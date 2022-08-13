Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
There's an Incredible Lantern Festival Coming to Ohio This WeekendTravel MavenOhio State
Popular celeb-owned restaurant chain set to open its first Ohio location this weekKristen WaltersMiamisburg, OH
Art in the City: Wrapping up the event. A look at the people that made it successful.Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
3 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Dayton, Ohio: Get ready for First Friday, Art in the city Pre-pARTy !Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
dayton247now.com
National Museum of the USAF hosting Marine Corps Art Exhibit
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- A temporary display on loan from the National Museum of the Marine Corps has officially opened at the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force. The traveling art exhibition Honor, Courage, Commitment: Marine Corps Art, 1975-2018, sponsored by the Marine Corps Heritage Foundation, will be on view in the museum's Cold War Gallery through December 17.
dayton247now.com
Dayton Convention Center Renovation Launch held on Tuesday
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Dayton area dignitaries and business leaders gathered to celebrate the launch of the the Dayton Convention Center renovation project on Tuesday, August 16. The event marks the beginning of the transformational and innovative improvements needed to bring additional economic opportunities to the Miami Valley. "This is...
Fox 19
Top 10 retired Kings Island rides we miss the most on National Roller Coaster Day
CINCINNATI (CINCINNATI ENQUIRER) -Amusement parks play an endless game of one-upmanship, always searching for the tallest and fastest new thrills. However, for every Orion (which opened in 2020), places like Kings Island lose a Vortex, according to our media partners at the Cincinnati Enquirer. And some of those retired rides are still fondly remembered.
The River: Cap’n Jack remembered for his many years on the river and his death on a shantyboat
The riverboat captain is a storyteller, and Captain Don Sanders will be sharing the stories of his long association with the river — from discovery to a way of love and life. This is a part of a long and continuing story. Special to NKyTribune. “Guess you heard they...
Times Gazette
Family to family: Bill Marine Ford purchased by Busam Automotive
WILMINGTON — In 1960, Bill Marine and his family settled in Wilmington and began their family-owned car dealership, beginning their great legacy in the area. For 62 years, the Bill Marine Family has been a staple in the Clinton County community — and now they welcome another family to join them.
Watch: Fritz the hippo explores the outdoor habitat for the first time
Since he was born, Fritz has remained in the indoor habitat with his mother, Bibi, to bond. Monday marked his first appearance in the outdoor habitat.
dayton247now.com
Isaiah 117 House, which cares for kids awaiting foster placement, heads to Miami Valley
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Isaiah 117 House, a Tennessee-based organization that cares for children awaiting foster placement, is heading to the Miami Valley. If a child is removed in a county without an Isaiah 117 House, the child must wait in the child welfare services office. Isaiah 117 House allows a child to never go to an office, but a home with loving volunteers instead.
dayton247now.com
Piqua Art Council announces Inaugural Bourbon Affair
PIQUA, Ohio (WKEF) - Tickets are now on sale for Piqua Arts Council’s Inaugural Bourbon Affair!. The new event includes bourbon and wine tasting, specialized food pairings, Viva La Strings, and a silent auction. The Bourbon Affair takes place at The Gallery Venue & Event Center on November 5th....
dayton247now.com
Pineview hosting Neighborhood Block Party on Aug. 20
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- On Saturday, August 20, the Pineview Neighborhood Association is hosting the Pineview Neighborhood Block Party on Roejack Drive in Dayton. A Dayton Fire Truck will be present and children are encouraged to ask the fireman some questions. Neighbors will also celebrate the winner of the Neighborhood Writing Contest, with cash awards for first and second place.
dayton.com
Germantown restaurant, a longtime fixture in the community, closes
KJ’s, a family-owned and operated restaurant in Germantown, announced on Facebook Saturday, Aug. 13 they are closing its doors. “I am closing KJ’s as of today (Saturday, Aug. 13). I will try to get on soon and thank and acknowledge all those strong supporters through the years,” the Facebook post said.
5 Places To Get Great Fried Chicken in Ohio
If you're craving some delicious fried chicken, here are 5 places in Ohio that will satisfy your taste-buds. This takeout joint serves some of the most delicious and mouthwatering fried chicken in Northeast Ohio. You can choose to have your chicken covered in one of four delicious breadings: mild, Cajun, honey crisp, or seasoned. If you get a meal, you'll get some of their chicken, plus delectable honey-soaked biscuits and two sides (patrons suggest the rice & greens and mac & cheese).
2 graves in local cemetery ‘finally’ get tombstones
The tombstones in Liberty Township tell thousands of stories -- famous people, hard workers, people who just lived a good life. There's even a memorial marker for a dog that's 140 years old. Monday, two graves received headstones that told a story that had previously been untold.
Daily Advocate
The GREAT Darke County Fair
Entitled the greatest county fair on earth, this Friday will be the opening of the 166th Great Darke County Fair; this year’s fair will run from Aug. 19th to the 27th. The fair was started in 1852 when Dr. I.N. Gard was named chief executive officer and ably led by such men as George Coover, Alfred Kitchen and Noah Arnold to realize the dream and plan for an agricultural fair for the following year. And so it came to pass that on a Wednesday and Thursday, Sept. 7 and 8 of 1853, Darke County indeed had a fair of its own. Greenville, as the county seat, was selected for geographic reasons and thus the initial fair was held on the grounds immediately east of Garst museum.
dayton.com
Trailer for movie filmed in downtown Middletown available on YouTube
A feature film shot entirely in Middletown is being previewed in a trailer now available to watch on YouTube. The United Front Films crew shot “A Bachelor’s Valentine” throughout downtown Middletown in January. The movie is directed by Middletown native Lana Read, who graduated from Monroe High School in 1990, relocated to Cincinnati, then moved back to Middletown.
Carew Tower's last office tenant was also one of the first
In its final days as a Carew Tower tenant, the Wood, Herron & Evans law firm roots for the building it called home for 91 years, nine months.
People across Tri-State blame Altafiber for major issues in their neighborhoods
After we reported last week about issues West Chester neighbors were facing, we heard from people in Liberty Township, Deerfield Township, Hebron and Florence.
Name revealed for baby hippo at Ohio zoo
After more than 200,000 votes were cast, 56% wanted the famous hippo's name to be "Fritz," according to an Instagram post from the Cincinnati Zoo.
Fox 19
Eastgate Mall sold at auction
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Eastgate Mall on the northeast corner of the Interstate 275 and Ohio 32 interchange in Clermont County was sold at auction for $13.3 million, well below its $20 million appraised value, county records show. Deutsche Bank Trust Co. America bought the 1-million-square-foot building at the sheriff’s foreclosure...
SICSA working to find animals forever homes
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) — With this years Clear The Shelters event just weeks away, SICSA Pet Adoption and Wellness Center are preparing to find families for dozens of cats and dogs. “I think the goal is to send as many animals home as we can,” SICSA Director of Adoptions and Alternative Services Jessie Sullivan […]
