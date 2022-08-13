A former LACFD member claims he was ordered to take photographs of the Kobe Bryant crash scene … this according to new testimony in the trial. Brian Jordan — an ex-captain with the Los Angeles County Fire Department — testified that while he doesn’t recall being at the actual site of the crash due to memory issues, he clearly remembers being told to take pictures by high-ranking officials.

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO