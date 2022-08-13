ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beverly Hills, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Beverly Hills, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Los Angeles, CA
City
Inglewood, CA
City
Beverly Hills, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
nypressnews.com

Woman killed, 2 people after shooting in Wilmington neighborhood

WILMINGTON, LOS ANGELES (KABC) — A woman was killed and two people were hospitalized after a shooting Tuesday in Wilmington. The shooting was reported just after 2 p.m. in the 800 block of Lagoon Avenue of the neighborhood near the harbor. Firefighters and Los Angeles Police Department units responded....
LOS ANGELES, CA
nypressnews.com

Composite sketch released in Pasadena man’s murder

Police released a composite sketch of a man wanted in the fatal shooting of a Pasadena man. The shooting happened on May 2 in the 1700 block of North Fair Oaks Avenue. Officers arrived on the scene to find a man down in the common area of an apartment complex.
PASADENA, CA
nypressnews.com

One wounded following shooting in Chino Hills; suspect at large

Authorities were investigating a shooting that left one person wounded in Chino Hills early Monday morning. According to Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, deputies were dispatched to the scene on Butterfield Ranch Road after receiving several reports of gunshots in the area. When they arrived, they found one victim...
CHINO HILLS, CA
nypressnews.com

Ex-LACFD Captain Claims He Was Ordered To Photograph Kobe Crash Scene

A former LACFD member claims he was ordered to take photographs of the Kobe Bryant crash scene … this according to new testimony in the trial. Brian Jordan — an ex-captain with the Los Angeles County Fire Department — testified that while he doesn’t recall being at the actual site of the crash due to memory issues, he clearly remembers being told to take pictures by high-ranking officials.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Neiman Marcus#Police#Property Crime
nypressnews.com

Compton installs first set of Botts’ Dots meant to stop street takeovers

Frustrated with street takeovers clogging their city’s streets, Compton officials hope that their new installation of literal bumps in the road will deter anyone trying to do donuts in intersections. “It’s all fun until something happens,” said Compton City Councilmember Andre Spicer. “It’s all fun until somebody gets hurt.”...
COMPTON, CA
nypressnews.com

Youth sports coach Chris Flores charged with molesting teen athlete in O.C.

A well-known youth sports coach was charged Monday with molesting a 15-year-old girl, and investigators are asking for the public’s help finding possible additional victims. Chris Flores, 37, who goes by the nickname Coach Frogg, pleaded not guilty Monday to four felony counts of committing a lewd act on a child and two counts of sexual penetration by a foreign object. He faces a maximum sentence of six years and four months in state prison if convicted.
SANTA ANA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Chevrolet
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
nypressnews.com

UCLA tight end Mike Martinez has left the program, Chip Kelly confirms

Mike Martinez, UCLA’s most experienced and best blocking tight end, is no longer with the program. Bruins coach Chip Kelly confirmed Martinez’s departure Tuesday as his team entered the second half of preseason training camp but did not specify a reason for the exit. Martinez had not participated in practice since the spring, when he returned from the leg injury that had sidelined him for most of the 2021 season.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy