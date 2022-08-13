ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Studs and duds from Bears' preseason win vs. Chiefs

By Alyssa Barbieri
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01YMuO_0hGOsVzp00

The Chicago Bears opened the preseason with a 19-14 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs on Saturday at Soldier Field. And it was thanks in large part to their rookies.

The Bears were held scoreless in the first half, but they rebounded to score 19 unanswered points in the second half. The Chiefs scored all 14 of their points in the first half.

While Bears starters saw action for a couple of series, fans got a look at the guys further down the depth chart. And there were some standout performances among them.

We’re taking a look at the studs and duds from Chicago’s preseason win over Kansas City, which included quite a few rookies.

Stud: LB Jack Sanborn

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YSCrO_0hGOsVzp00
AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

Undrafted rookie linebacker Jack Sanborn stole the show during Saturday’s preseason win, and he made quite a push for a roster spot. Sanborn was all over the field, where he made big plays on both defense and special teams. Sanborn’s stat line is impressive, which included two takeaways on the afternoon. He had an interception and fumble recovery in the second half that jumpstarted Chicago’s comeback. Sanborn led the Bears with 7 solo tackles and added 1 tackle-for-loss and 1 pass breakup.

Stud: DT Trevon Coley

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bRm0k_0hGOsVzp00
USA Today Sports

Defensive tackle Trevon Coley just joined the Bears last week, but he’s already making a strong impression. There were some defensive standouts for Chicago, and Coley was definitely one of them. Coley had two sacks in the second half for the Bears, which stalled some drives by Kansas City’s backups. Overall, Coley had 2 tackles, 2 tackles-for-loss, 2 sacks, 3 QB hits and 1 pass breakup. For someone who just joined the team and is looking to push for a roster spot, that’s the kind of performance you need.

Stud: WR Tajae Sharpe

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FEgwz_0hGOsVzp00
Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports

Tajae Sharpe has been stealing the show during training camp with injuries to some of Chicago’s top wideouts. Many were hoping it would translate to live action, and it most certainly did. Sharpe caught both passes thrown his way on Saturday for 44 yards, including an impressive sideline grab by quarterback Justin Fields. Sharpe made a nice adjustment on the ball and hauled it in down the right sideline for the 19-yard reception. It was one of those you-have-to-see-it-to-believe-it receptions.

Stud: RB Trestan Ebner

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47xzq6_0hGOsVzp00
Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports

Rookie running back Trestan Ebner has been flashing his impressive playmaking skills throughout training camp, and the NFL world finally caught a glimpse during Saturday’s preseason opener. Ebner was impressive both on the ground and out of the backfield. He had six carries for a team-high 31 yards (5.2 average) and added one catch for a 12-yard touchdown. Ebner also returned two kickoffs for 53 yards (26.5 average). Ebner continues to flash this summer, and he’s going to carve out a nice role for himself on this team.

Stud: S Jaquan Brisker

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LMJY4_0hGOsVzp00
Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Rookie safety Jaquan Brisker has been one of the standouts since his arrival in Chicago, and he was itching to get to live action. Brisker had an impressive outing in his preseason debut, where he showed his ability as a physical, ballhawking safety. Brisker totaled 4 tackles, including 1 tackle-for-loss, as well as a pass breakup. Brisker has been making a name for himself taking the ball away this summer, and he nearly had an interception early in the first half that went just off his hands. But there’s little doubt that his turnover mindset will soon translate to results on the field.

Stud: P Trenton Gill

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PYTOU_0hGOsVzp00
Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports

Rookie punter Trenton Gill was the busiest guy on the field for the Bears on Saturday, especially earlier in the first half. Gill showcased his strong leg and directional kicking. He had seven punts for 298 yards (averaging 42.6 yards per punt), including three punts downed inside the 20-yard line. Gill’s longest punt of the day was 53 yards. Players and coaches have raved about Gill stepping up as a rookie, and he’s showing that he has what it takes to handle the workload as the starting punter.

Stud: QB Trevor Siemian

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZinB7_0hGOsVzp00
AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

Justin Fields was limited to three series in Chicago’s preseason opener, so Bears fans got plenty of Trevor Siemian and Nathan Peterman on Saturday. Siemian led the Bears to three scoring drives in the beginning of the second half, including two touchdowns and a field goal. He had a 12-yard touchdown pass to Ebner and 13-yard touchdown pass to Dazz Newsome. Siemian completed 7-of-13 passes for 89 yards and two touchdowns for a 115.1 passer rating.

Dud: CB Lamar Jackson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42floA_0hGOsVzp00
Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports

With a number of Bears cornerbacks sidelined with injuries, Lamar Jackson got an opportunity to play with the starters during Saturday’s game. While Jackson has impressed during training camp, he definitely had his share of struggles. Most notably when it comes to tackling. That was evident on Kansas City’s first offensive series, where Jackson failed to wrap up running back Isaih Pacheco on first-and-goal from the 10-yard line. As Jackson looks to make a push for one of those final cornerback spots, he’s going to need to make those kind of plays moving forward.

Dud: Soldier Field grounds crew

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MaQtH_0hGOsVzp00
Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports

No doubt the biggest dud of the game was the Soldier Field turf, which was in rough shape for an NFL preseason game that left many furious and concerned for player safety. Elton John played at Soldier Field last week, and the fans did a number on the field. But a week after, it certainly didn’t look up to playing standards. While it was better than Tuesday when the Bears took the field for Family Fest, the field conditions remain a huge concern as the team looks to move to Arlington Heights.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Deion Sanders Girlfriend Photos

Deion Sanders' longtime girlfriend, Tracey Edmonds, shared some adorable photos on social media earlier this week. The longtime girlfriend of the former NFL star turned college football head coach shared some cool throwback photos. "FOREVER young, fly, and FINE!! @deionsanders Happy Birthday Baby!! I ❤️ you!!" she wrote.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Cowboys Cheerleaders Locker Room Video

New locker room reveal videos aren't just for football teams. They're for cheerleaders, too. The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders unveiled their new 2022 locker room earlier this month. It was pretty emotional. "First look at our 2022 locker room reveal," the Cowboys cheerleaders wrote. Cowboys fans are loving it. "Time for...
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Football
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Missouri Football
Local
Illinois Sports
Kansas City, MO
Sports
Local
Illinois Football
Chicago, IL
Sports
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Kansas City, MO
Kansas City, MO
Football
The Spun

Chiefs Have Reportedly Cut Player Following Trade

The Kansas City Chiefs have reportedly cut ties with a veteran cornerback. Per Ari Meirov, the Chiefs have waived cornerback Lonnie Harrison Jr just a few months after he was acquired in a trade from the Houston Texans. The Chiefs look to be set at the position with Trent McDuffie...
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Jaguars' Quarterback Cut Monday

Ahead of tomorrow's deadline to cut down to an 85-man roster, the Jacksonville Jaguars waived five players this afternoon. Among the roster cuts was reserve quarterback Jake Luton, who was a sixth-round pick of the Jaguars in 2020. Luton signed a futures deal with the team back in February after spending 2021 with the Seahawks and Dolphins.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
The Spun

Look: Aaron Rodgers Reportedly Made Big Appearance Change

Aaron Rodgers showed up to the Green Bay Packers' first preseason game this weekend with quite the facial hair look. The MVP quarterback was rocking a mustache and some long hair as he strutted into the locker room. Rodgers' look went viral:. The mustache is gone, though. According to reports...
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Michael Irvin Believes 1 NFL Team Could Go Undefeated This Year

Michael Irvin is known to let his Cowboys and University of Miami fandom get the best of him, and that showed itself once again on Monday. Appearing on ESPN's "First Take" for Stephen A. Smith's return, a fired up Michael Irvin said that his former team has a chance of catching the undefeated '72 Dolphins with one caveat:
DALLAS, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Fields
Person
Trevor Siemian
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Names Surprise Team To Watch This Season

Much of the college football world is selling its Auburn stock, but not Paul Finebaum. The ESPN personality made his regular appearance on "McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning," telling the hosts that he wouldn't be shocked if the Tigers surprise some folks this season. The prelude of the season...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Troubling Herschel Walker Ex-Wife News

Herschel Walker's ex-wife, Cindy, is featured prominently in a new political ad targeting the former NFL star turned U.S. Senate candidate. Walker's ex-wife, Cindy DeAngelis Grossman, appears at the end of the ad. "Do you think you know Herschel Walker? Well, think again," a woman's voice says as highlights of...
NFL
The Spun

Jets Release Wide Receiver Following Their Big Signing

The New York Jets signed Pro Bowl tackle Duane Brown to be their new left tackle for the 2022 season. Unfortunately, signing Brown means that one wide receiver has to lose his roster spot. On Monday, the Jets formally signed Brown to a deal. In a corresponding move, they released...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Preseason#Stud#American Football#The Chicago Bears#The Kansas City Chiefs#The Chiefs Scored
The Spun

Ravens Reportedly Cut Veteran Quarterback On Tuesday

The Baltimore Ravens are reportedly trimming down their quarterback room before Tuesday's deadline for roster cuts. All NFL teams have until 4 p.m. to reduce their roster from 90 to 85 players. According to Pro Football Network's Aaron Wilson, the Ravens will move closer to that new limit by releasing Brett Hundley.
BALTIMORE, MD
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Christian McCaffrey's Racy Boat Photos

Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey and his girlfriend, Olivia Culpo, recently enjoyed a day in the ocean. Over the weekend, Culpo shared photos of them on a boat. In one of the pictures, it looks like McCaffrey is trying to bite her. Culpo, a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model, used...
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Baker Mayfield Wife Photo

The Baker Mayfield era in underway in Carolina. On Saturday, the former Cleveland Browns quarterback made his debut with the Panthers, starting at quarterback. The Mayfields spent four seasons in Cleveland, before moving on to Carolina. Baker's wife, Emily, is ready for the new era to begin. Fans are appreciative.
CHARLOTTE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Jimmy Johnson Makes His Opinion On Dolphins Very Clear

It's been a while since the Miami Dolphins were legitimate contenders in the AFC. Jimmy Johnson thinks that could change this year. The former Dolphins head coach believes this is the most-talented roster the AFC East franchise has had in a long time. “This may be be the most talented...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

140K+
Followers
185K+
Post
53M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy