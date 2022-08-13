Read full article on original website
wucardinals.com
Zac Bruney to Represent Wheeling Football at MEC Football Virtual Media Day
Wheeling, W. Va. - With training camps underway across the country, the 2022 NCAA Division II Football season is fast approaching. On Wednesday, all 11 football programs in the Mountain East Conference (MEC) will come together for the 2022 MEC Football Media Day. For the second year in a row, the event will be held virtually on Zoom with all 11 Head Coaches making an opening statement and then opening the floor for questioning. It will give the fans and the media an inside look into each program and into the heavy competition that runs throughout the conference.
WVU Pitt game tickets are one of the most expensive
If you’re looking for tickets to go to the ‘Backyard Brawl’, get ready to open up your wallet. The game between the West Virginia Mountaineers and the Pittsburgh Panthers is scheduled for Thursday, September 1. According to the TickPick, The WVU-Pitt game is one of the most expensive Week 1 college football games. Tickpick says […]
Bellaire Big Reds: 2022 High School Football Preview
BELLAIRE, Ohio (WTRF) — After spending 20 seasons as an assistant coach, 1976-1995, Mark Bonar returns to Bellaire as the head coach. Bonar says it’s like having a second birth. Bonar said, ” I wasn’t expecting to do this the opportunity came and it’s been awesome. A lot of the kids, it’s over ten of […]
WTOV 9
Wheeling Central Catholic set to welcome largest incoming class in more than a decade
WHEELING, W.Va. — Schools are gearing up to invite hundreds of students back into their buildings, and Wheeling Central Catholic High School is ready to go. Aug. 24 is the official start date for WCC. This year will be the biggest incoming class in almost 15 years. "We are...
WDTV
MCSO: Morgantown man still missing, no leads in investigation
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - It has been two weeks since a 39-year-old neurologist went missing. John Lawson Magruder, of Morgantown, was reported missing on July 27. He was last seen in the Morgantown area, and believed to be in the Coopers Rock area, authorities said in the days after he went missing.
Your Radio Place
William Charles "Bill" Johnson
William Charles “Bill” Johnson, 83 of Cambridge. William Charles (Bill) Johnson of Cambridge, went to be with his Lord and Savior Monday, August 15, 2022. He was born December 9, 1938 in Pleasant City, Ohio, the son of the late Helen G. (King) Johnson and William A. Johnson. He graduated from Valley Local (Buffalo) High School where he was elected to their Hall of Fame. He attended Muskingum College and Akron University before he went to work at Macomber, Inc. in Canton. He then served his country in the Air Force Systems Command, Andrews Air Force Base where he was on the ground floor for installing computers and software throughout the Command. His training and dedication placed him at the Navy Finance Center and Defense Information Systems Command (DISA) for 24 years. As Head of the Information Processing Center in Cleveland, he received the Meritorious Civilian Service Award in 1994. After retirement he returned to Guernsey County to begin training in the Presbyterian Church (USA) lay pastor program. During that time, he gave of himself as a chaplain at Southeastern Ohio Regional Medical Center and then as chaplain with Hospice of Guernsey. He became the first full-time Commissioned Lay Pastor in Ohio, serving as the Senior Pastor at Cambridge First Presbyterian Church from 2001-2009 where he also was privileged to serve as an Elder. He was active in the Muskingum Valley Presbytery serving on many committees and served as Moderator in 2008.
Benefit supports Lisbon student injured in accident
Sam Hart is an incoming junior at David Anderson Junior/Senior Highschool and was hurt in the accident in Steubenville on July 24.
WTOV 9
Steubenville leaders, school officials leaving no stone unturned when it comes to safety
STEUBENVILLE, Ohio — With school starting soon, it’s important for drivers to make sure they focus on students getting out of a bus, getting out of a car, or walking to school. "You have to pay particular attention now going through those school zones,” Steubenville City Manager Jim...
West Virginia gas stations selling crypto at ATMs
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Love it or hate it, there is a good chance you have at least heard of Bitcoin (BTC) or some other form of cryptocurrency, but did you know that you could buy it at a gas station in West Virginia? If buying Bitcoin with cash is something you’ve always dreamed of […]
Your Radio Place
Noble County is the second highest county in Ohio with new COVID cases
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio reported 26,016 new cases of coronavirus in the week ending Sunday, down 6.4% from the previous week. However, in our area, Noble County reported 451 new cases, the second highest in the state. In Ohio, zero people were reported dead of COVID-in the week ending...
Wellsville man sentenced for beating woman
Mitchell Allen Baker of Wellsville received an indefinite sentence to 8-12 years in prison
Moundsville hosting community day event full of free activities
The city of Moundsville will be hosting a Community Day event on Saturday. The event will be from 12pm-4pm on August 20 at the Moundsville Riverfront Park. The event is expected to have: Inflatables Sand Art Safety House Obstacle Course Shooting Range Free Hot dogs, chips, drinks, and Sno Cones There will also be a […]
A look at what’s at the Heston Farm estate sale and what’s ahead
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — The owners of Heston Farm say they are working to downsize some of the decor they’ve collected throughout the years while also looking ahead to repurpose the old winery, distillery and restaurant into an event space. That’s why they’re holding an estate sale to benefit WV Caring hospice. Volunteers are hard […]
WTRF
Music Under The Stars returns to Oglebay
One of the area’s most popular concerts is just a few weeks away. The Wheeling Symphony Orchestra along with Kalkreuth Roofing & Sheet Metal are teaming up for this year’s presentation of Music Under the Stars. The symphony, along with special guests Jean n’ the most well-known and...
‘Peanuts’ collection going on display in Wheeling
WHEELING, W.Va. (AP) — When Dr. William Mercer was 10 years old, he wanted to be an artist. His heroes were Peanuts creator Charles Schulz and Schulz’s character “Snoopy.” But the cartoon art world’s loss was Wheeling medicine’s gain, and Mercer went on to accrue “thousands” of Peanuts collectibles — most of which were given […]
Hundreds jam out at the 21st Heritage Music BluesFest
WHEELING, W. Va. (WTRF)-The Heritage Music BluesFest is jamming out this weekend! It’s the 21st year of it. For 20 years, this festival has drawn music fans to the Friendly City not only from the US but worldwide. This year was no different. 17 different world-class blues acts hit the stage this weekend. There were […]
wvexplorer.com
Three little-known facts about West Virginia's moundbuilders
The term “moundbuilder” is often used to describe two ancient cultures that archaeologists now know as the Adena and the Hopewell. These peoples lived in eastern North America from approximately 500 B.C. to A.D. 500. Their monumental earthworks captured the imaginations of explorers and continue to fascinate us today.
Your Radio Place
Investigation into cause of crash that killed Cambridge Marine released
MARINE CORP AIR STATION NEW RIVER, North Carolina — The investigation into the cause of a crash in Norway back in March that killed four Marines has been completed and released. The crash took place during a training exercise on March 18th near Bodo, Norway. Killed in the crash...
sciotopost.com
Ohio Physician Convicted of Opioid Pill Mill
OHIO – A federal jury in the Southern District of Ohio convicted an Ohio physician on Friday for unlawfully distributing opioids from his Martin’s Ferry clinic. According to court documents and evidence presented at trial, Thomas Romano, 72, of Wheeling, West Virginia, owned and operated a self-named pain management clinic where his clients traveled hundreds of miles to obtain prescriptions for opioids and other controlled substances. For his opioid and other controlled substance prescriptions, Romano only accepted cash—$750 for an initial prescription and $120 for subsequent monthly prescriptions. The evidence offered at trial demonstrated that the prescriptions Romano issued for opioids and other controlled substances greatly exceeded recommended dosages and were in dangerous, life-threatening combinations which served to fuel the addiction of his clients. According to evidence introduced at trial, between January 2015 and June 2019, Romano prescribed over 111,000 pills, including opioids, benzodiazepines, and muscle relaxants, to nine of his clients.
