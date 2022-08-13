With injuries plaguing their safety group, the Green Bay Packers are signing De’Vante Cross, according to a source. Cross, who worked out for the Packers on Tuesday, started 19 games during his final two seasons at Virginia. He had one interception, six passes defensed and 24 tackles during his super-senior season in 2021 and six interceptions for his career. Cross was forced to play out of position at cornerback in 2020 before moving back to safety for his final season.

