wucardinals.com

Zac Bruney to Represent Wheeling Football at MEC Football Virtual Media Day

Wheeling, W. Va. - With training camps underway across the country, the 2022 NCAA Division II Football season is fast approaching. On Wednesday, all 11 football programs in the Mountain East Conference (MEC) will come together for the 2022 MEC Football Media Day. For the second year in a row, the event will be held virtually on Zoom with all 11 Head Coaches making an opening statement and then opening the floor for questioning. It will give the fans and the media an inside look into each program and into the heavy competition that runs throughout the conference.
WHEELING, WV
WHEELING, WV

WVU Pitt game tickets are one of the most expensive

If you’re looking for tickets to go to the ‘Backyard Brawl’, get ready to open up your wallet. The game between the West Virginia Mountaineers and the Pittsburgh Panthers is scheduled for Thursday, September 1. According to the TickPick, The WVU-Pitt game is one of the most expensive Week 1 college football games. Tickpick says […]
MORGANTOWN, WV
MORGANTOWN, WV

Bellaire Big Reds: 2022 High School Football Preview

BELLAIRE, Ohio (WTRF) — After spending 20 seasons as an assistant coach, 1976-1995, Mark Bonar returns to Bellaire as the head coach. Bonar says it’s like having a second birth. Bonar said, ” I wasn’t expecting to do this the opportunity came and it’s been awesome. A lot of the kids, it’s over ten of […]
WDTV

MCSO: Morgantown man still missing, no leads in investigation

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - It has been two weeks since a 39-year-old neurologist went missing. John Lawson Magruder, of Morgantown, was reported missing on July 27. He was last seen in the Morgantown area, and believed to be in the Coopers Rock area, authorities said in the days after he went missing.
MORGANTOWN, WV
CAMBRIDGE, OH

William Charles "Bill" Johnson

William Charles “Bill” Johnson, 83 of Cambridge. William Charles (Bill) Johnson of Cambridge, went to be with his Lord and Savior Monday, August 15, 2022. He was born December 9, 1938 in Pleasant City, Ohio, the son of the late Helen G. (King) Johnson and William A. Johnson. He graduated from Valley Local (Buffalo) High School where he was elected to their Hall of Fame. He attended Muskingum College and Akron University before he went to work at Macomber, Inc. in Canton. He then served his country in the Air Force Systems Command, Andrews Air Force Base where he was on the ground floor for installing computers and software throughout the Command. His training and dedication placed him at the Navy Finance Center and Defense Information Systems Command (DISA) for 24 years. As Head of the Information Processing Center in Cleveland, he received the Meritorious Civilian Service Award in 1994. After retirement he returned to Guernsey County to begin training in the Presbyterian Church (USA) lay pastor program. During that time, he gave of himself as a chaplain at Southeastern Ohio Regional Medical Center and then as chaplain with Hospice of Guernsey. He became the first full-time Commissioned Lay Pastor in Ohio, serving as the Senior Pastor at Cambridge First Presbyterian Church from 2001-2009 where he also was privileged to serve as an Elder. He was active in the Muskingum Valley Presbytery serving on many committees and served as Moderator in 2008.
CAMBRIDGE, OH
CLARKSBURG, WV

West Virginia gas stations selling crypto at ATMs

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Love it or hate it, there is a good chance you have at least heard of Bitcoin (BTC) or some other form of cryptocurrency, but did you know that you could buy it at a gas station in West Virginia? If buying Bitcoin with cash is something you’ve always dreamed of […]
CLARKSBURG, WV
FAIRMONT, WV

A look at what’s at the Heston Farm estate sale and what’s ahead

FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — The owners of Heston Farm say they are working to downsize some of the decor they’ve collected throughout the years while also looking ahead to repurpose the old winery, distillery and restaurant into an event space. That’s why they’re holding an estate sale to benefit WV Caring hospice. Volunteers are hard […]
FAIRMONT, WV
WTRF

Music Under The Stars returns to Oglebay

One of the area’s most popular concerts is just a few weeks away. The Wheeling Symphony Orchestra along with Kalkreuth Roofing & Sheet Metal are teaming up for this year’s presentation of Music Under the Stars. The symphony, along with special guests Jean n’ the most well-known and...
WHEELING, WV
WHEELING, WV

‘Peanuts’ collection going on display in Wheeling

WHEELING, W.Va. (AP) — When Dr. William Mercer was 10 years old, he wanted to be an artist. His heroes were Peanuts creator Charles Schulz and Schulz’s character “Snoopy.” But the cartoon art world’s loss was Wheeling medicine’s gain, and Mercer went on to accrue “thousands” of Peanuts collectibles — most of which were given […]
WHEELING, WV
WHEELING, WV

Hundreds jam out at the 21st Heritage Music BluesFest

WHEELING, W. Va. (WTRF)-The Heritage Music BluesFest is jamming out this weekend! It’s the 21st year of it. For 20 years, this festival has drawn music fans to the Friendly City not only from the US but worldwide. This year was no different. 17 different world-class blues acts hit the stage this weekend. There were […]
MOUNDSVILLE, WV

Three little-known facts about West Virginia's moundbuilders

The term “moundbuilder” is often used to describe two ancient cultures that archaeologists now know as the Adena and the Hopewell. These peoples lived in eastern North America from approximately 500 B.C. to A.D. 500. Their monumental earthworks captured the imaginations of explorers and continue to fascinate us today.
MOUNDSVILLE, WV
WHEELING, WV

Ohio Physician Convicted of Opioid Pill Mill

OHIO – A federal jury in the Southern District of Ohio convicted an Ohio physician on Friday for unlawfully distributing opioids from his Martin’s Ferry clinic. According to court documents and evidence presented at trial, Thomas Romano, 72, of Wheeling, West Virginia, owned and operated a self-named pain management clinic where his clients traveled hundreds of miles to obtain prescriptions for opioids and other controlled substances. For his opioid and other controlled substance prescriptions, Romano only accepted cash—$750 for an initial prescription and $120 for subsequent monthly prescriptions. The evidence offered at trial demonstrated that the prescriptions Romano issued for opioids and other controlled substances greatly exceeded recommended dosages and were in dangerous, life-threatening combinations which served to fuel the addiction of his clients. According to evidence introduced at trial, between January 2015 and June 2019, Romano prescribed over 111,000 pills, including opioids, benzodiazepines, and muscle relaxants, to nine of his clients.
WHEELING, WV

