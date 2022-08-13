Read full article on original website
spartaindependent.com
Sussex County History Today: State Fair roundup and other news
One of the highlights of the year for me, and many others, is the Sussex County Fair, now also known as the New Jersey State Fair. It is usually a warm and sunny day, the Saturday of the Fair. One significant event is the Miss Sussex County. There are a number of other ceremonies that take place during the week of the Fair, all of which show the richness of the county — the cows and livestock groomed and near perfection, the stately thoroughbred horses taken through paces with disciplined riders, and of course the food, rides and games.
wrnjradio.com
Michaels to open store in Sussex County
NEWTON, NJ (Sussex County) – Michaels will be opening a store later this year in Sussex County, according to spokesperson Adam Krell. The new store will be located at 21 Hampton House Road in Newton, Krell said. They’re now hiring for full and part-time roles to prepare the store...
Long-troubled nursing home that once housed hundreds of residents is now totally empty
Woodland Behavioral and Nursing Center, the nursing home in Andover that found itself in the national spotlight after police discovered 17 bodies stored in a temporary morgue after the pandemic struck in April 2020, has finally shut its doors. Federal funding to the facility was terminated on Monday in the...
rcbizjournal.com
Only Hi-Tor Steps Up To Continue Running Shelter In Existing Facility; HV Humane Society Interested In Managing A Newly Built Shelter
County Likely To Contract With Hi-Tor In Short-Term To Run County Animal Facility; State Of Shelter Rebuild Remains Up In The Air. Just two entities – both in the business of managing animals – responded to Rockland County’s invitation to express interest in running the county-owned animal shelter. But only Hi-Tor Animal Care Center of Pomona, which has been running the shelter for 50 years, said it wanted to run the shelter as it exists now, and in the future when –and if — a new shelter is built.
gcsny.org
New Goshen administrators excited for new school year
Welcome to Goshen’s new administrators for the 2022-23 school year:. Kristin Driscoll, principal at Scotchtown Avenue Elementary School. Brent Rosenberger, interim principal at Goshen High School. George St. Lawrence, director of health, physical education, and athletics. Denise Tzouganatos, 10-month assistant principal at Goshen High School. PRINCIPAL KRISTIN DRISCOLL. Scotchtown...
mypaperonline.com
Chester Thrift Shop Offers Boutique Experience
Decades ago, when the bishop was dedicating the Church of the Messiah in Chester, he nicknamed it St. Elsie’s. That was because the church was built on the site of the stable of an old dairy farm and “Elsie” was the name of a famous cow (Elsie the cow, the Borden’s trademark). In 2010, when church member Diane Cardillo of Califon was looking for ways to fundraise for the church, she came up with the idea of a thrift shop. That shop, which took up residence in the church basement, was dubbed with the church’s nickname, “St. Elsie’s Thrift Shop”. Located at 50 State Route 24 in Chester, St. Elsie’s Thrift Shop has grown since then and now takes up eight rooms in the basement of the old section of the church. There people can find gently used and new clothing for men and women, household items, and home décor items. It is run by nine volunteers; the co-managers are Cardillo and Linda Ochs of Branchville. Recently, Cardillo talked about the thrift shop offerings, guidelines for donating, where unsold items go and more.
pikecountycourier.com
Four new inductees for DVHS Hall of Fame
The Delaware Valley High School Hall of Fame Committee recently announced that Edward S. Nikles and Matthew M. Osterberg will be inducted into the Academic/Professional wing, while Lindsay Sabo Gonzalez and Joe Kennedy will be inducted into the Athletic wing. The inductees will serve as honorary captains for Delaware Valley’s Homecoming football game on Saturday, October 8. The formal induction ceremony and banquet will be held at Milford’s Tom Quick Inn on Sunday, October 9 at 4:00 p.m.
Flemington Corn, Tomato and Beer Festival draws thousands to Hunterdon County seat
The skies were clear and the temperature was a comfortable 78 degrees in Flemington at 12 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 13. The weather conditions were ideal for those who made their way to the Fifth Annual Flemington Corn, Tomato and Beer Festival.
IRS increases the amount teachers can deduct for classroom expenses: What you need to know
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — As the new school year approaches, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has changed the amount teachers can deduct for classroom expenses this year. The IRS reminded teachers and other educators that they will be able to deduct up to $300 in out-of-pocket expenses for 2022 when they file their federal income tax return next year.
therealdeal.com
Sheraton to Mahwah: Keep your redevelopment
The owners of the Sheraton Mahwah Hotel are fighting back against the town, two months after it moved to condemn the property. The Sheraton’s owners filed a complaint against the New Jersey township earlier this month, NorthJersey.com reported. The complaint is part of an effort to overturn a planning board resolution from June identifying the Sheraton Hotel and Crossroads Corporate Center as “an area in need of condemnation redevelopment.”
Highly Pathogenic Avian Flu Confirmed Near NJ Border
HPAI case in Pennsylvania affects Warren County in NJ. The United States Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) and the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture (PDA) have confirmed a Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) case in a non-commercial backyard poultry flock in Northampton County in Pennsylvania, near its eastern border that will affect Warren County in New Jersey due to the control area radius.
Construction Underway at Goshen, NY Plaza
Residents of this Orange County, NY town and village are looking forward to new beginnings. A once vacant plaza is now underway with several small businesses bringing their own ideas into place. On-site, this 13-acre property will soon become a retail outlet and more for the community. The Goshen Plaza...
Funeral held for wood-chipper accident victim as emergency responders recover from horrific scene
A deadly wood-chipper accident that claimed the life of a Lehigh County teen is still under investigation, as emergency personnel emotionally recover from responding to the gruesome scene. Isiah Bedocs, 17, was going to be a senior at Lehigh Career & Technical Institute, entering his fourth year of automechanics. His...
‘Horrific’ Fatal Crash With 2 Motorcycles, Vehicles In Hudson Valley
One person is dead and others injured after a "horrific" crash in the Hudson Valley that involved two motorcycles and at least two vehicles. On Sunday, August 14, 2022, at 5:36 p.m., officers from the Town of Walkill Police Department responded to a report of a motor vehicle collision involving motorcycles at 495 Schutt Road in Middletown, New York.
HEROES: Trapped Trucker Rescued By Two Towing Operators (VIDEO)
Two tow truck operators came to the rescue of a dump truck driver who was trapped when his rig rolled during the morning rush on Route 46. Edward Spina Jr. from ECRB Towing & Recovery in Bloomfield and JT Sagun from Nick’s Towing Service in Rutherford were both headed to work when the trucker's brakes locked up ahead of them around 7:45 a.m. Friday.
wrnjradio.com
2 firefighters sent to hospital battling 2-alarm fire in Hunterdon County
RARITAN TOWNSHIP, NJ (Hunterdon County) – Two firefighters were taken to the hospital after battling a two-alarm fire in Hunterdon County Saturday afternoon, authorities said. The garage fire was reported at 1:56 p.m. at a residence on Chelsea Circle in the Flemington South Estates development in Raritan Township, according...
rcbizjournal.com
A Cidery At The Heart Of A Dispute Over Land Use Will Be Decided In Court
Cidery Attorney Says Business Has A Right To Operate At Its Location; Town Of Orangetown Disagrees. A Rockland County judge will have to decide the fate of a cidery in the Town of Orangetown because town officials and the business owners disagree on whether the operator has the right to serve hard cider to the public at its property.
Dolphins Play With Paddlers on the Hudson River!
As sharks circle Rockaway Beach, a friendlier fin made an appearance on the Hudson this weekend, with lucky kayakers capturing footage of several dolphins swimming up the West Side on Sunday. New Yorker Habiba Hussain, a regular boater through the Manhattan Kayak Co (MKC) at Pier 84, was out for a paddle around 1pm when […] The post Dolphins Play With Paddlers on the Hudson River! appeared first on W42ST.
News 12
‘These dogs were basically feral.’ SPCA asks for help after rescue of dozens of dogs
A group of 57 miniature Doberman pinschers is now in the care of the Hudson Valley SPCA after they were rescued last week from a breeder who allegedly kept them in deplorable conditions. The dogs were removed by state police and SPCA Humane Law Enforcement Friday from a home on...
Community Favorite Restaurant in Ulster County, NY Closes
More than ever, we rely on and support our local businesses in the Hudson Valley. These may be places that we like to go for our favorite meal, to shop, or somewhere that is uplifting. Residents of Orange County, NY were saddened to hear the news of one of their...
