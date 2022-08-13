ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Moses Lake woman killed in Douglas County crash identified

MANSFIELD — A Moses Lake woman killed in a rollover crash Saturday southeast of Mansfield has been identified as Stephanie M. Starkweather. The 35-year-old died at the scene after crashing along southbound state Route 17, about 15 miles southeast of Mansfield. Starkweather was driving a 2005 Dodge Magnum south...
MOSES LAKE, WA
ifiberone.com

8-year-old Moses Lake girl airlifted after getting hit by car

MOSES LAKE - The Grant County Sheriff's Office says a young girl's condition is unknown after she was hit by a car in the Pelican Point area of Moses Lake last Thursday. Grant County Sheriff's officials say the girl was hit by a Honda Civic while she was traveling on an electric scooter on Castlewood Drive at Larchmont Drive, which are residential streets with a posted speed limit of 25 mph.
MOSES LAKE, WA
ncwlife.com

Fire destroys RV parked along Wenatchee street

Wenatchee firefighters responded to a report of an RV on fire Monday night along Spokane Street near South Chelan Avenue in Wenatchee. When they arrived, they found the RV fully engulfed. Kay McKellar with Chelan County Fire District 1 said a man who was apparently the owner of the RV...
WENATCHEE, WA
kpq.com

Two Injured by Falling Rebar Tuesday

Two people are recovering after being injured while working at the Rock Island Switchyard Tuesday morning. Douglas County Fire District 2 Spokesperson Kay McKellar said the two employees were pinned by a roll of steel rebar just before 9:00am. "It had fallen off of a crane they were using to...
ROCK ISLAND, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Two people dead from trailer fire in Moses Lake

MOSES LAKE, Wash. — Two people were found dead from a trailer fire in Moses Lake early Monday morning. Fire crews from Grant County Fire District 5 and Moses Lake responded to a fire call at Cougar Campers RV Park in Wheeler, which is east of Moses Lake. Crews first arriving to the scene saw a fifth-wheel traveling trailer that...
MOSES LAKE, WA
610KONA

Two Killed In Moses Lake RV Fire

(Moses Lake, WA) -- Two people are dead following an RV fire near Moses Lake. Firefighters responded to a fire in a fifth-wheel trailer at Cougar Campers RV Park around 4 a.m. Monday morning. The trailer was fully involved when firefighters arrived. After putting out the fire, two bodies were found inside. The Medical Examiner will determine how the people died. Fire investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.
ncwlife.com

Vehicle leaves Highway 97A, ignites brush fire and goes into the river

The driver of a vehicle that left Highway 97A and went into the Columbia River Sunday morning was able to escape with minor injuries. Before it went into the river about 11:25 a.m. the southbound car ignited a small brush fire and the highway between Wenatchee and Entiat was closed for about 45 minutes.
WENATCHEE, WA
ifiberone.com

WSP: Unsafe pass leads to car going into Columbia River near Wenatchee

WENATCHEE — State troopers say a driver was able to avoid a head-on crash while making an unsafe pass but ended up going off of Highway 97A and into the Columbia River. Joshua Martinez, a 24-year-old Lakewood man, was driving a 2008 Honda Civic south on Highway 97 Sunday morning when he attempted to pass another vehicle, according to the state patrol.
WENATCHEE, WA
ncwlife.com

Two killed in fifth-wheeler fire outside Moses Lake

Two people were killed in a fifth-wheel trailer fire early this morning at Cougar Campers RV Park east of Moses Lake. The Grant County Sheriff’s Office said the fire was reported about 3:45 a.m. in the community of Wheeler. Firefighters from Grant County Fire District 5 arrived to find...
MOSES LAKE, WA
kpq.com

Elderly Man Seriously Injured In Auto Wreck On SR-243

An elderly man received serious injuries after his pickup truck went off the roadway near Mattawa Tuesday morning. Trooper Jeremy Weber with the Washington State Patrol says the accident occurred on State Route 243 at the roundabout just west of Mattawa. “The driver failed to negotiate the roundabout and went...
MATTAWA, WA
ncwlife.com

NCWLIFE Evening News August 15th, 2022

A few of the news stories we’re following for you tonight, A head-on collision just outside of Pateros claimed the life a 39-year-old Pateros man last night. A 35-year-old Moses Lake woman was killed early Saturday morning when the car she was driving on Highway 17 about 15 miles southeast of Mansfield, rolled multiple times down an embankment and caught on fire. A 40-year old Leavenworth man was killed last night on Highway 2 three miles south of Coles Corner. The driver of a vehicle that left Highway 97A and went into the Columbia River Sunday morning was able to escape with minor injuries and a 71-year-old Olympia woman was hospitalized yesterday morning when the motorcycle she was riding collided with another motorcycle that had slowed for traffic on Highway 97A north of Wenatchee.
PATEROS, WA
kpq.com

Motorcyclist Dead From Sunday Night U.S. 2 Crash West of Leavenworth

One person is dead while another faces vehicular homicide charges after a crash Sunday night on U.S. 2 about 11 miles west of Leavenworth. Troopers say a car driven by 49-year-old Phlym Anthony Gayan was westbound in the eastbound lane attempting to pass other cars when the car hit an oncoming motorcycle.
LEAVENWORTH, WA
ncwlife.com

Downtown East Wenatchee reopened after being evacuated by gas leak

Much of downtown East Wenatchee, including the Wenatchee Valley Mall, was evacuated this morning from 8 a.m. to noon after a natural gas line was ruptured. Fire officials said a contractor working at Standerfer Street and Valley Mall Parkway punctured the large gas line about 8 a.m. The streets were...
EAST WENATCHEE, WA
KEPR

Moses Lake driver dies in fiery crash

DOUGLAS CO, Wash. — A 35-year-old woman from Moses Lake died on Saturday in a fatal car crash in Douglas County. The driver has yet to be identified, pending notification of next of kin, but state troopers said the woman was heading southbound on SR 17 at about 2 a.m.
MOSES LAKE, WA
kpq.com

Car Crashes Into Columbia River on 97A, Driver Escapes Beforehand

Update: August 14, 2022 at 1:31 p.m. The Department of Ecology will be assisting the Department of Transportation (DOT) floating the vehicle to Lincoln Rock State Park for recovery. 97A was closed for 45 minutes. The vehicle initially created a brush fire. Shortly after the initial crash, there was a...
ifiberone.com

Motorcycle rider hurt in Highway 2 crash near Wenatchee

WENATCHEE — A motorcycle rider was injured when he crashed into another motorcycle on Friday on Highway 2 near Wenatchee. Robert A. Thorpe, a 64-year-old Ellensburg man, was riding a 2002 Harley-Davidson motorcycle east on Highway 2 when he and another motorcycle rider changes lanes and were attempting to exit the highway, according to the state patrol.
WENATCHEE, WA
ncwlife.com

Four tubers rescued from Wenatchee River west of Wenatchee

Four people tubing on the Wenatchee River had to be rescued late Saturday night near Warm Springs Inn between Wenatchee and Monitor. Chelan County Fire District 1 and Douglas County Fire District 2 responded to a report just before 10:30 p.m. that four adults without life jackets were stranded on the river.
WENATCHEE, WA

