ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ballinger, TX

Comments / 21

Shirley Johnson
3d ago

This is a beautiful story. God bless you patent for taking the time to help this donkey live and grow. You are a wonderful person 🤗❤️😘🥰 i’m so glad your dogs have accepted this little donkey

Reply(1)
32
Ruadh
3d ago

Such a heart warming story. He's so cute and the two of you are cute together he will think of you as his mother all his life. totally awesome.

Reply
20
Jeffrey Edwards
3d ago

He's just a cute little guy Seems like hes sound a new mama and she's sounding new baby God works in great ways

Reply
21
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Local
Texas Pets & Animals
Local
Texas Society
City
Ballinger, TX
buckinghamshirelive.com

Woman dashed to toilet for 'No 2' but gave birth to surprise baby in loo

A trainee flight attendant claims she was passed as 'fit to fly' just weeks before giving birth to a surprise full-term baby in the toilet - that she thought was just a number two. Lucy Jones said she started having back and stomach ache one evening but just shrugged it off as period pain as hers was due at the end of the week.
CELEBRITIES
dailyphew.com

Dog Was Walking And Sees A Man On A Bench, Suddenly Realizes She Knows Him

Dogs are such unique creatures that they never forget individuals they meet and who somehow grow to be significant figures in their life. Poodle dog named Rave is known for always being very loving and never missing a chance to welcome her buddies. She demonstrated that if you are a wonderful friend to Rave, you will always have a place in her heart, regardless of how much time has passed.
PETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Donkey#Riding Horses#Livestock#Farm Animals#Dog
Maya Devi

Goat gives birth to offspring with 'human-like' features

A goat gave birth to a baby with a rare "humanoid" appearance in the Cachar district of the north-eastern state of Assam in India. This incident took place in Gangapur village in Dholai Vidhan Sabha Constituency in December 2021. Shankar Das, who owns the goat, was left stunned by the turn of events.
buzznicked.com

Rare Kitten Born With ‘Two Faces’ Grows Up To Be The Most Adorable Cat Ever

Usually when someone is two-faced, we hold it against them. There’s even a super-villain named two-face who has been fighting Batman for years. Well there is nothing evil or villainous about this two-faced ball of fur. Meet Narnia, he is a two-toned cat who was born in 2017. Professional animal photographer Jean-Michel Labat shared photographs of Narnia and the pictures made headlines all over the internet. Well almost two years later we were wondering what this incredibly unique cat looks like today and our jaws hit the floor as soon as we found out. Narnia is all grown up and even more beautiful than ever. The circumstances that caused this rare phenomenon are the result of feline chimera. The cells contain two types of DNA caused from two embryos fusing together. The result is this beautiful fur pattern you see in Narnia.
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Pets
Aabha Gopan

Single dad horrified after accidently reading teenage daughter's texts

Teenage is a tricky phase of life where children find their identities, undergo body changes and hormone surges, develop a sense of independence, and more. Some teenagers might engage in illegal (for their age) activities. Therefore, parents might have to observe their teenagers to guide them correctly.
natureworldnews.com

Five Puppies Died, Four Hospitalized as Owner Left Pets in Backyard in Sweltering Heat— Texas

After being abandoned in a Texas backyard in the sweltering heat, five puppies died and four more had to be taken to the hospital right away. According to a local news source, Fox 26 Houston, on Wednesday, authorities discovered the dogs, including their mother, eight puppies, and in various stages of heat distress in a backyard in West Houston. The incident's date was mentioned in the report.

Comments / 0

Community Policy