Australian Actress Laura McCulloch Arrested After Allegedly Going Missing in Los Angeles – E! Online
A missing Australian actress has been found following a search party to locate her. It turns out Laura McCulloch was arrested and has been held at the Santa Monica Jail since Aug. 13, police said. A GoFundMe page hosted by her cousin Merrie McCulloch stated that her “much loved Laura”...
Video shows woman destroying Mid-Wilshire 7-Eleven store before allegedly starting fire
MID-WILSHIRE, LOS ANGELES (KABC) — A woman is facing arson charges after allegedly starting a fire Monday night inside a 7-Eleven store in the Mid-Wilshire area during a barricade situation, police say. It happened around 9:30 p.m. at the store near the intersection of Olympic Boulevard and La Brea...
Man arrested after couple pistol-whipped, Rolex stolen during robbery outside Rowland Heights market
ROWLAND HEIGHTS, Calif. (KABC) — A suspect was arrested in connection with an armed robbery outside a 99 Ranch Market in Rowland Heights in which a man and a woman were pistol-whipped and had a $60,000 Rolex watch stolen from them. Demoryie Watts, 21, was arrested Friday for robbery,...
Sunset Strip shooting victim struggles to recover from brain injury as suspects remain outstanding
LOS ANGELES (KABC) — It’s been four months since Christopher Martin was shot in the head while trying to stop his friends from being robbed on the Sunset Strip. He wasn’t expected to survive the shooting. But his family says Christopher is a fighter. His head injury...
Woman killed, 2 people after shooting in Wilmington neighborhood
WILMINGTON, LOS ANGELES (KABC) — A woman was killed and two people were hospitalized after a shooting Tuesday in Wilmington. The shooting was reported just after 2 p.m. in the 800 block of Lagoon Avenue of the neighborhood near the harbor. Firefighters and Los Angeles Police Department units responded....
Composite sketch released in Pasadena man’s murder
Police released a composite sketch of a man wanted in the fatal shooting of a Pasadena man. The shooting happened on May 2 in the 1700 block of North Fair Oaks Avenue. Officers arrived on the scene to find a man down in the common area of an apartment complex.
One wounded following shooting in Chino Hills; suspect at large
Authorities were investigating a shooting that left one person wounded in Chino Hills early Monday morning. According to Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, deputies were dispatched to the scene on Butterfield Ranch Road after receiving several reports of gunshots in the area. When they arrived, they found one victim...
Ex-LACFD Captain Claims He Was Ordered To Photograph Kobe Crash Scene
A former LACFD member claims he was ordered to take photographs of the Kobe Bryant crash scene … this according to new testimony in the trial. Brian Jordan — an ex-captain with the Los Angeles County Fire Department — testified that while he doesn’t recall being at the actual site of the crash due to memory issues, he clearly remembers being told to take pictures by high-ranking officials.
Kobe Bryant photos trial: Deputy sent graphic images of remains while playing ‘Call of Duty’
LOS ANGELES (KABC) — Jurors in the Kobe Bryant photos trial Tuesday heard from a deputy who shared gruesome images while playing the video game “Call of Duty,” another deputy who showed them to a bartender – and a captain who raised alarms about the sheriff’s efforts to keep the scandal out of the public eye.
Nipsey Hussle’s star on Hollywood Walk of Fame unveiled on what would’ve been his 37th birthday
LOS ANGELES (KABC) — Three years after his murder, rapper Nipsey Hussle was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on what would’ve been his 37th birthday. The star is located in front of Amoeba Music on Hollywood Boulevard. While Hussle was honored for his...
Compton installs first set of Botts’ Dots meant to stop street takeovers
Frustrated with street takeovers clogging their city’s streets, Compton officials hope that their new installation of literal bumps in the road will deter anyone trying to do donuts in intersections. “It’s all fun until something happens,” said Compton City Councilmember Andre Spicer. “It’s all fun until somebody gets hurt.”...
Youth sports coach Chris Flores charged with molesting teen athlete in O.C.
A well-known youth sports coach was charged Monday with molesting a 15-year-old girl, and investigators are asking for the public’s help finding possible additional victims. Chris Flores, 37, who goes by the nickname Coach Frogg, pleaded not guilty Monday to four felony counts of committing a lewd act on a child and two counts of sexual penetration by a foreign object. He faces a maximum sentence of six years and four months in state prison if convicted.
Black mom sues L.A. Unified over cotton-picking project at elementary school, suit says
A Black parent filed a civil rights lawsuit last week against the Los Angeles Unified School District and the Board of Education, saying that a cotton field was set up at an elementary school in 2017 that was intended to teach students about the experiences of slaves. Rashunda Pitts said...
4 million Southern Californians asked to stop watering outdoors for 15 days, starting Sept. 6
The Metropolitan Water District is calling on Southern Californians to stop outdoor watering for a full 15 days so they can make emergency repairs on a critical imported water pipeline. The shutdown, which would start on Sept. 6, is projected to affect more than 4 million people, including water customers...
Disneyland Resort’s ‘Magic Key’: Annual pass prices now more expensive
ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) — Renewing your Disneyland Magic Key this week? If you bought the most expensive annual pass last year, you’re going to be paying more this time around. Annual pass renewals go on sale to existing passholders on Thursday, and according to the park’s price listings,...
Nearly 50,000 LAUSD students reported absent on first day of new school year
LOS ANGELES (KABC) — The Los Angeles Unified School District kicked off the new school year with nearly 50,000 students reported absent on the first day of class. On Monday, 11% of LAUSD students were no-shows. Classes resumed amid relaxed COVID-19 protocols that made for a smoother entrance to...
10 fraternities cut ties with USC amidst ongoing crackdown on parties
A number of fraternities associated with the University of Southern California have opted to sever ties due to a strict set of rules imposed by the university in the wake of a series of sexual assault accusations made last year that stem from fraternity parties. “That really affects the women...
UCLA tight end Mike Martinez has left the program, Chip Kelly confirms
Mike Martinez, UCLA’s most experienced and best blocking tight end, is no longer with the program. Bruins coach Chip Kelly confirmed Martinez’s departure Tuesday as his team entered the second half of preseason training camp but did not specify a reason for the exit. Martinez had not participated in practice since the spring, when he returned from the leg injury that had sidelined him for most of the 2021 season.
