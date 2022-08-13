ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hiker Stumbles Upon Strange, ‘Abandoned’ Campsite, Looks Like the Start of a Horror Movie

A hiker in Montana recently stumbled upon a scene that looks like something out of a horror film. In a now-viral Tiktok, Ron Ulrich was hiking in grizzly country in Montana, filming himself talking about his new job, when he paused suddenly. He showed viewers what he’d just come across, and the sight is somewhat jarring. A totally abandoned campsite about 2.5 miles from the trailhead, according to Ulrich’s captions.
Dog Was Walking And Sees A Man On A Bench, Suddenly Realizes She Knows Him

Dogs are such unique creatures that they never forget individuals they meet and who somehow grow to be significant figures in their life. Poodle dog named Rave is known for always being very loving and never missing a chance to welcome her buddies. She demonstrated that if you are a wonderful friend to Rave, you will always have a place in her heart, regardless of how much time has passed.
Quadriplegic bed-bound man, 62, is issued an eviction notice by his landlord after 25 years living in his modified Hove home with his full-time carer partner amid bitter three-year legal battle

A quadriplegic, bed-bound man is living in fear of losing his Sunderland home after his landlord issued an eviction notice. Dr Harvey Cowe, 62, who lives in Hove with his wife Sheree, 55, received a notice for eviction on August 2. Dr Cowe has been effectively paralysed from the neck...
Angry Horse Brutally Ragdolls A Poor Sheep

Can’t say I’ve ever seen something like this before. I’ll admit, I’ve seen a number of videos of bears mauling elk calves alive, and plenty of videos of bison goring people at Yellowstone National Park, but as far as a horse just rag dolling a sheep in this gruesome of a fashion? Yeah, that’s a first no doubt… In this viral footage, you can see a horse going absolutely apesh*t on a defenseless sheep, who appears to have been dead […] The post Angry Horse Brutally Ragdolls A Poor Sheep first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Lion Cub Tries To Roar For The First Time In Front Of Proud Mother

I’ll admit, baby animals can be pretty adorable, whether they’re bear cubs, lion cubs, a foal, or hell, all of them. They’re so cute, that you tend to forget to think about how a lot of these baby animals will grow into creatures that will relentlessly tear you apart if you cross paths with them the wrong way.
Dog Abandoned In A Parking Lot Does Not Stop Hugging His Rescuers

If there is one thing about the handsome Clarence that stands out, it is that he treats others with a lot of affection in the hopes that they would return the favor. This adorable golden retriever mix who is 4 years old has just one goal in mind: to embrace everyone he encounters and win their hearts.
EXCLUSIVE: 'We will never rent again!' Family calls out their landlord after she tried to kick them out of their home and made their life a 'nightmare' - forcing them to uproot the lives of their two kids

A Sydney family of four has revealed why they will never rent again after a series of 'nightmare' battles with their landlord. Faye James, 47, and her husband Darrin, 55, have been forced to uproot their lives in North Curl Curl, on Sydney's Northern Beaches, and move up the NSW coast after being charged a 'ridiculous' amount of rent by their landlord.
