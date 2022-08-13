Read full article on original website
ifiberone.com
Moses Lake woman killed in Douglas County crash identified
MANSFIELD — A Moses Lake woman killed in a rollover crash Saturday southeast of Mansfield has been identified as Stephanie M. Starkweather. The 35-year-old died at the scene after crashing along southbound state Route 17, about 15 miles southeast of Mansfield. Starkweather was driving a 2005 Dodge Magnum south...
ifiberone.com
8-year-old Moses Lake girl airlifted after getting hit by car
MOSES LAKE - The Grant County Sheriff's Office says a young girl's condition is unknown after she was hit by a car in the Pelican Point area of Moses Lake last Thursday. Grant County Sheriff's officials say the girl was hit by a Honda Civic while she was traveling on an electric scooter on Castlewood Drive at Larchmont Drive, which are residential streets with a posted speed limit of 25 mph.
ncwlife.com
Fire destroys RV parked along Wenatchee street
Wenatchee firefighters responded to a report of an RV on fire Monday night along Spokane Street near South Chelan Avenue in Wenatchee. When they arrived, they found the RV fully engulfed. Kay McKellar with Chelan County Fire District 1 said a man who was apparently the owner of the RV...
kpq.com
Two Injured by Falling Rebar Tuesday
Two people are recovering after being injured while working at the Rock Island Switchyard Tuesday morning. Douglas County Fire District 2 Spokesperson Kay McKellar said the two employees were pinned by a roll of steel rebar just before 9:00am. "It had fallen off of a crane they were using to...
2 People Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Wenatchee (Wenatchee, WA)
A motor vehicle crash initiated a brush fire on 97A. Shortly after the initial crash, a motorcyclist collided with the car. Both the drivers were taken to Central Washington Hospital. Sally Walker, the motorcyclist suffered non-life-threatening injuries. According to the Department of Transportation, a floating vehicle was towed with the...
Two people dead from trailer fire in Moses Lake
MOSES LAKE, Wash. — Two people were found dead from a trailer fire in Moses Lake early Monday morning. Fire crews from Grant County Fire District 5 and Moses Lake responded to a fire call at Cougar Campers RV Park in Wheeler, which is east of Moses Lake. Crews first arriving to the scene saw a fifth-wheel traveling trailer that...
610KONA
Two Killed In Moses Lake RV Fire
(Moses Lake, WA) -- Two people are dead following an RV fire near Moses Lake. Firefighters responded to a fire in a fifth-wheel trailer at Cougar Campers RV Park around 4 a.m. Monday morning. The trailer was fully involved when firefighters arrived. After putting out the fire, two bodies were found inside. The Medical Examiner will determine how the people died. Fire investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.
ncwlife.com
Vehicle leaves Highway 97A, ignites brush fire and goes into the river
The driver of a vehicle that left Highway 97A and went into the Columbia River Sunday morning was able to escape with minor injuries. Before it went into the river about 11:25 a.m. the southbound car ignited a small brush fire and the highway between Wenatchee and Entiat was closed for about 45 minutes.
ifiberone.com
WSP: Unsafe pass leads to car going into Columbia River near Wenatchee
WENATCHEE — State troopers say a driver was able to avoid a head-on crash while making an unsafe pass but ended up going off of Highway 97A and into the Columbia River. Joshua Martinez, a 24-year-old Lakewood man, was driving a 2008 Honda Civic south on Highway 97 Sunday morning when he attempted to pass another vehicle, according to the state patrol.
ncwlife.com
Two killed in fifth-wheeler fire outside Moses Lake
Two people were killed in a fifth-wheel trailer fire early this morning at Cougar Campers RV Park east of Moses Lake. The Grant County Sheriff’s Office said the fire was reported about 3:45 a.m. in the community of Wheeler. Firefighters from Grant County Fire District 5 arrived to find...
kpq.com
Elderly Man Seriously Injured In Auto Wreck On SR-243
An elderly man received serious injuries after his pickup truck went off the roadway near Mattawa Tuesday morning. Trooper Jeremy Weber with the Washington State Patrol says the accident occurred on State Route 243 at the roundabout just west of Mattawa. “The driver failed to negotiate the roundabout and went...
ifiberone.com
Man cited after climbing to top of bridge’s support structure between Wenatchee and East Wenatchee
WENATCHEE - A man in his 30’s faces multiple charges after climbing to the top of the Senator George Sellar Bridge’s super structure over the Columbia River between Wenatchee and East Wenatchee on Friday. Wenatchee Police Captain Edgar Reinfeld says, without using the ladder, a subject known to...
ncwlife.com
NCWLIFE Evening News August 15th, 2022
A few of the news stories we’re following for you tonight, A head-on collision just outside of Pateros claimed the life a 39-year-old Pateros man last night. A 35-year-old Moses Lake woman was killed early Saturday morning when the car she was driving on Highway 17 about 15 miles southeast of Mansfield, rolled multiple times down an embankment and caught on fire. A 40-year old Leavenworth man was killed last night on Highway 2 three miles south of Coles Corner. The driver of a vehicle that left Highway 97A and went into the Columbia River Sunday morning was able to escape with minor injuries and a 71-year-old Olympia woman was hospitalized yesterday morning when the motorcycle she was riding collided with another motorcycle that had slowed for traffic on Highway 97A north of Wenatchee.
Wildfires threaten nearby Leavenworth; 12+ fires burn across WA state
A series of fires in Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest, about 20 miles from Leavenworth, broke out over the past week as fire crews work on containment and the protection of the historic, mock Bavarian tourist village. Two fires, the White River Fire and the Irving Peak Fire, broke out in Okanogan-Wenatchee...
kpq.com
Motorcyclist Dead From Sunday Night U.S. 2 Crash West of Leavenworth
One person is dead while another faces vehicular homicide charges after a crash Sunday night on U.S. 2 about 11 miles west of Leavenworth. Troopers say a car driven by 49-year-old Phlym Anthony Gayan was westbound in the eastbound lane attempting to pass other cars when the car hit an oncoming motorcycle.
ncwlife.com
Downtown East Wenatchee reopened after being evacuated by gas leak
Much of downtown East Wenatchee, including the Wenatchee Valley Mall, was evacuated this morning from 8 a.m. to noon after a natural gas line was ruptured. Fire officials said a contractor working at Standerfer Street and Valley Mall Parkway punctured the large gas line about 8 a.m. The streets were...
KEPR
Moses Lake driver dies in fiery crash
DOUGLAS CO, Wash. — A 35-year-old woman from Moses Lake died on Saturday in a fatal car crash in Douglas County. The driver has yet to be identified, pending notification of next of kin, but state troopers said the woman was heading southbound on SR 17 at about 2 a.m.
kpq.com
Car Crashes Into Columbia River on 97A, Driver Escapes Beforehand
Update: August 14, 2022 at 1:31 p.m. The Department of Ecology will be assisting the Department of Transportation (DOT) floating the vehicle to Lincoln Rock State Park for recovery. 97A was closed for 45 minutes. The vehicle initially created a brush fire. Shortly after the initial crash, there was a...
ifiberone.com
Motorcycle rider hurt in Highway 2 crash near Wenatchee
WENATCHEE — A motorcycle rider was injured when he crashed into another motorcycle on Friday on Highway 2 near Wenatchee. Robert A. Thorpe, a 64-year-old Ellensburg man, was riding a 2002 Harley-Davidson motorcycle east on Highway 2 when he and another motorcycle rider changes lanes and were attempting to exit the highway, according to the state patrol.
ncwlife.com
Four tubers rescued from Wenatchee River west of Wenatchee
Four people tubing on the Wenatchee River had to be rescued late Saturday night near Warm Springs Inn between Wenatchee and Monitor. Chelan County Fire District 1 and Douglas County Fire District 2 responded to a report just before 10:30 p.m. that four adults without life jackets were stranded on the river.
