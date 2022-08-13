ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Commanders fall short to Panthers in preseason opener: Everything we know

By Bryan Manning
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jUwfX_0hGOmKkS00

The Washington Commanders made a game of it in the fourth quarter, even taking a 21-20 lead late. Still, the Carolina Panthers connected on a 45-yard field goal with 24 seconds remaining to win the preseason opener.

Washington quarterback Carson Wentz played into the second quarter in his first game for the Commanders. Wentz completed 10 of 13 passes for 74 yards. Wentz mainly targeted undrafted rookie tight end Armani Rogers but did have one excellent completion to wide receiver Terry McLaurin.

Taylor Heinicke played the remainder of the second quarter before giving way to rookie Sam Howell in the second half. Howell gave the Commanders a spark, but it wasn’t enough in the end.

Now, here’s everything we know from Washington’s preseason loss to the Panthers.

Final score: Panthers 23, Commanders 21

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2j2NV9_0hGOmKkS00
Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin (17) runs a route covered by Carolina Panthers cornerback Stanley Thomas-Oliver III (23). (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Team 1 2 3 4 Final

Panthers 10 0 10 3 23

Commanders 0 6 0 15 21

The Commanders who did not play

Eleven Commanders did not play in the preseason opener. Chase Young, Logan Thomas and Tyler Larsen are on the PUP list. Cornelius Lucas has yet to practice but, according to head coach Ron Rivera, is close to a return.

Here is the full list, courtesy of Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post.

No new injuries were reported, but we will keep an eye out.

Commanders' standouts

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GAU4w_0hGOmKkS00
Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr. (8) celebrates his touchdown in front of offensive tackle Charles Leno Jr. (72). (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
  • QB Carson Wentz: 10/13, 74 yards
  • QB Sam Howell: 9/16, 143 yards, 3 rushes, 19 yards and 2 touchdowns
  • RB Brian Robinson Jr: 6 rushes, 26 yards, one touchdown, two receptions for 15 yards
  • WR Alex Erickson: 2 catches, 54 yards, caught 2-point conversion
  • LB David Mayo: 5 tackles

Quarterback analysis

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tU879_0hGOmKkS00
Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz (11). (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Carson Wentz: Wentz never appeared too uncomfortable and received good protection from his offensive line. He attempted one big play down the field to Jahan Dotson, but it fell just short. Wentz held on to the ball a bit too long on a couple of his attempts. Overall, it was an encouraging debut effort for Wentz and one to build off next week.

Taylor Heinicke: Heinicke had one sidearm pass that made the highlights. He also showed off his legs with a nice run and remains unafraid to push the ball down the field. That mentality led to an interception in the second quarter, ending a promising drive.

Sam Howell: Howell was phenomenal in his debut. His touchdown run was a thing of beauty, but the following was my favorite of the day from the rookie QB.

Howell displayed many terrific traits on this play. For Washington, it’s about his continued development. It wasn’t a surprise Howell played well. He has a way to go, but the talent is obvious.

Third-down defense

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CC0vf_0hGOmKkS00
Aug 13, 2022; Landover, Maryland, USA; Carolina Panthers wide receiver Rashard Higgins (17) celebrates after scoring a touchdown with Panthers offensive tackle Brady Christensen (70) against the Washington Commanders. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

If you watched Carolina quarterback Baker Mayfield move the ball down the field against Washington’s first-team defense early in the game, you likely felt a sense of Deja Vu. Mayfield connected on three consecutive third downs to push the Panthers into the red zone. Washington’s defense held the Panthers to a field goal.

We will only judge Washington’s defense on this one drive since the second possession began deep in Commanders’ territory thanks to an Antonio Gibson fumble.

It is the preseason, so let’s watch how things play out over the next two weeks. However, fans wanted to see an aggressive defense, flying to the ball. They saw that from the second unit and even the third unit. Washington’s first-team defense was not impressive in its limited opportunities.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=367RAv_0hGOmKkS00
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) passes the ball under pressure form Washington Football Team defensive tackle Daron Payne (94) and Washington Football Team linebacker Jamin Davis (52). Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Next week, the Commanders face the Kansas City Chiefs and quarterback Patrick Mahomes at Arrowhead Stadium. If this were the regular season, you may be worried after seeing the first-team defense. However, this presents a good test for Washington’s defense. That is what the preseason is all about.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Sports
Washington, DC
Football
Charlotte, NC
Football
State
Washington State
Charlotte, NC
Sports
City
Washington, DC
City
Charlotte, NC
City
Washington, NC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Are we heading for a battle between UNC and Duke for this prized recruit?

Hubert Davis and Jon Scheyer are heading for a big recruiting battle here as we get set for the Fall and Winter months. And both are hoping to land four-star forward T.J. Power for their 2023 recruiting classes. The Massachusetts product recently cut his list of 23 offers down to five finalists, naming UNC, Duke, Iowa, Boston College and Virginia as the teams he’s focusing on in his recruitment. But who has the lead in this race? 247Sports national recruiting analyst Eric Bossi was asked about Power’s recruitment in his latest mailbag and he hinted that this could be a Blue Blood...
DURHAM, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sam Howell
Person
Taylor Heinicke
Person
Cornelius Lucas
Person
Carson Wentz
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Two Ravens players return to practice on Tuesday, one leaves early

The Baltimore Ravens have been hard at work preparing for the 2022 season. They’ve gone through multiple weeks of training camp practices, honing in on their skillsets while also gaining chemistry with both teammates and coaches. However, injuries have also been somewhat of a storyline for the team, as multiple players have been working through minor ailments, as well as a few season-ending injuries popping up already.
BALTIMORE, MD
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

List of remaining unsigned Patriots free agents

The New England Patriots are shifting focus to the second week of preseason football, and there are notable free agents for the team that are still unsigned. That obviously doesn’t mean that’ll remain the case, but with roster cuts right around the corner, it does bring into question what the future holds for some of the players.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Panthers#Chiefs#American Football#The Washington Commanders#Pup#The Washington Post
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Nebraska DT Ends Steelers Preseason Game With Highlight Tackle

Former Nebraska Cornhuskers defensive tackle Khalil Davis made a highlight play during an NFL preseason game. Davis was a member of the Cornhuskers from 2015 to 2019. In his senior season, he recorded 44 total tackles, eight sacks, and 11 tackles for loss. As a result, he was a Third-Team All-Big Ten selection by the coaches. Davis was selected by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the sixth round of the 2020 NFL Draft. Now, Davis is with the Pittsburgh Steelers. On Saturday, the Steelers were facing the Seattle Seahawks in their preseason opener. With three seconds to go, the Seahawks were trailing the Steelers by seven points. They attempted to execute a trick play, but Davis took down tight end Tyler Mabry with a huge hit-stick tackle. .@khalildaish94 ends the game with a BANG 😧#Preseason on @NFLNetwork pic.twitter.com/pxY5xZ2JUJ — Nebraska Football (@HuskerFBNation) August 14, 2022 Contact/Follow us @CornhuskersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Nebraska news, notes, and opinion. Let us know your thoughts and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today! List Nebraska transfer listed as the portals most important pass rusher
LINCOLN, NE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Here's what Chiefs HC Andy Reid thought about Danny Shelton's first practice

The Kansas City Chiefs made things official with DT Danny Shelton on Monday. ESPN reported that Shelton had agreed to terms with the Chiefs a week ago, but with such a quick turnaround before preseason Week 1, the team didn’t make things official until the new practice week. Shelton reported for his first training camp practice on Monday, providing fans in attendance and the coaching staff with a first look at his skill set.
KANSAS CITY, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USC's New York alumni group increases: Olaijah Griffin goes to the Giants

USC will have to travel to the state of New Jersey as a member of the Big Ten. USC will have Rutgers as part of its schedule at some point in the future. When the Trojans eventually do make the trek to New Jersey, they might have a larger cheering section on their sideline against the Scarlet Knights, though this is two years away from potentially happening.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Here's why DT Danny Shelton chose to join Chiefs in free agency

The Kansas City Chiefs weren’t alone in the competition to land Danny Shelton’s services. The former first-round draft pick had recently worked out for the Las Vegas Raiders and took a visit with the Carolina Panthers back in July. He also had interest from the Jacksonville Jaguars, who seemed to have the most competitive offer compared to the Chiefs. But why did Shelton settle on Kansas City with all of the interest from other teams?
KANSAS CITY, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Eagles WR Zach Pascal on Jalen Hurts continued improvement

Jalen Hurts has continued to improve daily, and one of Philadelphia’s newest weapons is getting a first-hand look at that progression. Zach Pascal signed with the Eagles to play for Nick Sirianni and catch passes from their talented third-year quarterback. On Tuesday, before departing for Cleveland, Pascal praised Hurts, talking about his continued improvement as a passer and his “amazing deep ball.”
PHILADELPHIA, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

140K+
Followers
185K+
Post
53M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy