seven Abandoned Puppies On An Uninhabited Island
Junior Cook had no idea that he would take part in a remarkable rescue when he was scuba diving off a small Canadian island close to Cross Keys, Manitoba. The little island, which was meant to be abandoned, made a number of weird noises when he and his traveling companion were at sea.
dailyphew.com
Scared Dog Does Not Stop Hugging Her Rescuers Very Grateful
The vice president of the Orlando, Florida-based rescue organization Furever Bully Love Rescue is Natalie Olivieri. Near a sizable field in Redland, Florida, she discovered Harper, a dog who had been left behind. The volunteers try their best to feed the many stray dogs that are known to frequent this area.
dailyphew.com
Homeless Dog Wags Her Tail At Everyone Who Passes By In The Hope Of Being Rescued
When a group of rescuers in Sri Lanka noticed a homeless dog, she demonstrated that perseverance pays off. Although her days were uncertain, the little girl who lived in Nuwela Eliya’s chilly streets never gave up hope that someone would come to her aid. She had a happy disposition...
dailyphew.com
Hero Dog Sacrifices Himself To Save His Entire Family From Fire
The Butler family was calmly asleep when their Florida home unexpectedly caught on fire. The fire alarm only beeped a couple of times before shutting down, failing to wake the family up. Lucky for them, their Jack Russell Terrier, Zippy, quickly realized the danger of the situation and started running around the house, barking to wake the family up.
dailyphew.com
Rescue Kitty With 4 Ears And One Eye Escapes Misery After Finding His Forever Home
Meet Frankie, short for Frankenkitten. As you might have already noticed, Frankie’s a little different. He has four ears and had to have one of his eyes removed. However, if you told him he didn’t fit the norm, Frankie probably wouldn’t understand you. After going through everything fate threw at him, the little guy has adapted to living in the big world and his foster family is there to help when he gets a little overwhelmed.
dailyphew.com
Elderly Lion Couple That Were Soulmates Are Put To Sleep At The Same Time So Neither Has To Live Alone
The Los Angeles Zoo announced that animal care and health staff had made the difficult decision to put two of their lions to sleep at the same time. 21-year-old soulmates Hubert and Kalisa were euthanized “due to their declining health and age-related illnesses that had diminished their quality of life.”
dailyphew.com
Elephant With Lame Leg Who Was Forced To Work Is Finally Free From Fear
Kabu the elephant has not had an easy life. She was injured a a calf, but still forced to work for the illegal logging trade despite a lame leg. Her plight came to the attention of Lek Chailert, founder of Save Elephant Foundation. Upon seeing Kabu’s condition, Lek set out to find her. The lame elephant worked very high in the mountains in Thailand and when Lek saw her she could see the fear and confusion in the elephant’s eyes.
dailyphew.com
In Order For The Dog With The Tumor To Spend His Final Days In Love, A Man Adopted It
When a guy in Argentina chose to adopt a dog with a tumor so that he may spend his final days in the company of love, he offered the canine the most wonderful parting present. In the latter weeks of his life, Luciano Karosas, a man from Berazategui, Buenos Aires, decided to keep the dog in his home.
dailyphew.com
Before And After Photos Of A Dog That Was Returned To The Shelter 4 Times
Blossom surprised everyone with her gorgeous grin when Sophie Gamand took her first snapshot of her in 2014. Sadly, the pup looks very different in a fresh picture shoot six years later since she has already made four trips back to the Town of Brookhaven Animal Shelter. The pit bull...
dailyphew.com
Dog Traveled 40 Miles To Find His Way Back To The Woman He Loves
Psychotherapist Seneca Krueger adopted Zelda, a timid and fearful dog, a year ago. What Seneca never anticipated is the trip that tiny Zelda would do to return to her side. The woman has committed herself to collecting rescued dogs and helping them restore their confidence in people so that they might eventually have a forever family.
dailyphew.com
This Dog Is So Happy To Be Reunited With His Mother After 2 Years
Linda Harmon lost her cherished dog, Twixx, around two years ago. The naughty dog was a skilled escape artist who dug large holes in the fence. One of his failed escape attempts left him with a scar on his skull. Linda’s husband erected metal posts around the yard’s fence to...
dailyphew.com
Kitty Grows Up Hugging His Human Every Day, Won’t Stop Even After Becoming A GIANT
Meet Tihon, the giant Maine Coon cat who just wants to cuddle every chance he gets. “He likes to sit in my arms all the time. He doesn’t like to be alone, and always follows me wherever I go, even the bathroom,” Moscow-based Tihon’s human mom told Love Meow.
